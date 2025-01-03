Jewelry Store Name Generator (With 150 Dazzling Ideas)

Let our AI-powered jewelry store name generator be your brainstorm partner as you search for the perfect business name.

Ready to name your business?

Trustpilot stars
Woman uses name generator to create jewelry store name
Page Grossman
by

Page Grossman

Contents

Updated on: January 3, 2025 · 7 min read

You’ve been dreaming of the day you open your very own jewelry store. Maybe you can even picture the small storefront in your mind. But, as you widen the shot, the front sign comes into view and it’s blank. 

You forgot to choose a name for your new jewelry store! 

That’s ok. We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find a list of 150 dazzling jewelry business name ideas and a link to our AI-powered name generator. Our list of business names is broken down by themed categories, including fabulous, luxurious, cute, sparkly, and unique names. This way, you can choose a category that matches your brand niche.

If you’re searching for a name for your jewelry store business, you’re not alone. These resources are here to help you brainstorm the perfect name for your unique business.

How to use our jewelry business name generator

To get started, all you need is an idea. Our AI business name generator will do all the brainstorming for you, based on the prompt you submit.

You’ll start off by opening up the business name generator and typing in your idea for your jewelry store business. You may try something like:

  • Luxurious custom watchmaker
  • Casual leather jewelry for everyday wear
  • Precious gems for astrology lovers

Once you’ve typed in your prompt, it’s time to set the tone parameters in Advanced Options. You’ll set the sliders to whichever settings best fit your jewelry brand, tone, and niche.

Now, all you have to do is review the list of names and choose your favorite. And don’t worry, the search is free. If you don’t find something you like the first time, you can refine your search and change the parameters to run as many searches as you’d like.

150 dazzling jewelry store names

In addition to generating names, you can also review some names we’ve come up with to find a jewelry store business name you love. The names on these lists are available to anyone to use, so if you find one you like, act fast and find out if that name is available to use in your local area.

You might also use this list as inspiration and choose something that’s similar to what appears here but is an even better fit for your business. The possibilities are endless!

Fabulous jewelry store names

Whether you’re looking to represent opulence or high-fashion jewelry, it’s hard to go wrong with one of these fabulous business names.

  1. Jewel Royale
  2. Glam & Gleam
  3. Radiance Refined
  4. The Bling Boutique
  5. Opulent Adornments
  6. Sparkle Society
  7. Chic Charm Co.
  8. Bedazzled Bliss
  9. Haute Jewels Studio
  10. Glittering Grace
  11. The Bold Gem Atelier
  12. Luxe Line Adornments
  13. Glamour & Glitz
  14. The Shine Collective
  15. Jewelicious Creations
  16. The Dazzle Den
  17. Fabulous Facets
  18. The Radiant Room
  19. Bijou Chic Studio
  20. Lustrous Treasures
  21. Glitter & Grace Co.
  22. Glam Haven
  23. Elegance Enhanced
  24. Sparkle Couture
  25. Divine Dazzle
  26. Gilded Glam Atelier
  27. The Shimmer Lounge
  28. Fabulous Finery
  29. Adorned & Glorious
  30. Glow and Gleam Co.

Luxurious jewelry store names

Luxury and jewelry go together like moonlight and romance—effortlessly enchanting. These fine jewelry store names will attract customers looking to treat themselves (or someone they’re shopping for).

  1. Diamond Horizon Co.
  2. Gilded Elegance
  3. The Platinum Atelier
  4. Gold & Grace
  5. Regal Radiance Studio
  6. Prestige Jewels Collective
  7. Timeless Treasure Co.
  8. Emerald Aura Atelier
  9. The Crown Jewelery Co.
  10. Velvet Glow Studio
  11. Luxe Infinity Creations
  12. Sapphire Silk
  13. Exquisite Adornments
  14. Opulent Obsessions
  15. Divine Facets
  16. Royal Gem Co.
  17. The Crystal Atelier
  18. The Golden Curve
  19. Diamond Edge Studio
  20. Eternity Luxe
  21. Noble Radiance Co.
  22. Shimmer & Shine Jewels
  23. Lavish Gem Atelier
  24. Splendor & Stone
  25. Majestic Adornments
  26. The Velvet Radiance
  27. Luxemore Jewels
  28. Celestial Elegance Co.
  29. The Opal Vault
  30. Golden Hour Gems

Cute jewelry store name ideas

Whether your target market is mommy-and-me matching jewelry or cute designs to inspire young shoppers, these names are certain to fit the niche.

  1. Jewel Joy Co.
  2. Tiny Treasures
  3. Adorn Me Studio
  4. Love Spark Creations
  5. Glitter Kiss Jewels
  6. Charm & Cheer Co.
  7. Pocket Gems
  8. Bling Boutique Bliss
  9. Starry Sparkle Studio
  10. Lovely Luster Co.
  11. Sweet Gem Studio
  12. Happy Facets
  13. Twinkle Charm Co.
  14. Little Luxe Creations
  15. Dainty Diamond Co.
  16. Posh Pebbles
  17. Shiny Spark Joy
  18. The Adorned Petite
  19. Mini Glow Gems
  20. Heart & Halo Jewels
  21. Cute Cut Creations
  22. Starry Eyed Jewels
  23. Darling Facets
  24. Glitter Puff Studio
  25. Cozy Charm Collective
  26. Wink & Twinkle
  27. The Happy Jewel Co.
  28. Precious Spark Studio
  29. Adorable Accents
  30. Tinker Gems

Sparkly jewelry store names

Few things are more dazzling than a jewel lit up and sparkling in the light. Show off your brand's glitz and shine with these sparkly-inspired jewelry store names.

  1. Glitter & Glow Jewels
  2. Crystal Cascades
  3. Luminous Luxe Studio
  4. The Sparkle Atelier
  5. Shimmer Stones Co.
  6. Aurora Gems Collective
  7. Starry Glow Jewels
  8. Radiant Spark Studio
  9. Dazzle Dew Creations
  10. Gleam & Glitter Atelier
  11. Bright Brilliance Co.
  12. Shooting Star Jewels
  13. Sparkling Spectrum
  14. The Shine Spot
  15. Jewel Radiance Co.
  16. Prism Spark Studio
  17. Bedazzle Bliss
  18. Stellar Shine Creations
  19. Spark Surge Jewels
  20. The Glitter Vault
  21. Infinite Glow Studio
  22. Moonbeam Gems
  23. Twinkle Wave Jewels
  24. Gem Shine Atelier
  25. The Luminous Vault
  26. Polished Perfection
  27. Gem Glow Studio
  28. Light & Facets Co.
  29. Sparkle Muse Jewels
  30. Shine & Shadow Gems

Unique jewelry store names

For all of the brands that don’t fit any specific niche, this list might just have the timeless jewelry business name that speaks to you.

  1. Facet & Forge
  2. The Artisan Jewel Co.
  3. Hidden Gem Atelier
  4. Eternal Aura Creations
  5. Stone Whisper Collective
  6. The Alchemy Gem Co.
  7. Orbit Adornments
  8. Chroma Gem Atelier
  9. The Celestial Vault
  10. Rare Radiance Studio
  11. Enigma Jewels
  12. Elements & Elegance
  13. Ember & Spark
  14. Nova Gems Collective
  15. Mythos Adornments
  16. Ethereal Shine Atelier
  17. Mystic Gem Co.
  18. Prism Pulse Jewels
  19. The Timeless Forge
  20. Orbital Radiance
  21. Shards of Elegance
  22. Sculpted Glow Gems
  23. Kaleidoscope Jewels
  24. Astral Stones Co.
  25. Infinity Forge Jewels
  26. Pure Essence Adornments
  27. Aura & Axis Gems
  28. The Singular Stone
  29. Legacy Spark Creations
  30. Rare Element Jewels

How to choose a jewelry business name

Whether you found a business name on the lists above or used our AI-powered business name generator, there are a few tips you should consider before settling on your final choice.

Consider your style and audience

It’s important that the name you choose for your business is representative of the products you sell and the feeling your brand evokes. You want symmetry and alignment throughout your brand so that the story is cohesive and makes sense to customers. 

You don’t want a silly, childish name for a jewelry store that sells fine gems and mature, refined pieces. That type of misalignment could cause customer confusion and could make it harder to attract the attention of customers who are more likely to buy from you.

When you keep in mind your style and audience while picking a name, you’re more likely to get a name that fits your brand and will accurately set up customer expectations.

Choose something customers will remember

Another important aspect to branding is making sure you choose a name that customers will remember. After someone makes a purchase from your store and wears the jewelry out and about, you want them to be able to easily remember the name when someone admires their jewelry and asks where they bought it from. 

Memorability is just as important as choosing catchy jewelry business names. 

Follow government naming guidelines

Another consideration to keep in mind when choosing a name for your business are the rules of business names. Your state and the federal government both have guidelines for naming a business, and you will need to follow both sets of rules.

Typical guidelines include:

  • Use standard characters and numbers, no special characters
  • Be distinguishable from all other business names in the state
  • No offensive language
  • Can not imply association with official government agencies

If you plan to open multiple locations for your business in multiple states, you’ll also need to consider trademarking your business name. A trademark lets you protect your business name so that no one else in the U.S. can use the same name.

While most trademark infringement is unintentional, it doesn’t change the harm and damage it can cause. You can protect your business by running a simple trademark search before registering the name.

Check the availability of your business name

Your last step before settling on the perfect jewelry-making business name is to ensure that the name is available for you to use.

Each state regulates business registrations. Within your state, only one business can use a business name. This prevents customer confusion and protects existing and new businesses.

To find out if the name you want to use is available, you will run a business search on your state’s Secretary of State website. This search will let you know if another business is already using that name or a similar name.

If no businesses are using the name, then you can move forward and register your business under that name. If a business is using a similar name, you’ll need to review your state’s naming rules to figure out whether or not the two names are overly similar. If they are, you’ll need to choose a different business name. 

How to reserve your jewelry company name

Once you’ve found a business name that’s catchy, memorable, and available, it’s time to register your business.

In most states, you have two options:

  1. Reserve the business name. A name reservation means that you pay a small fee to reserve the right to use that name. Reservations usually last a few months and can sometimes be renewed. 
  2. Register your business. You can register your business by filing business formation paperwork with your state. This is the official start of your business. 

There are a lot of steps to starting your own business, but you’re not alone in this process. LegalZoom’s business formation services are here to support you as you begin your entrepreneurial journey—and beyond.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a jewelry store name?

If you’re looking for support while brainstorming name ideas for your jewelry store concept, it’s important to remember you’re not alone. You can run ideas past friends and family, consult a thesaurus, research the market on social media, generate names with a name generator, or consult business mentors and industry contacts.

Can my business have more than one name?

Technically, yes, your business can have more than one name. Some businesses may have a DBA (doing business as) name that allows them to operate under a trade name rather than their official business name.

Can you change a business name after you register it?

Yes, you can change a business name after you register it.

In the case that you register your business under one name and then no longer like that name or want to use it, you can change your business name. While this is possible, it’s not highly recommended as it can mean losing customers in the shuffle.

If you do decide to change your business name, the simplest way to do that is through registering a DBA or doing business as name. Your DBA or fictitious name can then be used as your customer-facing business name.

Ready to name your business?
Generate Names
Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo

This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.