What Is a Spendthrift Trust and How Does It Work?

Great Service at a Great Price! Legal Zoom offers professional service at a great price. They provided exactly what they advertised. I purchased a Living Trust package, and after filling out the necessary questionnaires, the subsequent documents were very thorough and complete. When I had questions, the support team were very helpful and eager to please. John Utterback June 17, 2026

Satisfied with our living trust and other documents We were past due for a new will and opted for the living trust with pour over wills, power of attorneys and health care directives. The entire process was completed in a timely manner. We were able to obtain legal counsel on two occasions from a well rated attorney within our state. SFR April 13, 2026

I set up my Trust I set up my Trust, Will, Health Directive, and Power of Attorney all at the same time with their estate plan. Incredibly easy. Of course I had to dig out all the info, but the input was simple and straightforward, and the free consults were priceless. Had I used an attorney alone, it would easily have cost me 3k+. Thanks Legal Zoom! Michael D. McClish April 23, 2025

The trust process was simple and easy The trust process was simple and easy! We selected the plan that gave us access to an attorney and that experience was great as well. The attorney was on time, pleasant and patient and she answered all my questions and gave me things to think about as well as helping with language for minor revisions. DIAN M January 5, 2026

This was the best experience I could… This was the best experience I could have asked for a very complicated situation for me to set up a living. Trust they made it easy, understandable and unbelievably thorough. I recommend them all the time and then their legal associates go deed was unbelievably easy also and very thorough. Recommend them highly. William Johnson December 24, 2025

Wowie from Legal zoom was so helpful in… Bowie from Legal zoom was so helpful in correcting a mistake I had made and I required copies of forms. He assured me he would take care of it immediately and he did . He emailed me the next morning with all the order and I was so relieved. Thank you Legal zoom for taking care of my Living Trust. It has been great. Judy Beck December 23, 2025

Legal Zoom is affordable legal guidance. Legal Zoom has been a lesson in estate planning, living trusts, and wills. I'm glad for the service, it made taking on an essential procedure less daunting than imagined. Along with the help I received from my dear sister, and the legal advice provided by one of your attorneys, we were able to complete my living trust, will, and end of life instructions will little stress. I'm glad I took my friend's advice to look you up. All in all, yours is the choice for those of us on a budget. John Zane November 10, 2025

Grateful to Patti Green Patti Green helped me so much to finish my order. She was very patient and pleasant with me and guided me so well with my living trust. She made it clear and explained things that I could understand to finish this. She is an asset to your company and I would recommend her with excellence CU July 25, 2025

I had no Idea what to do to update my… I had no Idea what to do to update my Living Trust. They answered all my questions and they also helped me get info I did not know I needed. Bryan Q July 23, 2025

Living Trust Premium Our Representative, Stormy was fantastic! She stayed with us through the whole process. She was very helpful and thorough. sremeikis July 17, 2025

I spoke to the representative today about a Trust... I spoke to the representative today regarding a question about an existing Living Trust. She was very helpful - told me exactly what I needed to know and how to accomplish it. As a representative in the Financial field I guide clients all the time on where to get documents done right - and its always LegalZoom - easy and effecient! Gareth July 9, 2025

LegalZoom I was impressed by the user-friendly interface and the outstanding support I received while creating a Revocable Living Trust. The ability to connect with support representatives in real time to address my questions was incredibly valuable. For those looking to establish a straightforward trust, I can highly recommend LegalZoom. TDM July 7, 2025

Rida has been very helpful with respect… Rida has been very helpful with respect o guiding me through the process of properly revising the Living trust for my elderly parents. His patience has been exemplary. Frantz Michel July 1, 2025

Elizabeth Tisdale Elizabeth Tisdale, knowledgeable,been having problems with the forms in my living trust,for the past two weeks and had to pay every time, Elizabeth was patient with me and explained every detail until it was corrected,she get my 5 stars MARIA CORONA June 23, 2025

Taking the Initiative Taking the initiative to do the info. research on our living Trust...set up back in 2016..Made the call an efficient, as well as a pleasant experience. Very thorough and friendly. Set up our atty consultation Thanks for great service! Vicki Switzer June 23, 2025