What is a QTIP trust, and is it right for your estate plan?

A second marriage can be a new beginning, but it can also introduce additional complexities to estate planning. Many people want to ensure that their new spouse is financially stable for the rest of their lives and that children from prior marriage(s) can inherit what is rightfully theirs. Finding balance in a blended family can be challenging, especially when the right legal tools are not in place.
That’s where a QTIP trust comes in.
A qualified terminable interest property (QTIP) trust is an estate planning tool designed for complex situations like blended families. It allows you to designate trust income to a spouse while delaying asset distribution until after their death. In the example of a second marriage, your spouse can receive the financial benefits of your estate until their death, when assets can be distributed to children from your prior marriage.
In this guide, we’ll explain exactly what a QTIP trust is, how it works, who’s involved, and whether it might be a good fit for your estate plan. Whether you’re in a blended family, concerned about estate taxes, or simply want more control over how your assets are passed down, this article will give you the clarity you need.
Key takeaways
- A QTIP trust provides lifetime income to a surviving spouse and passes remaining assets to other beneficiaries after the spouse’s death.
- It helps minimize estate taxes by using the unlimited marital deduction.
- The grantor controls the final asset distribution, making it ideal for blended families.
- It’s an irrevocable trust, so changes can’t be made after it’s created and funded.
- To ensure compliance and maximize tax benefits, consult with an experienced estate planning attorney or financial advisor.
What exactly is a qualified terminable interest property trust?
A QTIP trust is a type of testamentary trust commonly used in estate planning to support a surviving spouse while maintaining control over how the remaining assets are distributed after their death.
In simple terms, it allows you to provide your spouse with income for life while deciding who ultimately inherits your assets.
Here’s how it works:
- When one spouse dies, their assets are transferred into the QTIP trust.
- The surviving spouse receives income generated by those assets (such as investment dividends or rent from real estate properties) for the rest of their life.
- After the surviving spouse dies, the trust's remaining assets (also known as the principal or corpus) are distributed to the remainder beneficiaries (e.g., children or other family members).
This setup allows the first spouse to:
- Defer estate taxes by using the marital deduction
- Protect assets from being redirected to someone outside the family
- Ensure the ultimate distribution of assets aligns with their wishes
By separating lifetime income from the final inheritance, the QTIP trust serves as both a marital trust and a strategic estate-planning tool.
What does the phrase “qualified terminable interest property” mean?
Let’s break down the name qualified terminable interest property into simpler parts.
- Qualified: The trust meets Internal Revenue Service (IRS) requirements to qualify for the unlimited marital deduction, which means estate taxes are deferred until the surviving spouse dies.
- Terminable interest: The spouse’s right to income is temporary. It terminates upon their death, and they generally can’t access or give away the trust’s principal.
- Property: This refers to any assets placed into the trust, such as cash, investments, real estate, or other income-generating property.
The QTIP trust structure enables couples to strike a balance between providing financial support to a spouse and preserving assets for future generations.
Who are the key people involved in a QTIP trust?
Several roles make a QTIP trust function effectively.
- The grantor (settlor or trustmaker): The person who creates and funds the trust; typically, the first spouse.
- The surviving spouse: Also known as the income beneficiary, this person receives income from the trust for life but usually cannot touch the trust’s principal.
- The remaining beneficiaries: These are the individuals who inherit the trust assets once the surviving spouse dies. Often, this includes children from a previous marriage, grandchildren, or other family members.
- The trustee: A trusted individual or financial institution that manages the trust assets, ensures proper income distributions, and follows the grantor’s wishes. You may choose a professional trustee or a trusted family member based on your family dynamics and financial situation.
This structure enables thoughtful control over asset distribution, particularly for blended families seeking to prevent future conflict and ensure each party is treated fairly.
What are the 7 key requirements of a QTIP trust?
To qualify as a QTIP trust and receive the unlimited marital deduction for federal estate tax purposes, the trust must meet certain IRS guidelines. Here are the seven core requirements:
- The trust must be irrevocable upon the grantor’s death. This ensures the terms cannot be changed.
- All income generated by the trust must be paid to the surviving spouse and distributed at least once a year.
- No one else can receive trust income during the surviving spouse’s lifetime.
- The surviving spouse must have the right to demand income, ensuring consistent financial support.
- Trust assets must be included in the surviving spouse's estate for estate tax purposes when they die.
- The grantor must elect QTIP treatment on a timely filed estate tax return (Form 706) to qualify for tax deferral.
- Only the surviving spouse can benefit from the trust assets during their lifetime; however, the trustee may have discretion to distribute the principal if permitted.
These requirements help the trust qualify for tax benefits while allowing the grantor to retain control over the final distribution of assets.
How does a QTIP trust work in practice?
A QTIP trust typically comes into effect after the grantor’s death, even though it may be created as part of a will or revocable living trust. From that point forward, it becomes irrevocable.
Here’s how it works in three simple stages.
- Creation: The grantor includes QTIP trust provisions in their estate plan. These can be written into a standalone trust document or included in a revocable living trust or will.
- Surviving spouse’s lifetime: The trustee manages the trust assets, and the surviving spouse receives income at least annually. The spouse may also receive principal distributions if permitted by the trust.
- After the surviving spouse dies: The trust terminates, and the remaining assets pass to the remainder beneficiaries (such as children or grandchildren).
This structure can also be useful when the grantor wants to provide long-term financial security for a spouse who is not experienced in managing money, while still maintaining control over the final distribution of assets.
What rights does the surviving spouse have?
- They’ve the absolute right to all income generated by the trust, paid at least once a year.
- If permitted by the trust documents, the trustee may distribute principal for purposes such as health, education, or general welfare. This is often called the power to invade principal.
- The surviving spouse cannot change the remainder beneficiaries selected by the grantor.
What happens after the surviving spouse dies?
The QTIP trust expires upon the death of the surviving spouse. The trustee is then responsible for:
- Paying any final expenses of the trust
- Filing any required tax returns
- Distributing the remaining trust assets to the remainder beneficiaries named by the original grantor
These assets could draw estate taxes, but the grantor’s initial election for marital deduction delayed those taxes until this point. At this stage, the final beneficiaries, often children from a previous marriage, receive what’s left of the estate.
What are the main benefits of setting up a QTIP trust?
A QTIP trust is designed to address some of the most complex issues in estate planning. Whether you're in a second or third marriage, want to minimize estate taxes, or simply need to maintain control over your assets after you’re gone, this trust offers a powerful solution.
Here’s how it helps:
- It guarantees financial support for your surviving spouse for the rest of their life.
- It allows you to name final beneficiaries, such as your children, who will inherit what’s left when your spouse dies.
- It qualifies for the marital deduction, which means no federal estate tax is due when the first spouse dies.
- It protects trust assets from misuse, remarriage complications, or outside claims.
- It keeps the asset distribution process aligned with your long-term goals.
These benefits of a QTIP trust make it a valuable option for many families, especially when both support and control are equally important.
QTIP trust is ideal for blended families
One of the most common reasons to use a QTIP trust is to protect children from a previous marriage while still caring for a current spouse.
Without this kind of planning, your spouse could inherit everything and, intentionally or not, leave those assets to a new partner or their own children. This can disinherit your kids.
A QTIP trust for second or other marriages prevents that. It provides your spouse with a lifetime income, while ensuring that the remaining assets are distributed to your children upon your spouse’s death. That’s why a QTIP trust for blended families is often the right choice for preserving both loyalty and legacy.
A QTIP trust helps with asset protection and control
Because the surviving spouse doesn’t own the assets outright, those assets are typically shielded from lawsuits, creditors, or poor financial decisions. This provides strong asset protection throughout the spouse’s lifetime.
At the same time, the grantor keeps control over who inherits the assets after the spouse’s death. This helps ensure that the property stays within the intended family line, avoiding surprises later.
There are tax advantages to a QTIP trust
One of the biggest tax benefits of a QTIP trust is that it qualifies for the unlimited marital deduction. This means you can transfer the income of the assets to your spouse through the trust without triggering estate tax at the time of your death.
Instead, the estate taxes are deferred until the surviving spouse’s death, giving your assets more time to grow. The trust is then taxed as part of your spouse’s estate, which may allow for better tax planning overall.
This makes QTIP a smart choice for couples seeking to minimize federal estate taxes while maintaining control over asset distribution.
Are there any disadvantages or risks to a QTIP trust?
While a QTIP trust offers many advantages, it’s not always the perfect fit. Understanding the drawbacks is just as important as knowing the advantages. Let’s look at some common concerns.
Limitations for the surviving spouse
The surviving spouse has access to the income and possibly the principal, depending on how the trust is structured. However, they do not control the trust assets outright.
This means they can’t:
- Sell trust-owned property without trustee approval
- Leave the assets to someone else in their will
- Change the designated beneficiaries
While this setup protects the grantor’s intent, it may cause frustration for a spouse who wants more flexibility or control.
A QTIP trust can create family conflict
Yes, especially if trust expectations are not clearly communicated.
For example, the surviving spouse may want a higher income and request that the trustee invest more aggressively. But the remaining beneficiaries, often adult children, might prefer safer investments to preserve the trust’s value.
These tensions can escalate, especially when a family member serves as trustee. That’s why it’s often better to name an independent trustee who can remain neutral and follow the trust terms fairly.
A QTIP trust is complex and costly to administer
Yes, it can be so. A QTIP trust is an irrevocable trust, which means:
- It requires ongoing legal and tax support
- Annual tax returns must be filed for the trust
- There may be management fees if a professional trustee is involved
For families with significant assets or complex dynamics, these costs may be worth it. However, it’s essential to consult with an experienced estate planning attorney or financial advisor to determine if the benefits outweigh the administrative burden.
What are the specific legal requirements for a trust to be a QTIP?
To qualify for the marital deduction and receive the estate tax benefits of a QTIP trust, the trust must follow strict rules set by the IRS. These rules are in place to ensure that the surviving spouse actually receives the income and that the trust is used for its intended purpose.
Because even small mistakes can disqualify the trust from receiving these benefits, it’s essential to work with an experienced estate planning attorney to ensure the QTIP trust requirements are fully met.
What is the "QTIP election" and why is it important?
The QTIP election is a formal decision made on the federal estate tax return (Form 706). It’s not automatic. The executor must specifically identify the trust property that should qualify for the marital deduction and elect QTIP treatment.
This election enables the assets in the trust to pass tax-free to the surviving spouse, deferring any estate taxes until the spouse’s death.
Once made, the QTIP election is irrevocable, so it’s a decision that must be carefully considered with the help of an estate planning professional.
How do you set up and manage a QTIP trust?
The creation of a QTIP trust involves a few structured steps. While it can be part of a will or revocable living trust, the process requires attention to detail to ensure the trust is properly funded, compliant, and achieves your intended goals.
Let’s walk through how to do it.
What are the steps to create a QTIP trust?
- Consult with an estate planning professional: Begin by meeting with an attorney or financial advisor to discuss your family structure, tax goals, and inheritance wishes.
- Identify key roles: Choose your trustee, your spouse beneficiary, and your remainder beneficiaries who will inherit assets after your spouse’s death.
- Draft the trust document: A legal professional will write a QTIP trust document that includes the specific IRS-required provisions.
- Fund the trust: In most cases, funding takes place upon the grantor’s death, using assets transferred from a will or living trust.
Each of these steps is critical to ensure the trust qualifies and functions as intended.
Can a QTIP trust be terminated early?
In rare cases, a QTIP trust can be terminated early, but it is a legally complex process that can trigger significant tax issues.
Courts may allow early termination if all parties, including the surviving spouse and remainder beneficiaries, agree. However, doing so can result in gift taxes, capital gains taxes, and the loss of estate tax benefits.
Since the trust is meant to preserve and generate income over time, early termination can undermine its purpose. This is a highly technical area that should only be explored with the assistance of an estate planning attorney and a tax professional.
What are the main alternatives to a QTIP trust?
A QTIP trust is not the only option for couples who want to provide for a spouse while planning for other beneficiaries. Depending on your goals, a few other revocable and irrevocable trusts may be worth considering.
In general, revocable trusts offer more flexibility during your lifetime, while irrevocable trusts usually offer stronger asset protection and potential tax advantages. A QTIP trust is itself a form of irrevocable trust, even though it is often created through a will or a revocable living trust and takes effect at death. As you may already be aware, revocable trusts can become irrevocable when the grantor dies.
Here are the most relevant alternatives to consider.
- Revocable living trust: This is a flexible estate-planning tool that lets you manage and transfer assets during your lifetime and avoid probate at death. It is useful for general estate planning, but it doesn’t provide creditor protection or offer the same control features and estate tax structure as a QTIP trust.
- Traditional marital trust: A traditional marital trust also provides for a surviving spouse, but it generally gives the spouse more control, including more say over where the assets go later. This may work well for some couples, but it is less protective if the grantor wants to lock in the final beneficiaries.
- AB trust: An AB trust is a joint revocable trust formed by married couples who want to avoid double taxation. This estate planning arrangement splits into two separate trusts when the first spouse dies. Trust A holds the surviving spouse's share of assets, which they control freely. Trust B holds the deceased spouse’s share up to the federal estate tax exemption limit. The key benefit is, these assets are locked out of the surviving spouse's taxable estate. The surviving spouse can use the income and sometimes the principal from Trust B during their lifetime, but doesn’t own it. When the surviving spouse dies, Trust B assets pass directly to the final beneficiaries without being taxed again.
- Bypass trust or credit shelter trust: This trust is similar to the B Trust of AB Trust. It is a common alternative when the main goal is to use the deceased spouse’s estate tax exemption and keep certain assets out of the surviving spouse’s taxable estate. Unlike a QTIP trust, the assets are generally not included in the surviving spouse’s estate later.
- Qualified Domestic Trust (QDOT): If the surviving spouse is not a U.S. citizen, a QTIP trust usually is not the right fit. In that situation, a QDOT may be needed instead to qualify for similar marital deduction treatment.
This is where the choice often comes down to priorities. If you want maximum lifetime flexibility, a revocable living trust may be enough. If you want stronger asset preservation, tax planning, and tighter control over who inherits after your spouse’s death, a QTIP trust, AB trust, or bypass trust may be more appropriate.
How does a QTIP trust compare to other types of trusts?
If you're trying to decide whether a QTIP trust is the right estate planning tool for your situation, it's helpful to see how it stacks up against other common types of marital trusts and tax-planning options.
Each trust serves a specific purpose and suits different family dynamics, financial goals, and tax strategies. Below, we break it down.
The difference between a QTIP trust and a traditional marital trust
A traditional marital trust, also known as a power of appointment trust, gives the surviving spouse significant control. This includes the ability to access both income and principal, as well as the power to decide who will receive the remaining assets after their death.
In contrast, a QTIP trust allows the grantor to retain control over the final beneficiaries. The surviving spouse receives income for life but cannot alter the ultimate distribution of assets. This difference is especially important in blended families or where asset preservation is a priority.
A QTIP trust is different from a bypass or credit shelter trust
A bypass trust, also called a credit shelter trust (CST), uses the deceased spouse’s estate tax exemption to shield assets from taxation. These assets are placed into a trust that is not included in the surviving spouse’s estate, allowing them to bypass estate tax at the second death.
In contrast, a QTIP trust allows the use of the marital deduction, deferring estate taxes until the surviving spouse dies. However, the assets in a QTIP are then included in the surviving spouse’s estate, which may result in estate tax later.
Using a QTIP trust vs. relying on portability
Portability allows a surviving spouse to use any unused portion of their deceased spouse’s federal estate tax exemption without setting up a trust. While this may sound simpler, it comes with limitations.
Unlike a QTIP trust, portability:
- Doesn’t provide asset protection from creditors or remarriage
- Offers no control over how assets are distributed after the surviving spouse’s death
- Doesn’t apply to many state estate tax systems, where portability may not be recognized
A QTIP trust provides more structure, greater long-term control, and may be a better fit for families with specific dynamics or significant assets as well as for planning for future generations.
Comparison table: QTIP vs other trusts
|Feature
|QTIP trust
|Traditional marital trust
|Bypass/credit shelter trust
|Portability
|Surviving spouse gets income
|Yes
|Yes
|Not necessary
|Not applicable
|Control over final beneficiaries
|No (grantor controls)
|Yes (spouse controls)
|Yes (grantor controls)
|No control
|Asset protection for spouse
|Limited
|No
|Yes
|No
|Assets included in the surviving spouse's estate
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Estate tax deferred
|Yes (until spouse's death)
|Yes
|No (tax exemption used upfront)
|Yes (if elected)
|Best for
|Blended families, high assets
|First marriages, full spousal control
|Estate tax minimization
|Simpler estates with no trust setup
|Feature
|QTIP trust
|Traditional marital trust
|Bypass/credit shelter trust
|Portability
|Surviving spouse gets income
|Yes
|Yes
|Not necessary
|Not applicable
|Control over final beneficiaries
|No (grantor controls)
|Yes (spouse controls)
|Yes (grantor controls)
|No control
|Asset protection for spouse
|Limited
|No
|Yes
|No
|Assets included in the surviving spouse's estate
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Estate tax deferred
|Yes (until spouse's death)
|Yes
|No (tax exemption used upfront)
|Yes (if elected)
|Best for
|Blended families, high assets
|First marriages, full spousal control
|Estate tax minimization
|Simpler estates with no trust setup
Why choose LegalZoom for a QTIP trust?
Setting up a QTIP trust is a detailed legal process. LegalZoom helps make it more manageable with clear guidance, easy-to-use tools, and access to attorneys who can help you understand your options.
Whether you want to provide income for a surviving spouse, preserve assets for children from a previous marriage, navigate specific family dynamics, ensure asset preservation after the first spouse’s death, or align your estate plan with long-term tax goals, LegalZoom can help.
With LegalZoom’s Personal Attorney Plans, you can get access to experienced attorneys who can provide legal advice on important estate planning questions, including QTIP trust assets, marital trust rules, and related legal requirements.
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FAQs about QTIP trusts
Can my surviving spouse sell the house if it's in a QTIP trust?
It depends on the trust document. The trustee manages the property. A sale may be allowed, but the proceeds must stay in the trust and continue to benefit the surviving spouse. The spouse usually cannot take the cash outright, unless the trust allows it.
What if the QTIP trust assets don't produce much income?
The QTIP trust document can include a clause allowing the trustee to distribute principal if necessary. This ensures your spouse is supported even when income from the trust assets is low.
Who pays taxes on the QTIP trust income?
The surviving spouse pays income tax on the amount of income they receive from the trust each year. The trust itself may also need to file an annual tax return (IRS Form 1041).
Do I need a QTIP if my estate is below the federal exemption amount?
Possibly. Even if estate taxes aren't a concern, a QTIP trust can offer asset control, protection from creditors, and peace of mind, especially in blended families or for state estate tax planning.
Can I have a QTIP trust for a non-citizen spouse?
No, the surviving spouse must be a U.S. citizen. For a non-citizen spouse, you would need to set up a Qualified Domestic Trust (QDOT) instead.
What’s the cost of a QTIP trust?
Costs vary depending on your attorney, the complexity of your estate, and whether a professional trustee is involved. Typical fees include setup costs for drafting the trust documents and ongoing administrative fees for tax filings and trust management.
Who can act as trustee of a QTIP trust?
You can choose a trusted family member, friend, or professional trustee (such as a bank or trust company). For blended families or complex financial situations, a neutral, independent trustee is often the best choice to avoid conflict between the surviving spouse and remainder beneficiaries.
Are QTIP trusts only for blended families?
No. A QTIP trust is often used in blended families, but it can also work well in other situations. For example, it may make sense if one spouse wants to provide income for a surviving spouse who is not comfortable managing large assets, or if the goal is to maintain control over how property passes after the spouse’s death. It can also be useful for couples who want to plan for estate tax issues while protecting assets for other beneficiaries.