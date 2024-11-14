Lash Business Name Generator (With 150 Unique Ideas)

Updated on: November 14, 2024 · 9 min read

The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for cosmetologists, barbers, and hair stylists to grow 7% between 2023 and 2033—compared to the 4% expected average growth rate for all other occupations.

New lash businesses have an opportunity to choose a business name that helps them stand out in an expanding industry. Choosing a unique and unforgettable lash business name that targets your desired clientele can greatly influence the success of your business.

We have put together a list of 150 unique lash business name ideas organized by tone (classy, modern, funny, etc.) to offer inspiration for naming your lash business. If you find a name you love, make sure to register it as soon as possible to keep from losing it to your competitors.

How to use our lash name generator

Our AI-powered business name generator uses personalized prompts rooted in marketing principles and business naming guidelines to generate customized names for your lash business.

It’s free and easy to use: Simply submit your business concept and click Generate to get an instant list of 20 names.

For instance, you might input, “I want to provide lash services in New York.”

You can adjust the tone sliders under Advanced Options to generate different results until you find a name you love.

Once you discover a name you like for your lash business, consider reserving the name to protect it from competitors.

Classy lash names

Elegant lash business names can attract a sophisticated and upscale clientele.

Opulence Lash Boutique

Graceful Lash Lounge

Satin & Silk Lashes

Elite Lash Atelier

The Lash Parlor

Velvet Lash Studio

Belle Lashes

Crowned Beauty Lashes

Exquisite Lashes

Luxe Elegance Lash Lounge

Serene Lash Studio

The Velvet Blink

Timeless Lash Boutique

The Grand Lash Room

Royale Lashes

Lavish Lash Studio

Pure Grace Lashes

Elegant Flutter Studio

Signature Lash Lounge

Infinity Lash & Beauty

The Golden Lash Parlor

Imperial Lash Studio

Luxe Lash Couture

Regal Lashes

Prestige Lash Room

Timeless Touch Lashes

The Luxe Blink

Serenity Lash Lounge

Refined Lash Studio

The Lash Elegance

Modern and trendy lash names

Modern and trendy lash names can appeal to a youthful and stylish client base.

Luxe Lash Studio

Vibe Lash Lounge

Urban Lash Collective

BlinkLab Beauty

Sleek Lash & Beauty

Lash Society Studio

The Lash Loft

Lash Bar Collective

Modern Glow Lashes

Blink City Studio

The Lash Edit

Lash Lane Studio

Blink & Glow Lounge

Lush Lash Vibes

The Lash District

Pure Vibe Lash Bar

NextGen Lashes

Polished Lashes Lounge

Lash Vibe Studios

Blink Luxe

Lash Culture Studio

The Lash Effect

ChicLash Lounge

LashPlay Studio

The Lash Collective

BlinkWorks Studio

HighVibe Lash Bar

Sleek City Lashes

BoldLash Beauty

LashMode Studios

Funny lash names

Witty lash names are often memorable, and having a name that sticks in potential customers’ minds can help build brand recognition.

Lash Out Loud

Blink and You’ll Miss It Salon

Lash-tastic Lounge

Wink, Wink Studio

Flutter Wonders

Lash Bash Salon

Blink Twice Beauty

Lashes for Days

Lash Karma

Eye Candy Lashes

Winkology Salon

Lash Lift-Off

Eye-Popping Lashes

Lashes & Giggles

Lash Like a Boss

Fluff & Flick

Big Blinks Only

Lashes on Fleek

Wink & Wonder

Blink Twice, You're Nice

Lashes in a Flash

Live, Lash, Love Beauty

Lash the Night Away

Wink Central

Blink & Glow

Flutter & Flirt Lash Studio

I Woke Up Like This Lashes

Wink of Perfection

The Wink Effect

Lash Me Baby Salon

Professional lash names

Having a professional name for your lash business can help attract prestigious clients who are looking for expert services.

Precision Lash Studio

Pinnacle Lash & Beauty

TrueLash Studio

Golden Lash Lounge

Refined Lash Artistry

ProTouch Lashes

Zenith Lash Bar

Master Lash Studio

Prime Lash & Beauty

Legacy Lash Atelier

First Class Lash Lounge

Pure Essence Lashes

Elite Lash Experts

Radiance Lash Studio

Crestline Lash Lounge

Signature Lash Studio

Premier Lash Artists

Sterling Lash Studio

Supreme Lash & Beauty

Infinity Lash Care

Regal Lash Studio

PrimeLash Lounge

Platinum Lash Services

Expert Lash Boutique

Precision Lash Works

Optimum Lash Studio

Gold Standard Lashes

Paramount Lash & Beauty

Top Tier Lash Lounge

Pinnacle Lash Studio

Catchy lash names

Catchy lash names can convey a fun and lighthearted vibe and aid in brand recall.

Lash Magic

Blink & Go Studio

Glam Lash Co.

FlutterFix Lashes

The Lash Fix

Lash Lab Studio

Wink & Glow Salon

Blink on Point

LashPop Studio

Lashes to Love

LashLand

The Lash Look

Lash & Dash Studio

Blink Bright Lashes

LushLash Lounge

LashWave Studio

FlutterGlow Beauty

Blink Boldly Beauty

LashUp Studio

Eye Define Beauty

LashLove Studio

Lash Academy

Lush Flutter Co.

Wink Appeal Studio

BlinkPerfect

The Lash Zone

Flutter On Fleek

LashLift Studio

Lash Luxe Glow

Lash Out Studio

How to choose a lash company name

Naming your own lash business involves more than just picking a name you like the sound of and putting it on your marketing materials.

Your lash salon name should be unique, attract your target audience, and comply with your state’s naming guidelines.

Keep these tips in mind when choosing a name for your lash business.

1. Consider your brand and clientele

Your name should reflect your brand identity and attract your target market.

For instance, if your lash business is in a college town and you want to attract students, you might choose a modern and trendy lash name. On the other hand, if you would prefer to cater to established business professionals, you might prefer a professional or classy name.

2. Choose a descriptive name

Your lash business name should be creative, original, and describe your services. You want the name to be specific enough that customers recognize your company as a lash business while not so specific that it doesn’t support potential expansion.

For example, you may want to expand from providing just eyelash extensions to moving into the brow business or adding hair or other beauty services to your offerings in the future.

3. Adhere to government naming requirements

It’s important to follow both state and federal naming guidelines when choosing a name for your eyelash business.

Many states require lash businesses structured as a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation to follow specific naming requirements, such as including business entity identifiers (like “corp.” or “LLC”) within their business name and avoiding certain restricted words. Some states may not allow you to choose a lash business name that is too similar to that of an existing business.

4. Check if your business name is already in use

You should make sure your chosen name doesn’t already belong to another lash business. If you choose a business name that is too similar to that of an existing lash business in your area, it can make it challenging for customers to find you.

You can conduct a business search (typically via your state’s Secretary of State website) to find out if there are any other lash businesses with your desired name.

You should also check for:

Similar names

Abbreviations

Alternate spellings

You may also want to search social media sites to find businesses that may be operating under unregistered names.

It’s important to note that if your business name is too similar to that of another lash company, the other business could file a trademark infringement lawsuit against you.

Searching the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) trademark database can help you find out if another business has already trademarked the name on a federal level.

How to reserve your lash business name

If you conduct a business name search, search the USPTO database, and look online for unregistered businesses and the name you want is available, you might consider reserving it.

Most states will allow you to reserve a business name for a specific amount of time. Reserving a business name keeps other businesses from using it during the reservation period.

Many states offer business reservation services via their Secretary of State website. Check your state’s Secretary of State website to reserve your business name and pay any associated fees online.

Keep in mind that just because you can reserve a name doesn’t mean that it necessarily fulfills state or federal naming requirements for your business entity type. Your business name will likely be reviewed for compliance when you submit your formation documents. You should research the state and federal naming requirements that apply to your business type to increase the odds that your name will be approved.

After you have reserved your name, you may want to set up your business’s social media accounts right away to ensure you can get your desired handles. Be sure to check for domain availability as well to find a website that aligns with your business name.

If you need help with the business name search and formation process, consider using an online business formation service.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a lash business name?

The following resources can help you brainstorm your lash extension business name:

A thesaurus

LegalZoom’s business name generator

Domain name availability search tools

Social media platforms

Branding agencies

Business name consultants

Can I change my business name later?

While you technically can change your business name, it can be confusing to customers and affect brand recognition. Even big companies can struggle with name changes catching on (think Twitter’s change to X and Facebook’s change to Meta).

While there can be good reasons for a business name change (such as pivoting your services or rebranding under the right circumstances), committing to a business name that you want to stick with long-term can save you time and money.

If you do end up wanting to change your business name later, one option is using a doing business as (DBA). A DBA enables you to operate your company under a different name than your registered business name without having to start a new business entity.

What should I avoid when naming my lash business?

A good business name can play a vital role in building a successful lash business. You should be mindful of a few mistakes to avoid in the lash business naming process.

