Restaurant Name Generator (With 450+ Unique Restaurant Name Ideas)

The restaurant industry is booming—it's more dynamic than ever, but the competition is fierce and consumer preferences are always changing. If you're starting a new restaurant, it needs to stand out to succeed. A compelling restaurant name is a vital part of your brand identity. It not only sets the proper tone, but also creates a lasting impression that attracts customers.

To help you cook up the perfect name, we’ve curated a list of over 450 restaurant name ideas categorized by type and tone. There’s something on the menu for all restaurant owners, whether you own a fine dining establishment or fast food joint. Once you find the perfect name, don’t wait—register it quickly to secure it before someone else claims it!

How to use our restaurant name generator

We've included over 450 restaurant name ideas below for you to use, but if you still can't find one that matches your unique tone and business idea, our AI-powered restaurant name generator will give you even more ideas to inspire! Using it is easy:

Enter your restaurant idea. You can also add a few details for extra specificity. For example, “I want to open a fast food restaurant in Hawaii.” Adjust the generator's sliders. Do you want catchy restaurant names, fancy restaurant names, or something more straightforward? Move the sliders toward the tone that you feel suits your business best. Check the output. We'll generate a restaurant name ideas list based on the information you input.

Our restaurant name generator is free to use. You can change the prompts to get different answers and use it as much as you like. When you find a name you do like, secure it as quickly as possible to ensure it's yours.

Italian restaurant name ideas

Italian restaurants offer dishes like pasta, pizza, and risotto, featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and traditional recipes.

Classy and fancy Italian restaurant names

La Tavola Elegante

Roma Cucina

Sole Mio

Casa di Luce

Verde e Vino

Toscana Fine Dining

Palazzo Italiano

Il Fiorentino

Vino e Passione

L’Artista Italiano

Trendy Italian restaurant names

Pasta & Co.

Viva Italia

Eat Italia

Modern Mozzarella

Cucina Fresca

The Italian Table

Basilico Bites

Italiano Urban

Bella Vita

Rustico & Co.

Catchy Italian restaurant names

Spaghetti Social

Mangiamo!

Pasta Bella

Saucy Sundays

The Rolling Pin

Nona’s Secret

Parm & Charm

The Italian Fork

La Dolce Vita

Pizza & Passione

Steakhouse restaurant names

Steakhouses specialize in premium cuts of beef typically paired with hearty sides like potatoes, rice, and vegetables.

Classy and fancy steakhouse restaurant names

Prime Cellar

The Cattle Club

Oak & Iron

Ember Ridge

Royal Cut Steakhouse

The Velvet Steak

Highland Steakhouse

The Smoke Room

Cast Iron Grill

Legacy Chophouse

Heritage Grill

Trendy steakhouse restaurant names

Prime & Co.

Fire & Stone

The Butcher Block

Smoke & Sear

Modern Meatworks

Char & Ember

Urban Chophouse

Meatcraft

Sear House

Steak & Barrel

Catchy steakhouse restaurant names

Grill & Thrill

Steak and Style

Juicy Cuts

Firehouse Steak

Grill Society

Savory Sizzle

The Meat Locker

Char King

Beef & Bliss

The Flame Spot

Seafood restaurant names

Seafood restaurants feature fresh fish, shellfish, and other ocean-inspired dishes that often highlight regional flavors and seasonal catches.

Classy and fancy seafood restaurant names

The Ocean Room

Coastal Elegance

Aqua Blu

Pearl & Wave

Seaside Bistro

Blue Fin Dining

Tide & Terrace

The Nautilus

SeaGlass

Sapphire Shores

Trendy seafood restaurant names

Salt & Sea

Coastline Catch

The Oyster Bar

Dockside Dining

Fish & Fork

Sea & Co.

Shoreline Eats

Bay Breeze

Catch of the Day

Harbor Eats

Catchy seafood restaurant names

Reel & Real

The Fishery

Hook & Bite

Crabby Day

Shipwrecked Seafood

Shuck & Shell

The Fish Dish

Surf’s Up

Seasalt Grill

Catch & Cook

Mexican restaurant names

Tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and fajitas are just some of the dishes you'll find at Mexican restaurants. They are made with bold spices, fresh ingredients, and traditional flavors from all regions of Mexico.

Classy and fancy Mexican restaurant names

Casa del Sol

Corazón Cantina

El Paseo

Tierra Dorada

El Amanecer

Viva Mexicana

Azteca Lounge

La Hacienda

Los Jardines

Tequila Azul

Trendy Mexican restaurant names

Tacoteca

Mex Street Eats

Sizzle & Spice

The Tequila House

Modern Mexicana

The Salsa Bar

Urban Tacos

Baja Bites

MexiKeto

Taco Republic

Catchy Mexican restaurant names

Chili & Lime

Fiesta Fare

Spice & Slice

Taco Time

Hot Tamale

Loco Loco Tacos

Taco Fiesta

Cactus Cafe

Mucho Flavor

Nacho Libre

Japanese restaurant names

The main dishes in Japanese restaurants include sushi, ramen, and tempura. Japanese cuisine emphasizes fresh ingredients, thoughtful presentation, and meticulous preparation.

Classy and fancy Japanese restaurant names

Sakura Blossom

Tokyo Table

Zen & Sashimi

Kyoto Gardens

The Bamboo House

Pearl & Lotus

Omakase Room

Zen Garden

Nobu House

Shogun Sashimi

Trendy Japanese restaurant names

Umami & Co.

The Ramen Bowl

Sushi Roll Out

Bento Box

Tokyo Street Eats

Miso Modern

JapaNoodle

Ramen Nation

Sake & Sushi

Roll & Rice

Catchy Japanese restaurant names

Rice & Slice

Fish & Fins

Sushi Swing

The Noodle Nest

Sushi Lab

Wasabi Wake

Ramen Rave

The Sushi Shack

Nigiri Nirvana

Roll on the Go

French restaurant names

Elegant dishes like coq au vin, ratatouille, soufflés, and rich desserts make up the menu at most French restaurants.

Classy and fancy French restaurant names

Maison de Lumière

Le Ciel Bleu

Château Blanc

Café de Paris

La Vie en Rose

Belle Époque

Le Petit Palais

Soleil Rouge

Brasserie du Nord

Les Champs

Trendy French restaurant names

Le Boulanger

Bistro Belle

Café Lumière

Parisian Eats

Le Savour

Brasserie & Co.

Urban Éclat

La Pâtisserie

Fleur & Fig

Petite Bistro

Catchy French restaurant names

C’est Bon

Oui Oui Cafe

Crème & Co.

Butter & Brie

Éclair Affair

Taste of France

La Belle Baguette

Frogs & Fries

Bonjour Bistro

Parisian Plates

Pizza restaurant names

Pizza restaurants serve cheesy, saucy goodness with a variety of toppings and in a variety of styles. Pizza menus are often beefed up by chicken wings, salads, and pasta dishes.

Classy and fancy pizza restaurant names

Piazza Bella

Roma Rustica

Al Forno

La Dolce Pizza

Tuscan Crust

Mia Fiorentina

Pietra Rossa

Italiano Pizzeria

Bella Napoli

Sapori di Roma

Trendy pizza restaurant names

Slice & Dice Pizzeria

Woodfire & Co.

Urban Pizza Co.

Brick & Basil

Pizza Foundry

Doughbox

Fire & Dough

Pizza Republic

Pepperoni Street

Zaza Public House

Catchy and funny pizza restaurant names

Pizza Pizzazz

Slice Station

Pie & Vine

Crust Crusaders

Dough & Co.

Pepperoni Place

Saucy Slice

Hot Stuff Pizzeria

Pie in the Sky Pizza Co.

That’Za Life

Killer Pizza

Mediterranean restaurant names

Mediterranean dishes feature fresh vegetables, olive oil, grilled meats, and staples like hummus, falafel, and gyros—making for the most healthy cuisine on the planet.

Classy and fancy Mediterranean restaurant names

Mediterraneo

Olive Grove

The Taverna

Santorini Table

Sea & Sage

Mykonos

The Olive Orchard

La Vigna

Levantine Lounge

Aegean Coast

Trendy Mediterranean restaurant name

Med & Co.

Urban Mezze

The Olive Bowl

Pure Greek Eats

Basil & Vine

Spice & Skewer

Athenian Grill

MedBox

Pita Republic

Fresh Mezze

Catchy Mediterranean restaurant names

Olives & Sun

Grill & Gyro

The Pita Spot

Shawarma Shack

Feast of the Med

Hummus House

Skewer Society

Olive It

Sun & Spice

Epic Eats

Indian restaurant names

Indian restaurants feature curries, naan, and tandoori specialties with spices and flavors that dazzle the palate.

Classy and fancy Indian restaurant names

The Royal Curry

Saffron House

Taj Mahal Room

Indira’s Spice

The Maharaja

Cinnamon Bay

Lotus & Lassi

Curry Palace

Bombay Court

Rani’s Table

Trendy Indian restaurant names

Curry & Co.

Naan & Spice

Chaat Box

The Curry Cart

Urban Spice

The Tandoor Table

Naan Stop

Spice Market

Masala Eats

Bombay Street

Catchy and funny Indian restaurant names

Curryosity

Naan of Your Business

Chili & Chaat

Curry Craze

Masala Mix

Hot Tandoor

Chutney Charm

Flavor Masala

Sizzle & Spice

Curry On

Thai restaurant names

Thai cuisine served in restaurants mainly features popular noodle dishes like pad Thai, stir-fries, curries, and soups featuring the tropical ingredients Thailand is famous for.

Classy and fancy Thai restaurant names

Lotus & Lemongrass

Bangkok Blossoms

Siam Pavilion

Golden Orchid

Temple Thai

The Thai Terrace

Chao Phraya

Silk & Spice

Phuket Palace

Thai Silk Lounge

Trendy Thai restaurant names

Bangkok Bites

Urban Thai Eats

Fresh Thai Kitchen

Lemongrass & Co.

Modern Thai Bites

Pad Thai Spot

Thai Twist

Noodle & Lime

Spice Route

Basil & Bamboo

Catchy and funny Thai restaurant names

Thai Me Up

Chili & Lime

Basil Bliss

Phuket Feast

Spice & Rice

The Thai Spot

Hot Thai’d

Pad Thai Guys

Rice & Roll

The Thai Cart

Vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

Plant-based dishes made from vegetables, grains, legumes, and meat alternatives are on the menu at vegan restaurants, while vegetarian restaurants also allow for the use of dairy.

Classy vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

Verdant Table

Greenhouse Bistro

Pure Roots

The Earthy Bistro

Botanical Bloom

The Fresh Plate

Vitality Garden

Green & Grain

Purely Plantful

Nourish & Bloom

Trendy vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

The Herbivore Hub

Vibrant Veggie

Rooted Eats

The Plant Pantry

Fresh Harvest

Vegan Vida

Urban Herb

Farm & Sprout

Leaf & Vine

Greens & Grains

Catchy and funny vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

Lettuce Feast

Veg Out

Plantiful Plates

Eat Your Greens

The Green Bowl

Power Plant

Leafy Love

Root & Bloom

Beyond Greens

Sprout & Spruce

BBQ restaurant names

BBQ restaurants serve slow-cooked, smoky meats like ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. BBQ is often paired with traditional Southern sides like beans, mac and cheese, and cornbread, and flavorful sauces that may be regional.

Classy BBQ restaurant names

Ember & Oak

Southern Smokehouse

Ironwood BBQ

Hickory & Spice

The Smokehouse

Rustic Ember BBQ

Oak Barrel BBQ

Prime Pit BBQ

Brisket & Co.

The Smokin’ Barrel

Trendy BBQ restaurant names

Pit & Grill

Fire & Smoke

Backyard BBQ Co.

The Charcoal Spot

Flame & Feast

Craft BBQ

Grill Masters

The Pit Stop

Burnt Ends Barbecue

Smokestack Co.

Catchy and funny BBQ restaurant names

Rib Ticklers

Holy Smoke!

Meat & Heat

Grill Thrill

Burnt Butts BBQ

Sizzle & Smoke

Sauce & Flame

The BBQ Joint

Belly Up BBQ

Hog Heaven

Burger restaurant names

Burgers, fries and shakes are the main menu items at burger and fast food restaurants.

Classy burger restaurant names

The Prime Burger Co.

Crafted Burger Bar

Legacy Burger House

Gourmet Burger Bistro

Highland Grill

The Heritage Bun

Crisp & Juicy Burgers

Maple & Meat

The Modern Burger

Oakwood Burgers

Trendy burger restaurant names

Buns & Brew

Urban Stack

The Burger Hub

Stacked & Stuffed

Burger Society

Patty & Co.

The Burger Bench

House of Patties

Grind & Grill

The Burger Club

Catchy and funny burger restaurant names

Bun Intended

Patty Shack

Beef & Bliss

Bun Voyage

Sizzle Stack

Bite Burger

Juicy Joys

Stack & Snack

The Burger Bus

Grease & Glory

Breakfast and brunch restaurant names

Pancakes, waffles, and egg dishes are typical fare for breakfast and brunch restaurants and diners.

Classy breakfast and brunch restaurant names

Morning & Maple

Sunrise Bistro

The Early Hour

Brunch & Bliss

Amber Mornings

First Light Café

Morning Glory

The Dawn Room

Maple Grove Brunch

Daybreak Delights

Trendy breakfast and brunch restaurant names

Egg & Co.

Toast & Jam

Brew & Brunch

Rise & Dine

The Breakfast Club

Urban Brunch

Sunny Side Café

Waffle House & Co.

Early Bird Brunch

Oats & Eggs

Catchy and funny breakfast and brunch restaurant names

Eggspectations

Mornin’ Glory

Bacon Bliss

The Toasted Bun

Brunch Bunch

Flapjack Shack

Muffin & Mornings

Yolk & Roll

Sunny Bites

Rise & Shine Eats

Tapas restaurant names

Tapas are appetizer dishes and small plates of snacks and sharables like marinated olives, cured meats, and seafood originating from Spain. They are typically shared between patrons and enjoyed with wine.

Classy and fancy tapas restaurant names

Terra & Vine

The Tasting Table

Alhambra Bites

Castillo & Co.

El Palacio Tapas

Ember & Olive

The Tapas Room

Barcelona Bites

Vista Lounge

The Spanish Vine

Trendy tapas restaurant names

Tapas & Co.

Pinchos Bar

Flavor Tapas

TapaLounge

Taste & Toast

City Tapas

Urban Mezze

Bite & Sip

Street Tapas

TasteBites

Catchy tapas restaurant names

Little Bites

Tapa Top

Sip & Savor

The Tapas Spot

Bite & Bliss

Taste of Spain

Tapas Twist

Nibbles & Notes

Tapa Tap

Flavor Fiesta

How to choose a great restaurant business name

Picking the right name for your restaurant is a key factor in its success. Your restaurant name will reflect your brand identity. Once you've researched restaurant name ideas and decided on a name, remember that it will be on everything having to do with your business, from promotional materials to social media channels. Your name should have a positive connotation with your target audience to ensure you’ll attract the people looking for your type of cuisine.

Consider your restaurant niche and target audience

Whether you're opening a coffee shop, a fine dining establishment, or a fast food restaurant, the name you choose should allow you to build customer engagement and be easy for them to remember.

The name should reflect your business's unique selling points—the restaurant's concept, the specific cuisine and dining experience offered, and the values embodied through your restaurant's mission statement, such as sustainability, authenticity, or innovation.

Make your restaurant's name a memorable one

Catchy restaurant name ideas can come from anywhere, from random combinations of words to something more personal. The restaurant industry is highly competitive, so whatever name you choose to go with should be unique so that your business stands out. Make the name specific enough that customers will know what it is and what you serve, but not so specific to a single idea that it limits you from possible future expansion.

Follow government guidelines for business names

You will need to pick a unique business name that’s not in use by any other business in your state. In fact, there may also be limitations on using business names that are too similar to those of other businesses. Every state has its own laws, so be sure to check with your state business authority (often the Secretary of State) to find the guidelines you’ll need to follow.

Check your business name’s availability

Before choosing a name from our restaurant name ideas list or using our name generator, you'll need to do a trademark database search with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to make sure the name hasn't been trademarked.

You’ll also want to run a thorough business name search with your state government to make sure the name hasn’t been registered by another business. Domain availability search tools like Bluehost or GoDaddy can also help you verify if a matching website domain name is available.

How to reserve your restaurant name

Once you’ve found a good restaurant name that you feel best represents your business, make sure to reserve it as soon as possible before another business can claim it. Most states allow you to reserve your business name for 30-120 days before officially forming your business. If you’re ready to go right away, you can claim your business name when you file your formation documents.

As a restaurant, you can choose from a few different business entity structures, like an LLC or a corporation. You may also wish to file a DBA. A business attorney or business formation service like LegalZoom can help you determine the best business structure for your needs.

Once you've reserved your name and completed all the necessary legal requirements, reserve your social media handles with that name to build consistency across your desired platforms.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a great restaurant name?

LegalZoom’s business name generator is just one way you can brainstorm names for your business—there are a number of ways you can find inspiration for creative restaurant names. Start by trading ideas with family and friends. You can use Google Trends to help you find popular terms related to your restaurant business or consult an online dictionary or thesaurus for specific verbiage. Browsing social media platforms can also help you find ideas to inspire you.

Should I test my name with potential customers or the community?

Testing name ideas with family, friends, and potential customers is a great way to know if the name you chose will resonate with your target audience. Through sharing name ideas, you can gather feedback to gauge if the name works or not before you lock it in.

What shouldn't I do when choosing new restaurant name ideas?

Avoid restaurant names that are too vague or niche. They should be easy to pronounce and remember. Don't use overly long phrases when naming your restaurant. Also, while trendy names can be fun, depending on the trend, they can become dated quickly.

How do I protect my restaurant name?

Formally registering your business with your state will protect your name and prevent anyone else in the state from using it. Trademarking the name with the USTPO will protect it on a federal level, but this can be a lengthy process and take up to a year. The sooner you begin the registration process, the sooner you can ensure your name is protected.