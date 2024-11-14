Lash Business Name Generator (With 150 Unique Ideas)

Ready to name your business?
by Cara Hartley
Updated on: November 14, 2024
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for cosmetologists, barbers, and hair stylists to grow 7% between 2023 and 2033—compared to the 4% expected average growth rate for all other occupations.
New lash businesses have an opportunity to choose a business name that helps them stand out in an expanding industry. Choosing a unique and unforgettable lash business name that targets your desired clientele can greatly influence the success of your business.
We have put together a list of 150 unique lash business name ideas organized by tone (classy, modern, funny, etc.) to offer inspiration for naming your lash business. If you find a name you love, make sure to register it as soon as possible to keep from losing it to your competitors.
Our AI-powered business name generator uses personalized prompts rooted in marketing principles and business naming guidelines to generate customized names for your lash business.
It’s free and easy to use: Simply submit your business concept and click Generate to get an instant list of 20 names.
For instance, you might input, “I want to provide lash services in New York.”
You can adjust the tone sliders under Advanced Options to generate different results until you find a name you love.
Once you discover a name you like for your lash business, consider reserving the name to protect it from competitors.
Elegant lash business names can attract a sophisticated and upscale clientele.
Modern and trendy lash names can appeal to a youthful and stylish client base.
Witty lash names are often memorable, and having a name that sticks in potential customers’ minds can help build brand recognition.
Having a professional name for your lash business can help attract prestigious clients who are looking for expert services.
Catchy lash names can convey a fun and lighthearted vibe and aid in brand recall.
Naming your own lash business involves more than just picking a name you like the sound of and putting it on your marketing materials.
Your lash salon name should be unique, attract your target audience, and comply with your state’s naming guidelines.
Keep these tips in mind when choosing a name for your lash business.
Your name should reflect your brand identity and attract your target market.
For instance, if your lash business is in a college town and you want to attract students, you might choose a modern and trendy lash name. On the other hand, if you would prefer to cater to established business professionals, you might prefer a professional or classy name.
Your lash business name should be creative, original, and describe your services. You want the name to be specific enough that customers recognize your company as a lash business while not so specific that it doesn’t support potential expansion.
For example, you may want to expand from providing just eyelash extensions to moving into the brow business or adding hair or other beauty services to your offerings in the future.
It’s important to follow both state and federal naming guidelines when choosing a name for your eyelash business.
Many states require lash businesses structured as a limited liability company (LLC) or corporation to follow specific naming requirements, such as including business entity identifiers (like “corp.” or “LLC”) within their business name and avoiding certain restricted words. Some states may not allow you to choose a lash business name that is too similar to that of an existing business.
You should make sure your chosen name doesn’t already belong to another lash business. If you choose a business name that is too similar to that of an existing lash business in your area, it can make it challenging for customers to find you.
You can conduct a business search (typically via your state’s Secretary of State website) to find out if there are any other lash businesses with your desired name.
You should also check for:
You may also want to search social media sites to find businesses that may be operating under unregistered names.
It’s important to note that if your business name is too similar to that of another lash company, the other business could file a trademark infringement lawsuit against you.
Searching the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) trademark database can help you find out if another business has already trademarked the name on a federal level.
If you conduct a business name search, search the USPTO database, and look online for unregistered businesses and the name you want is available, you might consider reserving it.
Most states will allow you to reserve a business name for a specific amount of time. Reserving a business name keeps other businesses from using it during the reservation period.
Many states offer business reservation services via their Secretary of State website. Check your state’s Secretary of State website to reserve your business name and pay any associated fees online.
Keep in mind that just because you can reserve a name doesn’t mean that it necessarily fulfills state or federal naming requirements for your business entity type. Your business name will likely be reviewed for compliance when you submit your formation documents. You should research the state and federal naming requirements that apply to your business type to increase the odds that your name will be approved.
After you have reserved your name, you may want to set up your business’s social media accounts right away to ensure you can get your desired handles. Be sure to check for domain availability as well to find a website that aligns with your business name.
If you need help with the business name search and formation process, consider using an online business formation service.
LegalZoom’s business formation plans include business name checking and business filing services. Simply choose your business entity type and answer a few questions about your eyelash extension business, and we’ll complete and file your paperwork.
The following resources can help you brainstorm your lash extension business name:
While you technically can change your business name, it can be confusing to customers and affect brand recognition. Even big companies can struggle with name changes catching on (think Twitter’s change to X and Facebook’s change to Meta).
While there can be good reasons for a business name change (such as pivoting your services or rebranding under the right circumstances), committing to a business name that you want to stick with long-term can save you time and money.
If you do end up wanting to change your business name later, one option is using a doing business as (DBA). A DBA enables you to operate your company under a different name than your registered business name without having to start a new business entity.
LegalZoom’s DBA services include a preliminary name search, DBA application filing, publication of your DBA name, proof of publication filing, and a customizable website. The Premium plan includes unlimited 30-minute lawyer consultations on new legal issues.
A good business name can play a vital role in building a successful lash business. You should be mindful of a few mistakes to avoid in the lash business naming process.
You should avoid the following when naming your lash studio:
