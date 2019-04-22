How to reply to a cease and desist letter

There are many ways to respond to a cease and desist letter. Instead of panicking, which is often the first response, or ignoring it, learn what to do if you get served with a cease and desist letter, including how to tell if the claim is legitimate.
Find out more about intellectual property basics
Excellent
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Ronna L. DeLoe is a freelance writer and a published author who has written hundreds of legal articles. She does...
Updated on: November 21, 2023 · 4 min read
You have a thriving business, a new company, or even a successful blog. Suddenly you receive an official-looking notice from an attorney's office. It contains the dreaded cease and desist letter.
Your first reaction is often concern or fear, but there's nothing in the letter by a court or a judge that orders you to do anything. While it's not something you should ignore, a cease and desist letter can sometimes start a dialogue with the other party. It could eventually end up making the other party sorry they sent it.
A cease and desist letter is a letter, usually from an attorney, that advises you to stop certain activities, such as:
Cease and desist letters are also known as demand letters. Their purpose is to have people stop doing the alleged offending activity. The issue is, though, in your case, that you may not have done anything wrong.
When you receive a cease and desist letter, your first step is to show it to an attorney. Depending on whether the letter is about trademark infringement, harassment, or defamation, you'll need either an intellectual property attorney, a criminal attorney, or a personal injury attorney.
The first thing for the attorney to determine is whether the cease and desist claim is legitimate. If the other party claims you're infringing upon their tulip logo, and your logo uses a different flower in a different color with a different slogan, chances are you're not infringing the other party's trademark. On the other hand, if the logos and slogans are substantially similar, you may indeed be committing trademark infringement.
A cease and desist letter contains nothing more than an attorney's opinion that you need to change your actions immediately, but there's no court order requiring you to do so.
By itself, a cease and desist letter can't do much, yet it may advise you that if you don't comply, the other party will sue you. In some cases, the party actually will sue you, while in other cases, they won't. Whatever you do, though, don't ignore the letter or you risk having the other party commence a lawsuit against you.
You may discover that—after you've received the letter—the other party is actually infringing on your trademark. You can determine this, with your attorney, if you filed your trademark first, or if the other party has allowed you to continue using your logo and mark without objection for a substantial period of time. This is where an intellectual property attorney is helpful, as they can advise you whether you need to comply or whether you can deny the similarity between the two marks. The attorney also will look for other defenses to trademark infringement, and there are many.
While there's no minimum amount of time for you to reply to the letter, it's advisable to respond as soon as possible. A cease and desist letter may contain an arbitrary date for you to reply, such as within seven days. While most letters tell you to stop your activities immediately, you can reply to the cease and desist letter in one of several ways.
If your domain name or trademark is similar to another company's trademark, you can respond to the cease and desist by:
While it's tempting to announce on social media what this other person or company has done to you, don't use social media, text, email, make phone calls, or post anything about the other party. All of these will be admissible against you in court and they will be found. Let the attorneys resolve this for you.
Discuss with your attorney how to save evidence, such as texts, emails, and copies of your website. Don't destroy evidence, as you may need it at a later time. A good attorney will help you respond in an appropriate way.
Because how you respond to a cease and desist letter can take so many forms—and also has serious potential consequences for your business—it's important to understand how to investigate the situation raised by the sender of the cease and desist letter before you respond to the letter.
You may also like
What is a power of attorney (POA)? A comprehensive guide
Setting up a power of attorney to make your decisions when you can't is a smart thing to do because you never know when you'll need help from someone you trust.
May 30, 2024 · 16min read
How to Start an LLC in 7 Easy Steps (2024 Guide)
2024 is one of the best years ever to start an LLC, and you can create yours in only a few steps.
June 17, 2024 · 22min read