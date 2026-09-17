What Is a Spendthrift Trust and How Does It Work?

A spendthrift trust is a type of trust designed to protect money or property that you leave for someone who may not be great at managing finances. Instead of giving the beneficiary full control of their inheritance all at once, the trust puts limits on how and when they can access it.
The key feature that makes this trust special is called a spendthrift clause (also known as a spendthrift provision). This clause says that the trust’s money cannot be sold off, pledged, or taken by the beneficiary’s creditors before the trustee distributes it. In simple terms, it prevents the beneficiary from wasting the money and keeps the creditors from seizing it.
This setup allows you to provide lasting support for your loved ones without the risk of the inheritance being lost to poor decisions, heavy debts, or legal claims.
Why create a spendthrift trust for your estate plan?
Estate planning isn’t only about deciding who inherits your property. It’s also about protecting those assets once they pass on to your loved ones. A spendthrift trust can be especially useful if you want to give support to your loved ones while protecting their inheritance from unnecessary risks.
What problems does a spendthrift trust solve?
The reality is that not everyone is equally skilled at handling money. Some beneficiaries may:
- Struggle with overspending or debt
- Be at risk due to addiction or gambling habits
- Be exposed to creditor claims or lawsuits
- Be very young or inexperienced in handling a large inheritance responsibly
In these situations, an inheritance without safeguards can quickly disappear. A spendthrift trust addresses this by putting a trustee in charge of distributions. Instead of receiving everything at once, the beneficiary may get smaller payments, funds for education or healthcare, or support at certain stages of life.
Think of it as a safety net. Your loved one still receives your gift, but the trust keeps it from vanishing overnight or being taken by creditors. If you’re considering this option, you can set up a trust online with professional guidance to make the process easier.
How does a spendthrift provision protect beneficiaries?
The core of a spendthrift trust is the spendthrift provision, a clause that legally restricts the beneficiary’s control over the trust assets.
Here’s how it helps:
- It can help prevent creditors from reaching trust assets while they remain in the trust, subject to state law and applicable exceptions.
- It generally prevents the beneficiary from selling, assigning, or pledging their interest in the trust before they receive a distribution. State law governs this protection, and it may vary by state. For example, Florida law provides this protection under Florida Statute § 736.0502.
- It ensures the trustee controls distributions according to your instructions, not the beneficiary’s impulses.
Key elements and types of spendthrift trusts
To understand how a spendthrift trust works in real life, it helps to look at the main players involved and the different ways these trusts can be structured.
Who are the parties to a spendthrift trust?
Like most trusts, a spendthrift trust has three key roles.
- Grantor (also called settlor): The person who creates the trust. They decide the rules, choose the trustee, and decide who the trust is for.
- Trustee: The person or institution (like a bank or trust company) that manages the trust. Their job is to follow the grantor’s instructions, make investment decisions, and control when and how the beneficiary receives money.
- Beneficiary: The person who benefits from the trust. They receive distributions according to the rules the grantor sets. Because of the spendthrift clause, they can’t just demand or sell off their inheritance early.
How do different types of spendthrift trusts work?
Not all spendthrift trusts are the same. Depending on your goals, the structure can vary.
- Irrevocable spendthrift trust. Once created, it generally can’t be changed or revoked. This gives strong asset protection because the grantor no longer legally owns the assets.
- Self-settled spendthrift trust. Here, the grantor also names themselves as the beneficiary. These trusts are permitted in some states but not others. For example, Virginia law recognizes certain self-settled spendthrift trusts and provides specific requirements and creditor protections under Virginia Code § 64.2-745.1. Other states may have similar laws, but the rules and protections vary by state.
- Domestic asset protection trust (DAPT). A DAPT is a type of self-settled trust designed to provide certain protections against creditors while allowing the person who creates the trust to remain a beneficiary. For example, Delaware law permits certain “qualified dispositions” in trust and establishes specific requirements for this type of asset-protection arrangement. Other states also permit self-settled asset-protection trusts, but the requirements and creditor protections vary by state.
- Non-grantor irrevocable spendthrift trust. A trust where the grantor gives up ownership, and it’s taxed separately from the grantor’s income. It’s commonly used for estate and tax planning.
The right type for you often depends on your state’s laws and your family’s needs.
Spendthrift provisions in practice
A spendthrift trust is only as effective as the provision (or clause) written into it. The language matters, because it’s what legally protects the trust assets and sets limits on how the money can be handled.
What language makes a spendthrift provision effective?
At its core, a spendthrift provision does two key things:
- It stops the beneficiary from selling, assigning, or pledging their interest in the trust before they actually receive it.
- It blocks creditors from reaching into the trust while the assets remain inside.
A straightforward version of this language might read:
“No beneficiary shall have the power to transfer, assign, or encumber their interest in this trust before actual receipt. Trust assets shall not be subject to the claims of any creditor or to legal process while held in trust.”
Lawyers usually draft these with more detail, but the main idea is the same—to make sure the beneficiary’s inheritance stays secure until the trustee distributes it.
Real-life examples of spendthrift trusts
These case studies highlight how spendthrift trusts can secure support, protect futures, and also show what can go wrong without one.
Case study 1: Secure support
Sarah created a spendthrift trust for her son, who struggled with gambling debts. Instead of handing him $250,000 all at once, she had the trustee provide $3,000 per month for living expenses. Creditors couldn’t touch the funds inside the trust, and her son had steady support without losing everything.
Case study 2: Protected legacy
John left an inheritance for his 20-year-old daughter through a spendthrift trust. The trust only allowed payments for education and healthcare. By restricting access, she prevented her from wasting a large lump sum too early in life and ensured funds were still there when she was older.
Case study 3: Costly mistake
On the flip side, one family skipped adding a spendthrift clause to their trust. Their daughter inherited $100,000 outright at 19. Within two years, all the money was spent on luxury purchases and seized by creditors. This is the exact situation a spendthrift trust is designed to prevent.
Pros, cons, and legal considerations
Like any estate planning tool, a spendthrift trust offers strong benefits in addition to trade-offs. Knowing both sides will help you decide whether this type of trust matches your family’s needs.
Benefits of a spendthrift trust
- Asset protection: Creditors generally cannot reach assets while they remain in the trust, although exceptions vary by state. This can help safeguard an inheritance from certain creditor claims and collection efforts.
- Controlled inheritance: Instead of handing over a lump sum, the trust allows distributions in smaller, manageable amounts (monthly, yearly, or tied to milestones such as graduation or retirement).
- Support for vulnerable beneficiaries: A spendthrift trust provides steady support to children, young adults, or individuals struggling with addiction or financial issues, ensuring they make informed decisions.
- Probate avoidance: Like most trusts, a spendthrift trust keeps assets out of probate court. That means faster distribution, lower legal costs, and more privacy for your family.
- Potential tax benefits: Depending on how it’s structured, especially irrevocable spendthrift trusts, the assets may be excluded from your taxable estate.
Downsides and risks
- Setup and maintenance costs: Creating a trust can involve attorney fees, filing or administrative expenses, and ongoing management fees if you use a professional trustee. The costs can vary depending on the type and complexity of the trust.
- Added complexity: A spendthrift trust has stricter rules than a simple will. If it’s poorly drafted, its protections could be weakened.
- Not bulletproof protection: Certain creditors, such as those collecting child support, alimony, or federal taxes, may still be able to claim distributions in some states.
- Less freedom for beneficiaries: Since the trustee controls the flow of money, beneficiaries may feel limited or frustrated by the restrictions.
- State law variations: Not every state recognizes self-settled spendthrift trusts, and rules differ across jurisdictions, making professional guidance essential.
State-specific rules and advanced use cases
Spendthrift trusts are recognized in most states, but the rules can look very different depending on where you live. Some states provide strong protection, while others limit how far those protections go.
Which states allow spendthrift trusts, and how do they differ?
California: Allows spendthrift provisions, but creditors can sometimes reach distributions once they’re in the beneficiary’s hands. California also restricts how much of a distribution creditors can claim.
- Texas: Offers strong spendthrift protection and explicitly recognizes these trusts under state law. Creditors generally can’t touch assets in the trust until the beneficiary actually receives them.
Florida: Recognizes spendthrift clauses and enforces them strictly. However, exceptions exist for things like child support and alimony.
Nevada: Famous for its self-settled spendthrift trusts (sometimes called domestic asset protection trusts). Here, the grantor can also be a beneficiary and still get strong creditor protection.
Alaska: Similar to Nevada, it allows self-settled trusts with strong asset protection, attracting people from across the U.S. who want to shield their wealth.
Many states recognize spendthrift provisions when a trust is created for someone other than the person who created it. However, the rules are different for self-settled spendthrift trusts, which allow the person who creates the trust to also be a beneficiary. Some states permit certain self-settled asset-protection trusts, while others do not provide the same protections. Other states may have different requirements, exceptions, or limitations. Because spendthrift protections are governed primarily by state law, the rules in one state should not be assumed to apply nationwide.
Advanced applications
Spendthrift trusts aren’t just for “irresponsible heirs.” They can be customized for a wide range of real-life needs, like the following examples.
- Divorce protection: Depending on the trust structure and state law, a spendthrift trust may help protect trust assets from certain claims involving a beneficiary's divorce.
- Special needs planning: A properly structured special needs trust can provide for a beneficiary with disabilities while helping preserve eligibility for certain means-tested government benefits.
- Business asset protection: A properly structured trust may help preserve family wealth from certain creditor claims, but a spendthrift trust does not automatically protect a business owner's assets from the owner's own creditors.
- Military families: A trust can provide structured financial support for a service member's dependents and specify how and when assets are distributed.
A will can create a testamentary trust with a spendthrift provision, but the protection generally applies only after the trust is created and funded according to the will's terms.
How to set up a spendthrift trust: Step by step
Implementing a spendthrift trust takes some planning and legal help, but the process is fairly straightforward once you know the steps.
Step 1: Define your goals and choose beneficiaries
Decide why you’re creating the trust. Is it to protect a child’s inheritance, shield assets from creditors, or provide steady support for someone with money-management issues? Identify who will benefit from the trust. You can name one person (like a child) or multiple family members.
Step 2: Select a trustee
Pick someone reliable to manage the trust—either a trusted individual or a professional trustee such as a bank or trust company. Make sure that the person or company you choose agrees to the position. You may also want to add a successor trustee or two, in case your first choice is unavailable when the time comes.
Step 3: Understand the costs
Before drafting the trust, consider the potential costs involved. The cost of setting up a spendthrift trust varies based on the complexity of the trust, the level of attorney support you need, and whether you choose a professional trustee.
- Attorney fees: Estate planning attorney fees can range from a few thousand dollars or more, depending on the complexity of the trust and the services provided.
- Trustee fees: A professional trustee, such as a bank or trust company, may charge annual fees for managing the trust, investments, and distributions.
Step 4: Work with an estate planning attorney to draft the trust
The attorney will draft the trust document, including the crucial spendthrift clause. This ensures the trust is legally valid in your state and includes the protections you want. Make sure the trust document is appropriately complete according to your wishes.
Step 5: Decide on the distribution plan and fund the trust
You set the rules: monthly allowances, milestone-based payouts (like “$20,000 at age 30”), or trustee discretion. Once you know the plan, transfer assets into the trust—cash, investments, real estate, or other property. The trust only works if it’s properly funded.
Spendthrift provisions in wills and life insurance
Spendthrift protection is primarily associated with trusts, but related provisions can also be incorporated into other estate planning arrangements.
- In wills: A will can establish a testamentary trust that holds inherited assets for a beneficiary rather than distributing them outright. The trust can include a spendthrift provision that limits the beneficiary's ability to transfer their interest and may protect against certain creditor claims.
- In life insurance policies: Life insurance proceeds can generally be paid to a beneficiary according to the policy's beneficiary designation. However, spendthrift protection isn't automatically created simply by adding a spendthrift clause to a life insurance policy. The protection may depend on how the policy, beneficiary designation, or a trust holding the policy or proceeds is structured and on applicable state law.
Why choose LegalZoom to create a spendthrift trust?
If you’re considering a spendthrift trust or looking for a simpler way to organize your estate, LegalZoom offers online estate planning tools and access to professional support.
- Online living trust templates: LegalZoom provides pre-built, attorney-reviewed trust documents. You answer a questionnaire, and they help you customize the trust according to your situation.
- Attorney support: Depending on the plan you choose, you may have access to attorney guidance or review. An attorney can help you understand your options and determine whether a spendthrift provision is appropriate for your situation.
- Flexible pricing options: LegalZoom offers different estate planning plans based on the level of support and customization you need. You can choose a basic option for essential estate planning documents or select a plan that includes additional legal guidance and support.
- All-state validity: Their trust templates and estate planning documents are designed to work in all 50 states, which is helpful if you ever move or own assets in more than one place.
- Convenience and speed: You can complete much of the estate planning process online, making it easier to organize your documents without relying entirely on in-person appointments.
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Spendthrift trust FAQs
Who benefits the most from a spendthrift trust?
Spendthrift trusts are especially helpful for:
- Children or young heirs who are too inexperienced to manage a large inheritance.
- Beneficiaries with financial struggles such as debt, gambling, or addiction.
- Beneficiaries with disabilities who may need ongoing financial support while preserving eligibility for certain government benefits.
In short, anyone who needs long-term protection and structured support can benefit.
What is the difference between a spendthrift trust and a special needs trust?
- A spendthrift trust protects assets from creditors and from the beneficiary’s own poor financial decisions.
- A special needs trust is designed to provide support for a person with disabilities without disqualifying them from government benefits.
Sometimes, the two can overlap—a trust may include both spendthrift protections and special needs provisions depending on the beneficiary’s circumstances.
What are the alternatives to spendthrift trusts?
If a spendthrift trust doesn’t fit your needs, consider one of the following options.
- Discretionary trusts: Give the trustee flexibility to decide when and how much to distribute.
- Special needs trusts: Designed specifically for disabled beneficiaries.
- Dynasty trusts: Preserve family wealth across generations.
- Revocable trusts: Easier to change, but offer less creditor protection.
Each alternative has trade-offs, and the right choice depends on your family’s circumstances.
What happens if you don’t include a spendthrift clause?
Without a spendthrift provision, a beneficiary's interest in a trust may have less protection from creditors or other claims, depending on state law and the terms of the trust. Certain creditors may be able to reach a beneficiary's interest or distributions under applicable law. Even if creditors aren't an issue, a beneficiary may have greater control over the assets and may spend them more quickly than the person creating the trust intended.