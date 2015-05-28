State requirements for a last will

Find out more about Last Wills
Updated on: February 14, 2024 · 1 min read
A last will and testament basically has the same function no matter where you live, but there may be state variations. That's why it's important to abide by state regulations when filling out your will, or you may have an invalid will. Fortunately, when you create your last will and testament with LegalZoom, we make sure your will conforms to your state's regulations. However, you may be interested in exploring how a will works in your state. Below, you'll find useful links to state-specific last will information.
The above links will give you a nice overview of the purpose of a will in your state, the requirements, and how to change or revoke your will. You'll also find information regarding probate and estate taxes. Finally, we discuss intestacy in your state, which basically explains what could happen if you died without a will in your state. More information can be found at various state government sites, but this should provide you with much of the information you need to be well informed.
