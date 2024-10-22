What Is the Average Cost to Prepare a Living Trust?

Updated on: October 22, 2024 · 8 min read

Setting up a living trust can seem like a big task. You want to ensure that your wishes are fulfilled and that you receive the most protection possible, but you’re also wondering: How much does a living trust cost? The good news is that creating one might be more affordable than you think.

What is a living trust?

A living trust is a legal document that allows you to protect assets during your lifetime and transfer them to your beneficiaries after your death, without going through the probate process. You, as the grantor, transfer your assets into the trust. The trust becomes the owner of your assets during your lifetime. After your death, the assets are distributed to your beneficiaries according to your wishes and on any schedule you choose.

A living trust is an important part of an estate plan. With a living trust, you can be the trustee (the manager of the assets) and also maintain the power to make any changes you want to the trust. You can move assets in or out of it, or even cancel the trust completely. Many people choose to have both a will and a living trust because, unlike with a will, the assets in the trust do not have to go through probate court after your death.

Revocable vs. irrevocable living trusts

There are two main types of living trusts: revocable and irrevocable. A revocable living trust allows you to change, update, or even cancel it while you’re still alive. The biggest benefit is flexibility. You stay in control of your assets and can update the trust as your life or financial situation changes. However, revocable living trusts don’t protect your assets from creditors or the estate tax.

On the other hand, you cannot change an irrevocable living trust after it’s created. Once you transfer assets into this type of trust, you no longer have any control over them, which can protect them from creditors and reduce estate taxes, including the federal estate tax. Yet giving up control is also one of the biggest downsides. An irrevocable trust can also be more complicated and expensive to establish.

How much does a living trust cost?

The cost of a living trust can vary based on a variety of factors. Most people pay between $400 and $3,000 to prepare a living trust, depending on the size and complexity of the estate, the types of assets the trust will contain, and the state you live in. (Some states have more legal requirements and higher administrative charges than others.) Another big factor is whether you take a do-it-yourself (DIY) approach or hire an estate planning attorney.

DIY living trusts

The average cost of a will and trust using a do-it-yourself approach ranges from $400 and $1,000, depending on the factors above like complexity and the level of service provided. Online estate planning tools typically ask you to answer a few questions, then provide you with a valid living trust agreement in addition to other documents like a pour-over will or a healthcare directive (also called living will). An online service can help you be confident your trust is filled out correctly and is legally valid.

If your estate planning needs are simple—meaning you don’t have complicated investments, properties in multiple states, or dependents with special needs—an online estate planning tool can be a smart choice. The lack of personalized legal advice may be a drawback, but many estate planning tools offer this as an add-on. For example, with LegalZoom you have the option to add attorney review and get unlimited calls with a licensed attorney for a year after creating your trust.

Using an attorney for a living trust

The average living trust cost when you hire an experienced attorney ranges from $1,000 to $3,000, but can be $5,000 or more for a complex estate. The biggest factor here is often the attorney’s hourly rate, which varies widely by state and region. Legal fees often range between $200 and $500 per hour, but you may be able to find an estate attorney that offers a flat rate for more basic living trusts.

When you prepare a living trust, you want to make sure it is done properly so that all of your wishes are carried out, it fulfills all legal requirements, and it carries the maximum benefits. Using an estate planning attorney means that the trust will be completed correctly, but the associated fees can greatly increase the cost of a living trust. It also might take longer to complete the estate planning process. Still, if you have a complicated estate with multiple properties, complex personal finance, business ownership, or assets in different states, it can be worth it for peace of mind.

How to transfer assets into a trust

Once a living trust is created, you need to transfer assets into the trust. To do this, legal ownership of all the assets—including real estate, bank accounts, automobiles, and investment accounts—must be changed. (Keep in mind that fees associated with transferring ownership are typically not included in the cost of a living trust.)

Step 1: Gather trust documents . Before you start transferring assets, have a copy of your trust document handy. You’ll need the official name of your trust and the trustee information.

. Before you start transferring assets, have a copy of your trust document handy. You’ll need the official name of your trust and the trustee information. Step 2: Contact relevant institutions . You’ll need to transfer ownership of each type of asset through the proper channels. For example, if you want to place your home in the trust, a new deed must be created with the trust as owner of the home, so you’ll need to get the deed from the county records office if you don’t have it. For financial accounts, speak to your bank or financial advisor.

. You’ll need to transfer ownership of each type of asset through the proper channels. For example, if you want to place your home in the trust, a new deed must be created with the trust as owner of the home, so you’ll need to get the deed from the county records office if you don’t have it. For financial accounts, speak to your bank or financial advisor. Step 3: Retitle the asset. You need to change the ownership of each asset so that it belongs to your trust. For real estate, new property deeds must be properly executed and filed with your local registrar to be valid. For financial assets, you’ll typically fill out transfer forms to retitle bank accounts, stocks, and bonds.

For each asset you transfer, keep a copy of the updated title or account details in your records. And don’t forget to review your trust documents regularly to make sure any new assets are included.

How do living trusts fit into a larger estate plan?

While a living trust is a powerful tool for managing your assets, minimizing estate taxes, and avoiding the probate process, it doesn’t cover everything. A comprehensive estate plan includes a will, powers of attorney, and health care directives, in addition to your living trust.

Many online services offer living trusts as part of a more comprehensive package that also includes these items. LegalZoom’s living trust package includes a pour-over will, healthcare directive or living will, financial power of attorney, HIPAA authorization, and other documents you need to create your trust.

If you hire an estate planning attorney to create your living trust, ask exactly what is included in their fee before you agree to work together. Attorney’s fees for drafting a will are generally lower than for a trust, generally $200 to $400 for an individual and $300 to $500 for a couple. Because this is a more basic service, it might be included, lowering the average cost of a will and trust overall. The most important thing is to make sure your loved ones are fully protected with a comprehensive estate plan that covers all of your bases.

FAQs

How long does it take to create a living trust?

The time it takes to create a living trust depends on the complexity of your estate and whether you use a DIY estate planning tool or work with a lawyer. A DIY living trust could take just a few hours to a couple of days, depending on how much time you dedicate to filling out the forms. If you’re using an estate attorney, the process could take a few weeks, as they’ll need to gather information, meet with you, and prepare the trust documents.

Can you revoke a living trust?

You can revoke a living trust as long as it’s a revocable trust. A revocable living trust gives you the power to change, update, or cancel it anytime while you’re alive. You can remove assets, add new ones, or rewrite sections of the trust as needed. This flexibility is one of the main reasons people choose a revocable trust over an irrevocable trust.

Does a living trust have to go through probate?

No, one of the main benefits of a living trust is that it avoids the time-consuming probate process, which can take months, or even years, to finalize. The assets in a living trust are owned by the trust itself, so they bypass probate and can be distributed to your beneficiaries faster. Avoiding probate court also keeps your personal details private and minimizes the estate tax.

What net worth should I have to set up a trust?

There’s no strict net worth requirement to set up a living trust. In fact, living trusts are useful for people with all levels of wealth. If you own a home or have financial assets like bank accounts or investments, a living trust can help you avoid probate and ensure your wishes are honored after your death.

Is a trust expensive?

A trust doesn’t have to be expensive. You can create a living trust online for as little as $400 to $1,000. The cost depends largely on how complex your estate is and whether you want professional legal advice. Plus, it’s usually worth it: When an estate goes through the probate process, which is what happens when you don’t have a trust, there are probate court costs and estate taxes that can add up to even more than the average cost of will and trust preparation.