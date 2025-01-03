Jewelry Store Name Generator (With 150 Dazzling Ideas)

You’ve been dreaming of the day you open your very own jewelry store. Maybe you can even picture the small storefront in your mind. But, as you widen the shot, the front sign comes into view and it’s blank.

You forgot to choose a name for your new jewelry store!

That’s ok. We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a list of 150 dazzling jewelry business name ideas and a link to our AI-powered name generator. Our list of business names is broken down by themed categories, including fabulous, luxurious, cute, sparkly, and unique names. This way, you can choose a category that matches your brand niche.

If you’re searching for a name for your jewelry store business, you’re not alone. These resources are here to help you brainstorm the perfect name for your unique business.

How to use our jewelry business name generator

To get started, all you need is an idea. Our AI business name generator will do all the brainstorming for you, based on the prompt you submit.

You’ll start off by opening up the business name generator and typing in your idea for your jewelry store business. You may try something like:

Luxurious custom watchmaker

Casual leather jewelry for everyday wear

Precious gems for astrology lovers

Once you’ve typed in your prompt, it’s time to set the tone parameters in Advanced Options. You’ll set the sliders to whichever settings best fit your jewelry brand, tone, and niche.

Now, all you have to do is review the list of names and choose your favorite. And don’t worry, the search is free. If you don’t find something you like the first time, you can refine your search and change the parameters to run as many searches as you’d like.

150 dazzling jewelry store names

In addition to generating names, you can also review some names we’ve come up with to find a jewelry store business name you love. The names on these lists are available to anyone to use, so if you find one you like, act fast and find out if that name is available to use in your local area.

You might also use this list as inspiration and choose something that’s similar to what appears here but is an even better fit for your business. The possibilities are endless!

Fabulous jewelry store names

Whether you’re looking to represent opulence or high-fashion jewelry, it’s hard to go wrong with one of these fabulous business names.

Jewel Royale Glam & Gleam Radiance Refined The Bling Boutique Opulent Adornments Sparkle Society Chic Charm Co. Bedazzled Bliss Haute Jewels Studio Glittering Grace The Bold Gem Atelier Luxe Line Adornments Glamour & Glitz The Shine Collective Jewelicious Creations The Dazzle Den Fabulous Facets The Radiant Room Bijou Chic Studio Lustrous Treasures Glitter & Grace Co. Glam Haven Elegance Enhanced Sparkle Couture Divine Dazzle Gilded Glam Atelier The Shimmer Lounge Fabulous Finery Adorned & Glorious Glow and Gleam Co.

Luxurious jewelry store names

Luxury and jewelry go together like moonlight and romance—effortlessly enchanting. These fine jewelry store names will attract customers looking to treat themselves (or someone they’re shopping for).

Diamond Horizon Co. Gilded Elegance The Platinum Atelier Gold & Grace Regal Radiance Studio Prestige Jewels Collective Timeless Treasure Co. Emerald Aura Atelier The Crown Jewelery Co. Velvet Glow Studio Luxe Infinity Creations Sapphire Silk Exquisite Adornments Opulent Obsessions Divine Facets Royal Gem Co. The Crystal Atelier The Golden Curve Diamond Edge Studio Eternity Luxe Noble Radiance Co. Shimmer & Shine Jewels Lavish Gem Atelier Splendor & Stone Majestic Adornments The Velvet Radiance Luxemore Jewels Celestial Elegance Co. The Opal Vault Golden Hour Gems

Cute jewelry store name ideas

Whether your target market is mommy-and-me matching jewelry or cute designs to inspire young shoppers, these names are certain to fit the niche.

Jewel Joy Co. Tiny Treasures Adorn Me Studio Love Spark Creations Glitter Kiss Jewels Charm & Cheer Co. Pocket Gems Bling Boutique Bliss Starry Sparkle Studio Lovely Luster Co. Sweet Gem Studio Happy Facets Twinkle Charm Co. Little Luxe Creations Dainty Diamond Co. Posh Pebbles Shiny Spark Joy The Adorned Petite Mini Glow Gems Heart & Halo Jewels Cute Cut Creations Starry Eyed Jewels Darling Facets Glitter Puff Studio Cozy Charm Collective Wink & Twinkle The Happy Jewel Co. Precious Spark Studio Adorable Accents Tinker Gems

Sparkly jewelry store names

Few things are more dazzling than a jewel lit up and sparkling in the light. Show off your brand's glitz and shine with these sparkly-inspired jewelry store names.

Glitter & Glow Jewels Crystal Cascades Luminous Luxe Studio The Sparkle Atelier Shimmer Stones Co. Aurora Gems Collective Starry Glow Jewels Radiant Spark Studio Dazzle Dew Creations Gleam & Glitter Atelier Bright Brilliance Co. Shooting Star Jewels Sparkling Spectrum The Shine Spot Jewel Radiance Co. Prism Spark Studio Bedazzle Bliss Stellar Shine Creations Spark Surge Jewels The Glitter Vault Infinite Glow Studio Moonbeam Gems Twinkle Wave Jewels Gem Shine Atelier The Luminous Vault Polished Perfection Gem Glow Studio Light & Facets Co. Sparkle Muse Jewels Shine & Shadow Gems

Unique jewelry store names

For all of the brands that don’t fit any specific niche, this list might just have the timeless jewelry business name that speaks to you.

Facet & Forge The Artisan Jewel Co. Hidden Gem Atelier Eternal Aura Creations Stone Whisper Collective The Alchemy Gem Co. Orbit Adornments Chroma Gem Atelier The Celestial Vault Rare Radiance Studio Enigma Jewels Elements & Elegance Ember & Spark Nova Gems Collective Mythos Adornments Ethereal Shine Atelier Mystic Gem Co. Prism Pulse Jewels The Timeless Forge Orbital Radiance Shards of Elegance Sculpted Glow Gems Kaleidoscope Jewels Astral Stones Co. Infinity Forge Jewels Pure Essence Adornments Aura & Axis Gems The Singular Stone Legacy Spark Creations Rare Element Jewels

How to choose a jewelry business name

Whether you found a business name on the lists above or used our AI-powered business name generator, there are a few tips you should consider before settling on your final choice.

Consider your style and audience

It’s important that the name you choose for your business is representative of the products you sell and the feeling your brand evokes. You want symmetry and alignment throughout your brand so that the story is cohesive and makes sense to customers.

You don’t want a silly, childish name for a jewelry store that sells fine gems and mature, refined pieces. That type of misalignment could cause customer confusion and could make it harder to attract the attention of customers who are more likely to buy from you.

When you keep in mind your style and audience while picking a name, you’re more likely to get a name that fits your brand and will accurately set up customer expectations.

Choose something customers will remember

Another important aspect to branding is making sure you choose a name that customers will remember. After someone makes a purchase from your store and wears the jewelry out and about, you want them to be able to easily remember the name when someone admires their jewelry and asks where they bought it from.

Memorability is just as important as choosing catchy jewelry business names.

Follow government naming guidelines

Another consideration to keep in mind when choosing a name for your business are the rules of business names. Your state and the federal government both have guidelines for naming a business, and you will need to follow both sets of rules.

Typical guidelines include:

Use standard characters and numbers, no special characters

Be distinguishable from all other business names in the state

No offensive language

Can not imply association with official government agencies

If you plan to open multiple locations for your business in multiple states, you’ll also need to consider trademarking your business name. A trademark lets you protect your business name so that no one else in the U.S. can use the same name.

While most trademark infringement is unintentional, it doesn’t change the harm and damage it can cause. You can protect your business by running a simple trademark search before registering the name.

Check the availability of your business name

Your last step before settling on the perfect jewelry-making business name is to ensure that the name is available for you to use.

Each state regulates business registrations. Within your state, only one business can use a business name. This prevents customer confusion and protects existing and new businesses.

To find out if the name you want to use is available, you will run a business search on your state’s Secretary of State website. This search will let you know if another business is already using that name or a similar name.

If no businesses are using the name, then you can move forward and register your business under that name. If a business is using a similar name, you’ll need to review your state’s naming rules to figure out whether or not the two names are overly similar. If they are, you’ll need to choose a different business name.

How to reserve your jewelry company name

Once you’ve found a business name that’s catchy, memorable, and available, it’s time to register your business.

In most states, you have two options:

Reserve the business name. A name reservation means that you pay a small fee to reserve the right to use that name. Reservations usually last a few months and can sometimes be renewed. Register your business. You can register your business by filing business formation paperwork with your state. This is the official start of your business.

There are a lot of steps to starting your own business, but you’re not alone in this process. LegalZoom’s business formation services are here to support you as you begin your entrepreneurial journey—and beyond.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a jewelry store name?

If you’re looking for support while brainstorming name ideas for your jewelry store concept, it’s important to remember you’re not alone. You can run ideas past friends and family, consult a thesaurus, research the market on social media, generate names with a name generator, or consult business mentors and industry contacts.

Can my business have more than one name?

Technically, yes, your business can have more than one name. Some businesses may have a DBA (doing business as) name that allows them to operate under a trade name rather than their official business name.

Can you change a business name after you register it?

Yes, you can change a business name after you register it.

In the case that you register your business under one name and then no longer like that name or want to use it, you can change your business name. While this is possible, it’s not highly recommended as it can mean losing customers in the shuffle.