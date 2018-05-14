Power of attorney requirements in Texas

Texas has some unique requirements for granting power of attorney that you need to know before setting yours up.
A power of attorney or POA can enable you to engage in financial transactions when you can't be present to sign documents. It can also enable someone you trust to handle your finances should you become disabled or incapacitated.
Texas has separate power of attorney requirements for financial matters and for health care.
A power of attorney is a legal document whereby one person, called the "principal," gives another person, called the "agent" or the "attorney in fact," the authority to take certain actions on behalf of the principal. To understand powers of attorney, it will be helpful to know a few basic terms:
There are two primary reasons for having a financial power of attorney:
Any adult may create a power of attorney in Texas. The document must include one of the following statements:
The POA must be dated and signed by the principal before a notary public or other person authorized in Texas or any other state to "take acknowledgments to deeds of conveyance" and administer oaths.
Obtaining a power of attorney in Texas is fairly easy because the Texas legislature created a form titled Statutory Durable Power of Attorney. It may be found in the Texas Estates Code, at section 752.051. This form lists various types of powers, with a blank line before each power. To give your agent all of the listed powers, you can sign your initials on the line before the last item (making it a general POA). If you don't want to give your agent all of the powers, you need to sign your initials before each power you want your agent to have (making it a limited POA).
The Medical Power of Attorney Designation of Health Care Agent may be found in the Texas Health and Safety Code, at section 166.164. Using this form will assure compliance with Texas law.
By the using correct official form and reading the instructions and information it contains, you can ensure you're in compliance with the legal requirements for a power of attorney in Texas. The form also explains the duties of the agent. When you use the official form, it is more likely to be recognized by those with whom your agent will be conducting business and can increase the likelihood it will be accepted.
