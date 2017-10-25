How to size up the competition

Every business has both direct and indirect competitors—knowing who they are and what they're up to give you a real competitive advantage. Size them up today.
by Jane Haskins, Esq.
Updated on: February 5, 2024 · 3 min read
For a new business owner, competition from established brands and businesses can seem intimidating. But if you rush into business without evaluating what your competitors are doing, you will miss important learning opportunities and greatly increase your risk of failure.
Bankers and investors know this, so they want to see a business plan that evaluates the competitive environment and explains how you will deal with it. Even if you're not looking for funding, studying your competitors can teach you a lot about how to operate and market your business. And, over time, watching the competition helps you stay on top of trends and keep your loyal customers.
First, you need to identify your competitors. Your competitors offer the same type of goods or services as you, to the same market. Every business has both direct and indirect competitors. Direct competitors offer the same product or service, while indirect competitors might offer something different to meet the same need. McDonald's and Burger King are direct competitors; Burger King and Chipotle are indirect competitors.
For local businesses, a simple Google search will show you nearby competitors. If your business is nationwide, use general internet searches to find the competitors who have the largest share of business, and focus on those. Don't forget about market giants like Walmart and Amazon. If you serve a niche industry, trade group directories can be a good way to find competitors.
Second, as you look at competitors, ask yourself this: "What can I learn from them?" Go to their websites, and monitor their social media accounts. Visit the business in person if you can. For businesses related to a specific industry, attend a trade show and visit their booths. Pay attention to the way the business presents itself and how it interacts with customers.
Some of the questions to ask yourself are:
You also want to look for industry trends, to see where the competition might be headed. If you've got a new, trendy business or one that promises great profits with few startup costs, it's likely you'll have more competition in the future.
Ideally, the information you gather will give you a good idea of the way your competitors do business and their strengths and weaknesses. Now you must figure out how you will meet the challenge:
For example, suppose you sell shoes. Your competitors include Zappos and national discount shoe chains. You can't match their prices or selection, but you could offer expert shoe fittings and brands or sizes that are hard to find anywhere else.
You can position your business to appeal to a customer that the competition doesn't serve very well.
The decisions you make, based on the data you gather, will help you identify the kind of customers you want to serve and help you develop your main marketing messages.
Evaluating the competition has other benefits as well—you may pick up techniques or strategies that will help you run your business better. When you watch the competition over the life of your business, you are better prepared to respond to new threats or changing trends, helping you stay profitable over the long haul.
Sizing up the competition takes work, but it is an important part of starting and running a small business. Done right, it will help you distinguish yourself and stay on top of trends, increasing the chance that your new business will be around for years to come.
