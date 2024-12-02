Restaurant Name Generator (With 450+ Unique Restaurant Name Ideas)

Looking for the perfect restaurant name for your new culinary venture? Explore hundreds of restaurant name ideas below or use our free restaurant name generator.

Ready to name your business?

Trustpilot stars
Michelle Nati

by Michelle Nati

Michelle is a business, home, and legal writer living in Los Angeles. Her credits include USA Today, Legal Beagle, Co...

Read more...

Contents

Updated on: December 2, 2024 · 14 min read

The restaurant industry is booming—it's more dynamic than ever, but the competition is fierce and consumer preferences are always changing. If you're starting a new restaurant, it needs to stand out to succeed. A compelling restaurant name is a vital part of your brand identity. It not only sets the proper tone, but also creates a lasting impression that attracts customers.

To help you cook up the perfect name, we’ve curated a list of over 450 restaurant name ideas categorized by type and tone. There’s something on the menu for all restaurant owners, whether you own a fine dining establishment or fast food joint. Once you find the perfect name, don’t wait—register it quickly to secure it before someone else claims it!

Restaurant owner serves a happy customer

How to use our restaurant name generator

We've included over 450 restaurant name ideas below for you to use, but if you still can't find one that matches your unique tone and business idea, our AI-powered restaurant name generator will give you even more ideas to inspire! Using it is easy:

  1. Enter your restaurant idea. You can also add a few details for extra specificity. For example, “I want to open a fast food restaurant in Hawaii.”
  2. Adjust the generator's sliders. Do you want catchy restaurant names, fancy restaurant names, or something more straightforward? Move the sliders toward the tone that you feel suits your business best.
  3. Check the output. We'll generate a restaurant name ideas list based on the information you input.

Our restaurant name generator is free to use. You can change the prompts to get different answers and use it as much as you like. When you find a name you do like, secure it as quickly as possible to ensure it's yours.

Italian restaurant name ideas

Italian restaurants offer dishes like pasta, pizza, and risotto, featuring fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and traditional recipes.

Classy and fancy Italian restaurant names

  • La Tavola Elegante
  • Roma Cucina
  • Sole Mio
  • Casa di Luce
  • Verde e Vino
  • Toscana Fine Dining
  • Palazzo Italiano
  • Il Fiorentino
  • Vino e Passione
  • L’Artista Italiano

Trendy Italian restaurant names

  • Pasta & Co.
  • Viva Italia
  • Eat Italia
  • Modern Mozzarella
  • Cucina Fresca
  • The Italian Table
  • Basilico Bites
  • Italiano Urban
  • Bella Vita
  • Rustico & Co.

Catchy Italian restaurant names

  • Spaghetti Social
  • Mangiamo!
  • Pasta Bella
  • Saucy Sundays
  • The Rolling Pin
  • Nona’s Secret
  • Parm & Charm
  • The Italian Fork
  • La Dolce Vita
  • Pizza & Passione

Steakhouse restaurant names

Steakhouses specialize in premium cuts of beef typically paired with hearty sides like potatoes, rice, and vegetables.

Classy and fancy steakhouse restaurant names

  • Prime Cellar
  • The Cattle Club
  • Oak & Iron
  • Ember Ridge
  • Royal Cut Steakhouse
  • The Velvet Steak
  • Highland Steakhouse
  • The Smoke Room
  • Cast Iron Grill
  • Legacy Chophouse
  • Heritage Grill

Trendy steakhouse restaurant names

  • Prime & Co.
  • Fire & Stone
  • The Butcher Block
  • Smoke & Sear
  • Modern Meatworks
  • Char & Ember
  • Urban Chophouse
  • Meatcraft
  • Sear House
  • Steak & Barrel

Catchy steakhouse restaurant names

  • Grill & Thrill
  • Steak and Style
  • Juicy Cuts
  • Firehouse Steak
  • Grill Society
  • Savory Sizzle
  • The Meat Locker
  • Char King
  • Beef & Bliss
  • The Flame Spot

Seafood restaurant names

Seafood restaurants feature fresh fish, shellfish, and other ocean-inspired dishes that often highlight regional flavors and seasonal catches.

Classy and fancy seafood restaurant names

  • The Ocean Room
  • Coastal Elegance
  • Aqua Blu
  • Pearl & Wave
  • Seaside Bistro
  • Blue Fin Dining
  • Tide & Terrace
  • The Nautilus
  • SeaGlass
  • Sapphire Shores

Trendy seafood restaurant names

  • Salt & Sea
  • Coastline Catch
  • The Oyster Bar
  • Dockside Dining
  • Fish & Fork
  • Sea & Co.
  • Shoreline Eats
  • Bay Breeze
  • Catch of the Day
  • Harbor Eats

Catchy seafood restaurant names

  • Reel & Real
  • The Fishery
  • Hook & Bite
  • Crabby Day
  • Shipwrecked Seafood
  • Shuck & Shell
  • The Fish Dish
  • Surf’s Up
  • Seasalt Grill
  • Catch & Cook

Mexican restaurant names

Tacos, enchiladas, burritos, and fajitas are just some of the dishes you'll find at Mexican restaurants. They are made with bold spices, fresh ingredients, and traditional flavors from all regions of Mexico.

Classy and fancy Mexican restaurant names

  • Casa del Sol
  • Corazón Cantina
  • El Paseo
  • Tierra Dorada
  • El Amanecer
  • Viva Mexicana
  • Azteca Lounge
  • La Hacienda
  • Los Jardines
  • Tequila Azul

Trendy Mexican restaurant names

  • Tacoteca
  • Mex Street Eats
  • Sizzle & Spice
  • The Tequila House
  • Modern Mexicana
  • The Salsa Bar
  • Urban Tacos
  • Baja Bites
  • MexiKeto
  • Taco Republic

Catchy Mexican restaurant names

  • Chili & Lime
  • Fiesta Fare
  • Spice & Slice
  • Taco Time
  • Hot Tamale
  • Loco Loco Tacos
  • Taco Fiesta
  • Cactus Cafe
  • Mucho Flavor
  • Nacho Libre

Japanese restaurant names

The main dishes in Japanese restaurants include sushi, ramen, and tempura. Japanese cuisine emphasizes fresh ingredients, thoughtful presentation, and meticulous preparation.

Classy and fancy Japanese restaurant names

  • Sakura Blossom
  • Tokyo Table
  • Zen & Sashimi
  • Kyoto Gardens
  • The Bamboo House
  • Pearl & Lotus
  • Omakase Room
  • Zen Garden
  • Nobu House
  • Shogun Sashimi

Trendy Japanese restaurant names

  • Umami & Co.
  • The Ramen Bowl
  • Sushi Roll Out
  • Bento Box
  • Tokyo Street Eats
  • Miso Modern
  • JapaNoodle
  • Ramen Nation
  • Sake & Sushi
  • Roll & Rice

Catchy Japanese restaurant names

  • Rice & Slice
  • Fish & Fins
  • Sushi Swing
  • The Noodle Nest
  • Sushi Lab
  • Wasabi Wake
  • Ramen Rave
  • The Sushi Shack
  • Nigiri Nirvana
  • Roll on the Go

French restaurant names

Elegant dishes like coq au vin, ratatouille, soufflés, and rich desserts make up the menu at most French restaurants.

 Classy and fancy French restaurant names

  • Maison de Lumière
  • Le Ciel Bleu
  • Château Blanc
  • Café de Paris
  • La Vie en Rose
  • Belle Époque
  • Le Petit Palais
  • Soleil Rouge
  • Brasserie du Nord
  • Les Champs

Trendy French restaurant names

  • Le Boulanger
  • Bistro Belle
  • Café Lumière
  • Parisian Eats
  • Le Savour
  • Brasserie & Co.
  • Urban Éclat
  • La Pâtisserie
  • Fleur & Fig
  • Petite Bistro

Catchy French restaurant names

  • C’est Bon
  • Oui Oui Cafe
  • Crème & Co.
  • Butter & Brie
  • Éclair Affair
  • Taste of France
  • La Belle Baguette
  • Frogs & Fries
  • Bonjour Bistro
  • Parisian Plates

Pizza restaurant names

Pizza restaurants serve cheesy, saucy goodness with a variety of toppings and in a variety of styles. Pizza menus are often beefed up by chicken wings, salads, and pasta dishes.

Classy and fancy pizza restaurant names

  • Piazza Bella
  • Roma Rustica
  • Al Forno
  • La Dolce Pizza
  • Tuscan Crust
  • Mia Fiorentina
  • Pietra Rossa
  • Italiano Pizzeria
  • Bella Napoli
  • Sapori di Roma

Trendy pizza restaurant names

  • Slice & Dice Pizzeria
  • Woodfire & Co.
  • Urban Pizza Co.
  • Brick & Basil
  • Pizza Foundry
  • Doughbox
  • Fire & Dough
  • Pizza Republic
  • Pepperoni Street
  • Zaza Public House

Catchy and funny pizza restaurant names

  • Pizza Pizzazz
  • Slice Station
  • Pie & Vine
  • Crust Crusaders
  • Dough & Co.
  • Pepperoni Place
  • Saucy Slice
  • Hot Stuff Pizzeria
  • Pie in the Sky Pizza Co.
  • That’Za Life
  • Killer Pizza

Mediterranean restaurant names

Mediterranean dishes feature fresh vegetables, olive oil, grilled meats, and staples like hummus, falafel, and gyros—making for the most healthy cuisine on the planet.

Classy and fancy Mediterranean restaurant names

  • Mediterraneo
  • Olive Grove
  • The Taverna
  • Santorini Table
  • Sea & Sage
  • Mykonos
  • The Olive Orchard
  • La Vigna
  • Levantine Lounge
  • Aegean Coast

Trendy Mediterranean restaurant name

  • Med & Co.
  • Urban Mezze
  • The Olive Bowl
  • Pure Greek Eats
  • Basil & Vine
  • Spice & Skewer
  • Athenian Grill
  • MedBox
  • Pita Republic
  • Fresh Mezze

Catchy Mediterranean restaurant names

  • Olives & Sun
  • Grill & Gyro
  • The Pita Spot
  • Shawarma Shack
  • Feast of the Med
  • Hummus House
  • Skewer Society
  • Olive It
  • Sun & Spice
  • Epic Eats

Indian restaurant names

Indian restaurants feature curries, naan, and tandoori specialties with spices and flavors that dazzle the palate.

Classy and fancy Indian restaurant names

  • The Royal Curry
  • Saffron House
  • Taj Mahal Room
  • Indira’s Spice
  • The Maharaja
  • Cinnamon Bay
  • Lotus & Lassi
  • Curry Palace
  • Bombay Court
  • Rani’s Table

Trendy Indian restaurant names

  • Curry & Co.
  • Naan & Spice
  • Chaat Box
  • The Curry Cart
  • Urban Spice
  • The Tandoor Table
  • Naan Stop
  • Spice Market
  • Masala Eats
  • Bombay Street

Catchy and funny Indian restaurant names

  • Curryosity
  • Naan of Your Business
  • Chili & Chaat
  • Curry Craze
  • Masala Mix
  • Hot Tandoor
  • Chutney Charm
  • Flavor Masala
  • Sizzle & Spice
  • Curry On

Thai restaurant names

Thai cuisine served in restaurants mainly features popular noodle dishes like pad Thai, stir-fries, curries, and soups featuring the tropical ingredients Thailand is famous for.

Classy and fancy Thai restaurant names

  • Lotus & Lemongrass
  • Bangkok Blossoms
  • Siam Pavilion
  • Golden Orchid
  • Temple Thai
  • The Thai Terrace
  • Chao Phraya
  • Silk & Spice
  • Phuket Palace
  • Thai Silk Lounge

Trendy Thai restaurant names

  • Bangkok Bites
  • Urban Thai Eats
  • Fresh Thai Kitchen
  • Lemongrass & Co.
  • Modern Thai Bites
  • Pad Thai Spot
  • Thai Twist
  • Noodle & Lime
  • Spice Route
  • Basil & Bamboo

Catchy and funny Thai restaurant names

  • Thai Me Up
  • Chili & Lime
  • Basil Bliss
  • Phuket Feast
  • Spice & Rice
  • The Thai Spot
  • Hot Thai’d
  • Pad Thai Guys
  • Rice & Roll
  • The Thai Cart

Vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

Plant-based dishes made from vegetables, grains, legumes, and meat alternatives are on the menu at vegan restaurants, while vegetarian restaurants also allow for the use of dairy.

Classy vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

  • Verdant Table
  • Greenhouse Bistro
  • Pure Roots
  • The Earthy Bistro
  • Botanical Bloom
  • The Fresh Plate
  • Vitality Garden
  • Green & Grain
  • Purely Plantful
  • Nourish & Bloom

Trendy vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

  • The Herbivore Hub
  • Vibrant Veggie
  • Rooted Eats
  • The Plant Pantry
  • Fresh Harvest
  • Vegan Vida
  • Urban Herb
  • Farm & Sprout
  • Leaf & Vine
  • Greens & Grains

Catchy and funny vegan and vegetarian restaurant names

  • Lettuce Feast
  • Veg Out
  • Plantiful Plates
  • Eat Your Greens
  • The Green Bowl
  • Power Plant
  • Leafy Love
  • Root & Bloom
  • Beyond Greens
  • Sprout & Spruce

BBQ restaurant names

BBQ restaurants serve slow-cooked, smoky meats like ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and chicken. BBQ is often paired with traditional Southern sides like beans, mac and cheese, and cornbread, and flavorful sauces that may be regional.

Classy BBQ restaurant names

  • Ember & Oak
  • Southern Smokehouse
  • Ironwood BBQ
  • Hickory & Spice
  • The Smokehouse
  • Rustic Ember BBQ
  • Oak Barrel BBQ
  • Prime Pit BBQ
  • Brisket & Co.
  • The Smokin’ Barrel

Trendy BBQ restaurant names

  • Pit & Grill
  • Fire & Smoke
  • Backyard BBQ Co.
  • The Charcoal Spot
  • Flame & Feast
  • Craft BBQ
  • Grill Masters
  • The Pit Stop
  • Burnt Ends Barbecue
  • Smokestack Co.

Catchy and funny BBQ restaurant names

  • Rib Ticklers
  • Holy Smoke!
  • Meat & Heat
  • Grill Thrill
  • Burnt Butts BBQ
  • Sizzle & Smoke
  • Sauce & Flame
  • The BBQ Joint
  • Belly Up BBQ
  • Hog Heaven

Burger restaurant names

Burgers, fries and shakes are the main menu items at burger and fast food restaurants.

Classy burger restaurant names

  • The Prime Burger Co.
  • Crafted Burger Bar
  • Legacy Burger House
  • Gourmet Burger Bistro
  • Highland Grill
  • The Heritage Bun
  • Crisp & Juicy Burgers
  • Maple & Meat
  • The Modern Burger
  • Oakwood Burgers

Trendy burger restaurant names

  • Buns & Brew
  • Urban Stack
  • The Burger Hub
  • Stacked & Stuffed
  • Burger Society
  • Patty & Co.
  • The Burger Bench
  • House of Patties
  • Grind & Grill
  • The Burger Club

Catchy and funny burger restaurant names

  • Bun Intended
  • Patty Shack
  • Beef & Bliss
  • Bun Voyage
  • Sizzle Stack
  • Bite Burger
  • Juicy Joys
  • Stack & Snack
  • The Burger Bus
  • Grease & Glory

Breakfast and brunch restaurant names

Pancakes, waffles, and egg dishes are typical fare for breakfast and brunch restaurants and diners.

Classy breakfast and brunch restaurant names

  • Morning & Maple
  • Sunrise Bistro
  • The Early Hour
  • Brunch & Bliss
  • Amber Mornings
  • First Light Café
  • Morning Glory
  • The Dawn Room
  • Maple Grove Brunch
  • Daybreak Delights

Trendy breakfast and brunch restaurant names

  • Egg & Co.
  • Toast & Jam
  • Brew & Brunch
  • Rise & Dine
  • The Breakfast Club
  • Urban Brunch
  • Sunny Side Café
  • Waffle House & Co.
  • Early Bird Brunch
  • Oats & Eggs

Catchy and funny breakfast and brunch restaurant names

  • Eggspectations
  • Mornin’ Glory
  • Bacon Bliss
  • The Toasted Bun
  • Brunch Bunch
  • Flapjack Shack
  • Muffin & Mornings
  • Yolk & Roll
  • Sunny Bites
  • Rise & Shine Eats

Tapas restaurant names

Tapas are appetizer dishes and small plates of snacks and sharables like marinated olives, cured meats, and seafood originating from Spain. They are typically shared between patrons and enjoyed with wine.

Classy and fancy tapas restaurant names

  • Terra & Vine
  • The Tasting Table
  • Alhambra Bites
  • Castillo & Co.
  • El Palacio Tapas
  • Ember & Olive
  • The Tapas Room
  • Barcelona Bites
  • Vista Lounge
  • The Spanish Vine

Trendy tapas restaurant names

  • Tapas & Co.
  • Pinchos Bar
  • Flavor Tapas
  • TapaLounge
  • Taste & Toast
  • City Tapas
  • Urban Mezze
  • Bite & Sip
  • Street Tapas
  • TasteBites

Catchy tapas restaurant names

  • Little Bites
  • Tapa Top
  • Sip & Savor
  • The Tapas Spot
  • Bite & Bliss
  • Taste of Spain
  • Tapas Twist
  • Nibbles & Notes
  • Tapa Tap
  • Flavor Fiesta

How to choose a great restaurant business name

Picking the right name for your restaurant is a key factor in its success. Your restaurant name will reflect your brand identity. Once you've researched restaurant name ideas and decided on a name, remember that it will be on everything having to do with your business, from promotional materials to social media channels. Your name should have a positive connotation with your target audience to ensure you’ll attract the people looking for your type of cuisine.

Consider your restaurant niche and target audience

Whether you're opening a coffee shop, a fine dining establishment, or a fast food restaurant, the name you choose should allow you to build customer engagement and be easy for them to remember.

The name should reflect your business's unique selling points—the restaurant's concept, the specific cuisine and dining experience offered, and the values embodied through your restaurant's mission statement, such as sustainability, authenticity, or innovation.

 Make your restaurant's name a memorable one 

Catchy restaurant name ideas can come from anywhere, from random combinations of words to something more personal. The restaurant industry is highly competitive, so whatever name you choose to go with should be unique so that your business stands out. Make the name specific enough that customers will know what it is and what you serve, but not so specific to a single idea that it limits you from possible future expansion.

Follow government guidelines for business names

You will need to pick a unique business name that’s not in use by any other business in your state. In fact, there may also be limitations on using business names that are too similar to those of other businesses. Every state has its own laws, so be sure to check with your state business authority (often the Secretary of State) to find the guidelines you’ll need to follow.

Check your business name’s availability

Before choosing a name from our restaurant name ideas list or using our name generator, you'll need to do a trademark database search with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to make sure the name hasn't been trademarked.

You’ll also want to run a thorough business name search with your state government to make sure the name hasn’t been registered by another business. Domain availability search tools like Bluehost or GoDaddy can also help you verify if a matching website domain name is available.

How to reserve your restaurant name

Once you’ve found a good restaurant name that you feel best represents your business, make sure to reserve it as soon as possible before another business can claim it. Most states allow you to reserve your business name for 30-120 days before officially forming your business. If you’re ready to go right away, you can claim your business name when you file your formation documents.

As a restaurant, you can choose from a few different business entity structures, like an LLC or a corporation. You may also wish to file a DBA. A business attorney or business formation service like LegalZoom can help you determine the best business structure for your needs.

Once you've reserved your name and completed all the necessary legal requirements, reserve your social media handles with that name to build consistency across your desired platforms.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a great restaurant name?

LegalZoom’s business name generator is just one way you can brainstorm names for your business—there are a number of ways you can find inspiration for creative restaurant names. Start by trading ideas with family and friends. You can use Google Trends to help you find popular terms related to your restaurant business or consult an online dictionary or thesaurus for specific verbiage. Browsing social media platforms can also help you find ideas to inspire you.

Should I test my name with potential customers or the community?

Testing name ideas with family, friends, and potential customers is a great way to know if the name you chose will resonate with your target audience. Through sharing name ideas, you can gather feedback to gauge if the name works or not before you lock it in.

What shouldn't I do when choosing new restaurant name ideas?

Avoid restaurant names that are too vague or niche. They should be easy to pronounce and remember. Don't use overly long phrases when naming your restaurant. Also, while trendy names can be fun, depending on the trend, they can become dated quickly.

How do I protect my restaurant name?

Formally registering your business with your state will protect your name and prevent anyone else in the state from using it. Trademarking the name with the USTPO will protect it on a federal level, but this can be a lengthy process and take up to a year. The sooner you begin the registration process, the sooner you can ensure your name is protected.

Twitter logoFacebook logoLinkedIn logoReddit logo
This article is for informational purposes. This content is not legal advice, it is the expression of the author and has not been evaluated by LegalZoom for accuracy or changes in the law.

You may also like

Trademarks

Trademark a business name

Trademark registration can protect your business name. Find out how to get started with this easy-to-follow explanation of how the registration process works, how much it costs, how long it takes and more.

June 11, 2024 · 3min read

Managing Your Business

How to Change Your Business Name

The process of changing your business name involves filing the necessary paperwork and considering the potential legal and brand identity implications. 

November 25, 2024 · 11min read

Starting a Business

How to Come Up with a Business Name

Wondering how to come up with a business name? Follow these guidelines to help find a creative business name that is memorable, on-brand, and legal.

October 25, 2024 · 11min read