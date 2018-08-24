Forming an Ohio nonprofit organization is a complex process. Be sure you know the procedures for forming a nonprofit, and for securing both state and federal tax exemptions.
Ready to start your business?
Excellent
by Edward A. Haman, Esq.
Edward A. Haman is a freelance writer, who is the author of numerous self-help legal books. He has practiced law in H...
Updated on: December 4, 2023 · 4 min read
Learning how to start a nonprofit in Ohio is not a simple matter. Forming a nonprofit, and securing federal and state tax-exempt status, requires an understanding of both state and federal procedures. To avoid problems, it is advisable to consult with an attorney and an accountant with expertise in nonprofits.
Before filing any documents, you should:
The two main considerations in determining a nonprofit's structure are limiting liability for the organizers and avoiding taxes. An Ohio nonprofit may be organized in one of the following manners, all of which offer limited liability for organizers:
Unincorporated nonprofit association. Ohio's Uniform Unincorporated Nonprofit Association Act allows a less formal structure than a corporation. An unincorporated association is not required to register with the Ohio Secretary of State but will need to register its name as a fictitious name. It is also required to have an organizational document called a constitution.
Nonprofit corporation. This structure provides the greatest likelihood of obtaining both state and federal tax exemptions. You may reserve the name of your corporation for 180 days by filing an Original Name Reservation (Form 534B) with the Secretary of State and paying a fee.
Nonprofit LLC. Ohio law allows a limited liability company (LLC) to be created for a nonprofit purpose, but there is no separate classification of a nonprofit LLC. However, it is the position of the IRS that an LLC may only be granted federal tax-exempt status if all of the members of the LLC are tax-exempt organizations.
You will need to obtain an employer identification number, even if you don't plan to have any employees. This is done by filing an Application for Employer Identification Number (Form SS-4) with the IRS. This may be done online, by fax, or by mail.
You will need to file Initial Articles of Incorporation (Form 532B) with the Ohio Secretary of State and pay a $99 filing fee. This filing may be done online. It may also be done by mail, or in person at the Secretary of State's office in Columbus. Expedited filing is available for additional fees. Form 532B does not contain a statement of purpose that meets the requirements for federal tax-exempt status.
To avoid federal taxes, you will need to apply for an exemption under Section 501(c) of the Internal Revenue Code. This is done by filing an Application for Recognition of Exemption (Form 1023) with the IRS, and paying a $600 "user fee." The IRS says it will take several hours to learn how to complete Form 1023, and several more hours to complete the form. It can take several months for IRS to process the application.
If your nonprofit meets certain requirements, you can use Form 1023-EZ, and pay a $275 user fee. However, Form 1023-EZ may only be filed online, after you set up an account with pay.gov.
A nonprofit is not subject to the Ohio Commercial Activity Tax; however, nonprofits may be subject to other Ohio taxes. More information is available online from the Ohio Department of Taxation.
If a nonprofit purchases goods or services, it will need to pay sales and use tax on those purchases unless it provides the seller with a Sales and Use Tax Unit Exemption Certificate (Form STEC U).
If your nonprofit will be selling goods or services for six or fewer days in a calendar year, it will not need to collect sales and use tax. If the six-day limit is exceeded, it will need to obtain a vendor's license from the Ohio Department of Taxation, and must collect the tax on all future sales, even if the six-day limit is not exceeded in future years.
A vendor's license may be obtained from the county auditor, or through the Ohio Business Gateway. Depending upon whether sales will be made at your business location or elsewhere, you will either need to file Form ST 1 or Form ST 1T.
A nonprofit owning real estate will need to pay real estate taxes unless it obtains a real estate tax exemption. This is done by filing an Application for Real Property Tax Exemption and Remission (Form DTE 23) with the Ohio Department of Taxation.
State and federal income taxes and Social Security taxes must be withheld for employees. Furthermore, many municipalities in Ohio have local income taxes and may require withholding.
If your nonprofit will be soliciting donations, it may need to register with the Ohio Attorney General. There may also be local municipal requirements for soliciting contributions, such as obtaining solicitation permits and reporting contributions and expenses.
The success of your California nonprofit depends, in large part, on how carefully you follow the guidelines for establishing your nonprofit in the beginning. Take the time to understand both the federal and California-specific requirements before you launch your charitable endeavor.
To establish a nonprofit organization in Ohio, you must know both the federal and state-specific rules and regulations surrounding nonprofits—including both their organizational structure and their taxation status. By learning what you need to know upfront, you can help avoid troublesome issues later.
You may also like
How to write a will: A comprehensive guide to will writing
Writing a will is one of the most important things you can do for yourself and for your loved ones, and it can be done in just minutes. Are you ready to get started?
May 20, 2024 · 11min read
How to get an LLC and start a limited liability company
Considering an LLC for your business? The application process isn't complicated, but to apply for an LLC, you'll have to do some homework first.
May 29, 2024 · 11min read