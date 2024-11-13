Photography Business Name Generator (With 300 Ideas)

Updated on: November 15, 2024 · 13 min read

For many photography business owners, one of the most exciting (and stressful!) moments in their entrepreneurial journey is choosing the name of their business—something that reflects the unique creative vision they bring to their work. The perfect business name will introduce potential clients to you and your photography style and serve as a memorable first impression.

But, finding just the perfect name can be a chore. That’s why we’ve built an AI-powered business name generator to help get you inspired. Below, you’ll find a list of photography business name ideas to get you started. The list is broken down into themes, such as wedding photography, fashion photography, and pet photography, so you can find something that matches your niche. You can also narrow your ideas by tone and vibe, for instance, clever photography business names or cute photography name ideas.

If you do find a business name you like on this list, you’ll want to check that the name isn’t already in use in your state or the area where you want to do business. If it isn’t, you’ll want to jump on that opportunity and reserve the name or register your LLC so no one else can use that name.

How to use our photography name generator

Our list below includes hundreds of photography business name ideas. If you don’t find one you like on this list, that’s ok! You can check out our AI-powered business name generator for more ideas or use these as a way to kickstart a brainstorming session.

Our generator is simple to use:

Type in your business idea. What makes your business unique? For example, you may want to take custom paw print photos of pets. Or, you may work solely with families to take family portraits. Adjust the sliders. Use the sliders to generate business names that represent the tone and personality of your business. You might want something silly and punny for a party photography business, or a more authoritative name for a headshot studio. View the results. Once you’ve input information, hit the generate button, and see what the name generator cooks up.

Using the generator is free, so you can run as many searches as you’d need to find the best photography business names. Once you find a name (or two, or three!) you like, it’s time to take action. You can do an LLC business name search in your state to make sure it’s available to use. If the name isn’t already being used by another business, you can then reserve the name or jump right into registering your LLC.

Photography business names with personal names

A common practice amongst those with their own photography business is to use their personal name as their brand and business name.

For example, you might call your business Roslyn Harrington Photography, LLC.

Many people choose to name their business after themselves because:

It's a unique business name (and easy to think up)

The name represents them and their brand

Their face is on the brand, which makes it personable for new clients

While some people choose to use their own name, others will use the style of photography they intend to do to name their business. A creative, descriptive name can help you stand out from other photography businesses.

For example, you might name your business RH Wedding Photography, LLC.

This type of descriptive name is great for branding because people know exactly what kind of business you operate with a simple Google search. And, your business website will be easy to find. These types of business names are generally highly sought-after, so may not be available if you have a common name and someone in your state is already operating a business with a name that is the same or similar.

Wedding photography business names

A wedding photographer specializes in couple’s poses, wrangling the whole family for a portrait, and taking candid photos throughout the event. These photography services are highly sought after and wedding photographers can get a lot of business.

Funny wedding photography names

Snap the Knot Vow Wow Shooters Kiss the Lens Bride & Zoom Happily Ever After Clicks Snap the Champagne The “I Do” Crew First Kiss Photos Shotgun Wedding Photos Say Cheese, Not Cold Feet

Authoritative wedding photography names

Forever Frames Photography Unity Capture Studios PromiseLens Wedding Photography Bridal Bliss Photography Union Pro Wedding Shots VowVision Photography Eternal Elegance Weddings Matrimony Moments Studio PureUnion Photography Timeless Vows Photography

Catchy wedding photography names

BlissCapture Studios VowClick Photography Eternal Frame Weddings Snapshot Love Stories ForeverFlash Weddings KissTheDay Photos EverAfter Captures VowLens Photography Happily Snapped JoyousFrame Photography

Portrait photography business names

A portrait photographer focuses on taking pictures of individuals or families. They may work outside or in a photography studio. Portrait photos are generally for a special life event, such as business headshots, holiday card photos, or senior graduation images, to name a few.

Funny portrait photography names

MugShot Studios Snap It Like It's Hot Selfie Kings Photography Say Cheese Studios Strike a Pose Portraits Snap Happy Portraits The Face Place Grin & Win Photography Look Sharp Studios Zoom In Portraits

Authoritative portrait photography names

Elite Portrait Studios Legacy Portraiture Refined Portrait Photography Signature Shot Portraits Masterpiece Portrait Studios Noble Frame Photography Artisan Portraits Pinnacle Portraiture Heritage Portrait Studios Iconic Lens Portraits

Catchy portrait photography names

InFocus Portraits FaceForward Studios Brilliance Portraits Frame Your Smile PerfectPose Portraits ClearShot Portraits SnapPortrait Studios BrightFrame Photography CaptureMe Portraits SharpFocus Portraits

Fashion photography business names

A fashion photographer is someone who specializes in taking photos of clothes and fashion lines. They may work closely with models in their creative photography business.

Funny fashion photography names

Strike a Pose Studios Haute Shots Photography Chic Clicks Runway Rebels Photography Model Madness Studios Vogue Visionaries Fashion Flash Studios Glam Cam Studios Pose Posse Photography Style Snappers

Authoritative fashion photography names

Refined Vogue Photography Runway Precision Studios Elite Fashion Frames HighEnd Couture Photography Catwalk Capture Studios Iconic Model Photography Premier Runway Photography Luxury Fashion Captures Opulent Fashion Shots Signature Fashion Studios

Catchy fashion photography names

TrendSet Studios ChicSnap Photography GlamourFrame Studios Catwalk Clicks VogueVision Photography HauteFrame Photography GlamClick Studios PoshPixel Photography CoutureLens Studios ChicFocus Photography

Event photography business names

Some photographers like to attend live events, snapping photos of attendees. These events might be professional (such as conferences or live concerts) or personal (such as birthday parties or baby showers).

Funny event photography names

Snap the Fun Party Clicks Flash Bash Photography Shutter Fiesta Studios Caught In the Act Photography Click & Party Crowd Pleaser Clicks Shutterbug Soiree Shindig Snappers Eventastic Photography

Authoritative event photography names

Premier Event Capture Eminent Event Photography Majestic Moments Studios Landmark Event Photography Elite Event Imaging Regal Event Frames Grand Celebration Photography Distinguished Events Photography Noble Event Captures Milestone Event Studios

Catchy event photography names

EpicFrame Events SparkShot Photography JoyousEvent Clicks EventSnap Studios CrowdFocus Photography HighlightCapture Events LiveFrame Photography BuzzFrame Events Momentous Snap Studios PartyFrame Photography

Product photography business names

A product photographer specializes in taking photographs of products, which may be used on a business’ website or social media.

Funny product photography names

Snap That Stuff Shelfie Studios Product Posers Item Snap Squad Snap My Goods Zoom Zoom Products The Shelf Shooters Snap It Like It’s Hot Product Click Parade Snap Crackle Products

Authoritative product photography names

Elite Product Imaging Precision Product Photos Prime Product Studios Crafted Product Photography NobleGoods Photography Apex Product Shots Product Pro Imaging Vantage Point Product Studios HighEnd Product Photography Crestline Product Photography

Catchy product photography names

ItemFocus Photography SnapProduct Studios PerfectShot Product Photos ClearFrame Product Photography ProductView Studios PixelGoods Photography ZoomGoods Studios TopShot Products QuickClick Product Studios BrightGoods Photography

Sports photography business names

Someone operating a sports photography business will specialize at taking pictures at sporting events or of sports teams during the game. This is a fast-paced, high-action type of photography.

Funny sports photography names

Shutter Speedsters Action Snap Crew Game On Clicks Snap Attack Sports Goal Getter Photography Fast Shutter Fling The Snap Offense Click and Kick Studios The Shot Spotters Game Day Clicks

Authoritative sports photography names

ProGame Photography PeakAction Sports Photography ChampionFrame Studios VantagePlay Photography EliteMotion Sports Captures PrimeAthlete Photography Pinnacle Sports Imaging SportLens Studios VictoryShot Photography EliteAction Photo Group

Catchy sports photography names

ActionFocus Sports GameFrame Photography FastFrame Sports Photography AthleteFocus Studios PlayMotion Captures SportSnap Studios PeakPerformance Photos ActiveLens Photography SpeedShot Captures GameFocus Photography

Travel photography business names

A travel photographer will specialize in taking images of different locations and places, including landscape photography. They will be able to capture the essence and feeling of a place through pictures.

Funny travel photography names

JetSet Snaps Roam & Click WanderShot Studios Snap the World Passport Pics GlobeTrot Clicks Wanderlust Wonders Trip Snap Captures Shuttered Adventures Miles & Smiles Photography

Authoritative travel photography names

VoyageLens Studios Pathfinder Photography Globetrotter Imaging ExpeditionFrame Photography AtlasView Photography Worldview Captures JourneyFocus Photography GlobalVista Photo Group WanderSight Photography EpicTravel Photography

Catchy travel photography names

WanderSnap Studios GlobeLens Photography ExploreView Photography TravelFocus Studios RoadFrame Photography TrailShot Captures SkyHigh Snapshots GlobeCapture Photography VistaSnap Studios JourneyLens Photography

Pet photography business names

A pet photographer is someone who is an expert at taking photos of animals. They may specialize in working with dogs or cats or work with all domesticated animals.

Funny pet photography names

Fur-tography Paws & Portraits Pet Pose Pros Snap the Tail Whisker Clicks Fetch & Flash Photography Pawparazzi Photography Bark & Click Fur Real Photos Kitty Cam Studios

Authoritative pet photography names

PawPrints Studios ElitePet Photography PurePet Captures AnimalCompanion Imaging NoblePet Photography TailWag Portrait Studios FurryFocus Studios MajesticPaws Photography PrimePet Imaging PetPalace Portraits

Catchy pet photography names

FurFocus Photography PawLens Studios PetFrame Captures TailShot Studios WhiskerSnap Photography PetPerfect Studios FurEver Captures PawPrint Focus FetchFrame Photography PetSnap Studios

Family and newborn photography business names

Some photographers specifically work with families or families who are welcoming in a new member. They may help people take holiday card pictures or photos to commemorate the birth of a child.

Funny newborn and family photography names

Little Feet Lens Tots & Tiaras Photography Family Foto Studios Giggles & Grins Photography Peek-a-Boo Portraits Tiny Toes Captures Snuggle Shot Studios Bubbles & Smiles Photography Tiny Clicks Studios FamBam Photography

Authoritative newborn and family photography names

Cherished Moments Photography FirstLight Newborn Portraits Family Legacy Studios NurtureNest Photography Pure Joy Family Photos Generations Family Portraits HeritageFamily Photography Guardian Newborn Portraits Family Tree Photography Timeless Nest Portraits

Catchy newborn and family photography names

LittleLens Photography SnuggleNest Portraits Precious Moments Studios TinySnaps Photography Bundle-of-Joy Captures CuddleFrame Photography Family First Portraits BabySnap Studios CherishShot Photography LoveLens Snapshots

How to choose a photography business name

Choosing the right name for your business is about more than choosing the first thing you think of. A good photography business name should represent your brand accurately, be available to use, and leave a memorable impression that stays in your clients’ minds.

Consider your brand and photography niche

Your photography business name should represent your personality as well as the type of photography you do.

As you’re considering names, keep in mind that your business may change and grow over time. If you plan to expand, you may want to consider a name that’s more general than the niche you’re starting out in.

Follow government naming requirements

When choosing a business name, you’ll also need to keep in mind the government guidelines for business names.

Each state has slightly different rules, but common restrictions include:

No profanity or slurs

Must include the correct business entity designation (such as LLC or Inc.)

Must be unique and distinguishable from other businesses

Cannot use terms related to regulated industries such as banking or insurance

Check your business name’s availability

Before you get too set on the perfect business name, it’s important to find out if it’s available to use.

States require business names to be unique so as to not cause customer confusion and so that the recognizability of one business doesn’t infringe upon another business. Once you’ve decided upon a name or two for your business, you can go to your state’s Secretary of State website and perform a business name search.

For most states, an official business name search is free or costs a very small fee, so you can easily run multiple searches. Once you’ve found a business name that no one else is using, you can reserve that name for a fee or go ahead and register your business.

In addition to running a state business name search, you might also want to find out if your desired name is available as a website URL and social media handle. If you can’t own your online presence, you may want to consider other names for your business.

Choose a memorable name

Before you can register your business, you must check that the name isn’t already in use by someone else. This is a requirement by all states. While it’s a requirement of all states, it also benefits you to have a unique, memorable business name.

Your clients are the ones who help you pay your bills. A memorable name ensures that people remember your business name when returning for more photos or when giving recommendations to others. Being easy to find on social media helps people stay up to date on your work, services, and any advertising or specials that may interest them.

There are many photography businesses out there. You want to stand out for all the right reasons and a unique business name is the first step.

How to reserve your photography business name

If you’ve found a business name that you like, then it’s time to either reserve that name or register your business. You have a few options to go about this process.

Reserve your business name . For a small fee, you can reserve the business name you like through your state business office or Secretary of State. Generally, these name reservations are good for a few months, although you may be able to extend the reservation.

. For a small fee, you can reserve the business name you like through your state business office or Secretary of State. Generally, these name reservations are good for a few months, although you may be able to extend the reservation. Obtain a DBA . If you want to remain a sole proprietor but don’t want to use your own name for your business, you can file for a DBA or doing business as name, also known as a trade name. This allows your business to operate under a different name than the one registered.

. If you want to remain a sole proprietor but don’t want to use your own name for your business, you can file for a DBA or doing business as name, also known as a trade name. This allows your business to operate under a different name than the one registered. Register your LLC . If you’ve found a business name you like and are ready to start your business, you can register that name at the same time as you file your articles of organization and any other LLC formation documents.

. If you’ve found a business name you like and are ready to start your business, you can register that name at the same time as you file your articles of organization and any other LLC formation documents. Hire a service. If registering your business and choosing a business name feels overwhelming, LegalZoom has your back. For a fee, we can help you to register your LLC with just a few clicks of a button.

FAQs

How do I make my business name stand out?

When choosing your business name, you want something that represents your unique brand and stands out in a crowd. Your business name should be unique as you are.

A few tips to choosing a business name:

Consult friends, family, and industry colleagues and test out your ideas

Choose a name that represents your unique artistic vision or interests

Play with words or visual elements in your logo

Make up new words or portmanteaus

What tools can help me brainstorm a photography business name?

You don’t have to come up with your business name alone. You can ask friends for help, check out an online thesaurus for new or different words, and try out our AI-powered business name generator.

Should I consider how my photography name looks in a logo?

Absolutely! Your business name will likely be put into your logo, which will show up on your website, business cards, and social media. The look of your logo will be almost as important as the name of your business. Choosing a name that inspires a cool logo and that can look good when visually represented can help you narrow down a list of good business name ideas.

Do I need to trademark my business name?

Maybe. If you plan to expand your business into multiple states or want extra protection against business owners in other states using the same name, it would benefit you to trademark your business name.