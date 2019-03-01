Keep your business and your employees on track with an employee absence form

Employee absences are an inescapable part of running a small business. Learn how an employee absence form can be an invaluable part of your employee absence tracking process.
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Belle Wong, is a freelance writer specializing in small business, personal finance, banking, and tech/SAAS. She ...
Updated on: November 22, 2023
Employees are often the lifeblood of a small business. Competent and efficient employees help to keep your business running smoothly. And when an employee engages in a pattern of absenteeism, such absences can directly affect your bottom line.
Tracking and monitoring employee absences is one of the keys to managing absenteeism in your business. Keeping on top of employee absence patterns not only helps your business run more smoothly, but also can act as an early alert system so you can tackle chronic absenteeism issues before they become a major problem.
There are a multitude of reasons an employee might be absent, including (but certainly not limited to) any of the following:
Often, an employee's absence can't be helped. Life happens, as the saying goes, and an employee who wakes up with the flu shouldn't be expected to drag themselves in to work that day. On the other hand, an employee may not show up for work because they have a scheduled appointment, but perhaps that appointment is a job interview with another firm.
Because each business has a different view as to which reasons for being absent are legitimate and which reasons are not, it's important that your employee absence tracking system include a clear statement of your employee absence policy. However, this policy should still respect the privacy of the employee when it comes to life outside of work.
Your employee absence policy ideally will outline a number of employee absence rules. For example, a comprehensive employee absence plan should make your employees aware of the following absence-related rules and policies:
Ideally, you should present employees with your employee absence policy as part of their employment agreement. Whether it's attached to the agreement as a schedule, or you refer to the policy in the document, it's also a good idea to have employees either initial the attached policy—or the section of the agreement that refers to the policy—to affirm that they have read it and agree to its terms.
When an employee knows in advance that they will need time off, whether it's for half a day or a full week's leave, having an absence request procedure in place makes your employee absence tracking system run more efficiently.
While employee absence requests can be as simple as having your employees check with their direct supervisors about upcoming absences, using an employee absence form will streamline your record keeping, as well as making your system more efficient.
The form you use may be an employee absence request form, which your employees fill out and submit for approval, or it may be a form you require management to fill out to record individual employees' absences. In either case, some common elements in such forms include:
Additionally, the form should include space to specify whether or not the absence has been approved or not, and by whom. Using an employee absence form not only provides employees with an established system to request absences, but also it enables you to accurately and efficiently track absence-related data.
While employee absences are inevitable in the running of any small business, properly tracking employee attendance and having a clear absence request system can help you stay on top of any potential absenteeism issues and keep your business running efficiently.
