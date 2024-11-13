Photography Business Name Generator (With 300 Ideas)

With just a few clicks, you can generate hundreds of ideas for your photography business name. Once you find the one, we can help register your LLC.
Updated on: November 15, 2024
For many photography business owners, one of the most exciting (and stressful!) moments in their entrepreneurial journey is choosing the name of their business—something that reflects the unique creative vision they bring to their work. The perfect business name will introduce potential clients to you and your photography style and serve as a memorable first impression.
But, finding just the perfect name can be a chore. That’s why we’ve built an AI-powered business name generator to help get you inspired. Below, you’ll find a list of photography business name ideas to get you started. The list is broken down into themes, such as wedding photography, fashion photography, and pet photography, so you can find something that matches your niche. You can also narrow your ideas by tone and vibe, for instance, clever photography business names or cute photography name ideas.
If you do find a business name you like on this list, you’ll want to check that the name isn’t already in use in your state or the area where you want to do business. If it isn’t, you’ll want to jump on that opportunity and reserve the name or register your LLC so no one else can use that name.
Our list below includes hundreds of photography business name ideas. If you don’t find one you like on this list, that’s ok! You can check out our AI-powered business name generator for more ideas or use these as a way to kickstart a brainstorming session.
Our generator is simple to use:
Using the generator is free, so you can run as many searches as you’d need to find the best photography business names. Once you find a name (or two, or three!) you like, it’s time to take action. You can do an LLC business name search in your state to make sure it’s available to use. If the name isn’t already being used by another business, you can then reserve the name or jump right into registering your LLC.
A common practice amongst those with their own photography business is to use their personal name as their brand and business name.
For example, you might call your business Roslyn Harrington Photography, LLC.
Many people choose to name their business after themselves because:
While some people choose to use their own name, others will use the style of photography they intend to do to name their business. A creative, descriptive name can help you stand out from other photography businesses.
For example, you might name your business RH Wedding Photography, LLC.
This type of descriptive name is great for branding because people know exactly what kind of business you operate with a simple Google search. And, your business website will be easy to find. These types of business names are generally highly sought-after, so may not be available if you have a common name and someone in your state is already operating a business with a name that is the same or similar.
A wedding photographer specializes in couple’s poses, wrangling the whole family for a portrait, and taking candid photos throughout the event. These photography services are highly sought after and wedding photographers can get a lot of business.
A portrait photographer focuses on taking pictures of individuals or families. They may work outside or in a photography studio. Portrait photos are generally for a special life event, such as business headshots, holiday card photos, or senior graduation images, to name a few.
A fashion photographer is someone who specializes in taking photos of clothes and fashion lines. They may work closely with models in their creative photography business.
Some photographers like to attend live events, snapping photos of attendees. These events might be professional (such as conferences or live concerts) or personal (such as birthday parties or baby showers).
A product photographer specializes in taking photographs of products, which may be used on a business’ website or social media.
Someone operating a sports photography business will specialize at taking pictures at sporting events or of sports teams during the game. This is a fast-paced, high-action type of photography.
A travel photographer will specialize in taking images of different locations and places, including landscape photography. They will be able to capture the essence and feeling of a place through pictures.
A pet photographer is someone who is an expert at taking photos of animals. They may specialize in working with dogs or cats or work with all domesticated animals.
Some photographers specifically work with families or families who are welcoming in a new member. They may help people take holiday card pictures or photos to commemorate the birth of a child.
Choosing the right name for your business is about more than choosing the first thing you think of. A good photography business name should represent your brand accurately, be available to use, and leave a memorable impression that stays in your clients’ minds.
Your photography business name should represent your personality as well as the type of photography you do.
As you’re considering names, keep in mind that your business may change and grow over time. If you plan to expand, you may want to consider a name that’s more general than the niche you’re starting out in.
When choosing a business name, you’ll also need to keep in mind the government guidelines for business names.
Each state has slightly different rules, but common restrictions include:
Before you get too set on the perfect business name, it’s important to find out if it’s available to use.
States require business names to be unique so as to not cause customer confusion and so that the recognizability of one business doesn’t infringe upon another business. Once you’ve decided upon a name or two for your business, you can go to your state’s Secretary of State website and perform a business name search.
For most states, an official business name search is free or costs a very small fee, so you can easily run multiple searches. Once you’ve found a business name that no one else is using, you can reserve that name for a fee or go ahead and register your business.
In addition to running a state business name search, you might also want to find out if your desired name is available as a website URL and social media handle. If you can’t own your online presence, you may want to consider other names for your business.
Before you can register your business, you must check that the name isn’t already in use by someone else. This is a requirement by all states. While it’s a requirement of all states, it also benefits you to have a unique, memorable business name.
Your clients are the ones who help you pay your bills. A memorable name ensures that people remember your business name when returning for more photos or when giving recommendations to others. Being easy to find on social media helps people stay up to date on your work, services, and any advertising or specials that may interest them.
There are many photography businesses out there. You want to stand out for all the right reasons and a unique business name is the first step.
If you’ve found a business name that you like, then it’s time to either reserve that name or register your business. You have a few options to go about this process.
When choosing your business name, you want something that represents your unique brand and stands out in a crowd. Your business name should be unique as you are.
A few tips to choosing a business name:
You don’t have to come up with your business name alone. You can ask friends for help, check out an online thesaurus for new or different words, and try out our AI-powered business name generator.
Absolutely! Your business name will likely be put into your logo, which will show up on your website, business cards, and social media. The look of your logo will be almost as important as the name of your business. Choosing a name that inspires a cool logo and that can look good when visually represented can help you narrow down a list of good business name ideas.
Maybe. If you plan to expand your business into multiple states or want extra protection against business owners in other states using the same name, it would benefit you to trademark your business name.
