Tattoo Shop Name Generator (With 180 Unique Ideas)

Need some inspiration? Check out our free name generator and explore our list of 181 unique tattoo studio titles, which include professional, classic, catchy, cool, hard-core, and funny name ideas. You'll also learn how to choose and reserve the perfect name for your tattoo parlor.

How to use our tattoo shop name generator

If you're having trouble choosing the ideal name for your tattoo studio, our tattoo shop name generator can help. This free tool will generate a wide range of tattoo parlor names based on your preferences.

To use our name generator, type in a short description of your tattoo business and use the sliding scales to set the parameters. You can choose how serious, funny, creative, and conventional the name is and decide whether you want it to be a local or global name.

For instance, you could enter a description that says, "I run a laidback tattoo studio offering vintage-style tattoos," and decide that you'd like your name to be somewhat serious, very creative, and local. The generator may then spit out names like Vintage Ink Spot, Heritage Tattoos, Vintage Visions, or Throwback Ink Enthusiasts.

Our name generator is free to use, so you can experiment with your inputs as much as you like until you receive the desired results.

Professional tattoo shop names

While every tattoo studio should be a professional operation, some may want to convey their level of professionalism in their name. Therefore, tattoo artists looking to go this route may use words like "integrity," "legacy," and "premium" in their names to convey their elite status and commitment to quality and professionalism.

Elite Ink Co. Timeless Skin Creations Signature Ink Studio Paramount Tattoo Collective Regal Ink Works The Ink Authority Classic Line Studio Integrity Tattoo Co. TrueLine Ink Atelier Iconic Skin Artistry Artisan Tattoo Works Golden Standard Tattoo Legacy Art Studio Harmony Tattoo Collective Monument Ink Co. Premium Skin Design Masterpiece Ink Atelier Grand Line Collective Skin Craft Studio Excellence in Ink Precision Needle Studio Prestige Ink Collective The Tattoo Atelier Benchmark Tattoo Studio Eminent Exhibition Tattoos Sterling Tattoo Co. Distinctive Skin Tattoos Axel Ink Studio The Tattoo Refinery Reign of Ink

Classic tattoo shop names

Other tattoo studios may prefer more classic names. These tattoo shop names often conjure images of traditional tattoos or the early days of ink artistry. If you'd prefer a classic name, consider adding words like "vintage," "retro," or "old-school" to help convey your shop's style and specialty.

Old Town Inkworks Heritage Needle Co. Vintage Skin Art Golden Era Tattoos The Classic Line Studio Timeless Needles Retro Skin Co. The Vintage Needle Roots Ink Collective Nostalgia Tattoo Co. Antique Line Art Heirloom Tattoos The Time-Honored Ink Rustic Needle Studio Blacksmith’s Ink Retro Revival Inkworks The Heritage Atelier Iron & Inkworks Classic Craft Ink Timeless Traditions Studio Old World Tattoo Co. The Legacy Line Sepia Skin Studio Retro Charm Tattoo The Gilded Needle Vintage Skin Atelier Old School Inkworks Timeworn Tattoo Co. The Needle and Era Historic Ink Collective

Catchy tattoo shop names

Consider a catchy name if you want a tattoo studio name that leaves a lasting impression. These creative names can help set your business stand out from the competition and attract potential clients. Examples of catchy names might include a silly phrase, alliteration, or a made-up word.

Over the Line Tattoos Inkspire Studio Tattastic Creations The Ink Spot Skin Deep Collective The Inky Way GraffInk Studio Tatt Town Co. Ink & Vibes Shadow & Line Tattoos Marked Up Creations The Bold Line Studio Ink Pulse Collective The Tattoo Hive Inkfinity Studio The Creative Mark Dark Lines Inkworks Skin Vision Atelier Sharp Line Ink Co. The Sketch & Skin Inkwell Creations The Tattoo Vault Vibrant Skin Collective Line & Shade Studio Color Mark Inkworks Mark & Motion Co. Sketch & Needle The Ink Lab Skin & Style Co. Everline Ink Collective

Cool tattoo shop names

Choosing a cool name for your tattoo parlor can help entice potential customers. After all, a hip name suggests that your tattoo shop, ink gallery, and studio ambiance have a chill and laid-back vibe. Cool names might feature words like "urban," "electric," or "bold" to help show off the essence of your ink studio.

Midnight Inkworks Rebel Needle Studio Noir Line Collective Edge & Ink Urban Canvas Atelier Velvet Ink Studio ShadowLine Co. Marks of Mayhem Prism Ink Collective Drift Skin Art Pulse & Shade Studio Zenith Inkworks Ink Nova Sleek Line Atelier Skin & Ember The Ink Syndicate Neon Needle Studio Glowline Inkworks Metropolis Ink Collective Shadowed Skin Co. Electric Ink Studio The Modern Mark Lucid Line Atelier Skyline Inkworks Whimsical Ink The Edge Collective Spectra Ink Studio Urban Glow Inkworks Chromatic Skin Co. The Bold Edge Tattoos

Hard-core tattoo shop names

While ink artistry has become more mainstream in recent years, some tattoo shops celebrate the early days of tattooing, when it was prevalent among sailor and biker subcultures. For instance, a hard-core tattoo studio might embrace outlaw tattoos, offering a tattoo gallery with skulls and cross bones, barbed wire, eagles, flames, and even gothic themes. In this case, you might select an edgy name with words like "bone," "black," skull," or "dark."

Iron & Ash Tattoo Razor’s Edge Inkworks Black Vein Studio The Crimson Needle Bone & Blade Ink Hollow Point Tattoos Inferno Ink Collective Darkline Atelier Skull & Ink Studio Notorious Ink Chaos Needle Co. Shadow Skull Tattoos Reaper’s Line Studio Iron Flame Ink Dark Phoenix Atelier Venom Inkworks Infernal Needle Studio Raw Steel Tattoos The Savage Mark Death’s Line Collective Rampage Tattoo Atelier Gothic Inkworks Sinister Marks Co. Thorn & Ink Collective The Black Abyss Bloodline Tattoos Viper’s Edge Inkworks Scorched Mark Studio Obsidian Ink Collective Wrath & Shadow Atelier

Funny tattoo shop names

Some tattoo artists prefer to brainstorm funny name ideas. These playful names are fun and creative but also memorable, as potential customers will likely chuckle at the name and commit it to memory. Some of the best funny tattoo shop names feature wordplay or puns that make you use your imagination.

Inkognito Tattoo Sketchy Decisions Skins of Anarchy Permanent Mistakes Studio Tatt’s Life Studio Mark My Words Tattoos Sharp Humor Studio Tatt Attack Studio That Tickles Inkworks Skin Scribbles Studio Bad Decisions Ink Needle Me This Needle Marks the Spot Sharp Choices Studio Punchline Tattoos Ink Out Loud Tattoo Tango Studio Poke and Hope Tattoos Borderline Brilliant Ink Mark It Up Tattoos The Giggle Needle Don’t Regret It Ink The Scratch Pad What the Ink?! Pricked Perfect Studio Scribble Me Softly Ink, Sweat & Tears Etch-a-Skin Studio Tattoo Therapy Co. Shade Happens Ink’s Not Dead

How to choose a tattoo business name

You can't just choose a name you like and slap it on the front of your tattoo studio—the name must first meet several criteria. Your desired name should resonate and connect with your target audience, follow naming guidelines, and be available.

Personalize your business name

When brainstorming your tattoo parlor name, consider your brand identity and what sets your business apart from other tattoo studios. For example, maybe you only offer watercolor tattoos or specialize in stick-and-poke tattoos. Or, perhaps, your studio is connected to a cafe where your customers can receive a free cup of coffee after their appointments. Because these attributes make your business special, consider incorporating aspects of them into your title.

It's also crucial to research and pinpoint your target audience. Who is your ideal customer? Is it someone receiving their first tattoo or someone who is already covered in ink from head to toe? Your ideal customer might be someone familiar with your niche style of pointillism or someone new to your minimalistic design specialty. Understanding these valuable insights about your customers can help you create a name that will attract the kinds of people who will most appreciate your business.

Pick an unforgettable name for your tattoo shop

The perfect business name is a memorable one. You want potential customers to see the name of your tattoo studio and make a mental note of it, filing it away and recalling it when they're ready for some fresh ink. That's why it's important to brainstorm distinguishable, catchy, and creative names.

For example, a name like "Permanent Ink" or "Skin Studio" is more likely to stick with your potential clients than a name like "Body Art" or "Artful Ink," which are more on the forgettable side. That said, avoid choosing a name that's too obscure or vague to prevent confusing your target audience.

When selecting an unforgettable, unique name, it's also important to stay away from titles that are too localized. For instance, "Ink on Adams St." or "Ocean Ave. Ink Lab" is great if you plan to stay on Adams Street or Ocean Avenue forever, but if you have intentions of expanding your business to other parts of the town, state, or even country, a localized name might hold you back. Brainstorm tattoo shop names that can grow with your business.

Comply with state naming guidelines

Once you've come up with a memorable and catchy name, you must ensure that it aligns with government naming guidelines. The following are a few examples of the naming guidelines:

Your tattoo shop name must be unique and distinct.

Your tattoo studio name cannot include offensive words.

Your tattoo parlor name cannot include restricted words, such as bank, trust, or insurance.

Your name cannot falsely imply that it's a government entity or associated with a government agency.

Your tattoo parlor cannot share the same name as another registered business in the state.

Your Secretary of State won't allow you to register your name if it doesn't comply with these requirements.

Check availability

You don't want your customers to confuse your business with another tattoo shop, so you must select a name that is unique, distinct, and distinguishable from already registered names.

To determine if your name is available , conduct a business name search. Simply visit your Secretary of State's website, navigate to the business entity search tool, type in your potential name into the search bar, and review the results.

We also encourage you to run a trademark search to ensure there isn't a trademark associated with your potential business name, which can help you avoid trademark infringements. You can review registered trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office (USPTO) or hire LegalZoom to perform a trademark search for you.

If your desired name doesn't appear in any of these results, then it's fair game to use it.

How to reserve your tattoo shop name

Once you've picked a unique name that aligns with your brand identity, connects with your target audience, and complies with government naming guidelines, it's time to reserve your tattoo studio name.

Reserving your tattoo parlor name prevents other businesses from registering your preferred name while you're busy forming your business . Navigate to your Secretary of State's website, fill out the name reservation form, and pay the filing fee to reserve your business name for 120 days.

After you've reserved your tattoo shop name, now is a good time for checking domain availability. This involves ensuring that you can purchase a domain name that matches the name of your business. For instance, if your business name is Eternal Artistry, you'd want to purchase the domain name EternalArtistry.com, so your potential clients can easily find your business on the web.

While you're at it, begin creating social media accounts in your business name on platforms like LinkedIn and Instagram to further establish your digital footprint.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a tattoo shop name?

Our name generator is a free online tool that suggests tattoo shop names based on your preferences. Use the advanced features to set your parameters and then review the results. Since the tool is free, you can experiment with your inputs until you generate the ideal suggestions.

A thesaurus offers another convenient way of brainstorming tattoo studio names. Start by making a list of some words that represent your brand and then search for them in the thesaurus to find similar words. Mix and match the synonyms until you arrive at the perfect name.

Can my business have more than one name?

Yes, you can register an official business name for your tattoo shop and then choose a different name to use when conducting business. This additional name is called a fictitious name or doing business as (DBA ). You can register your DBA with your state, city, or county, depending on your state's requirements.

Can you change a business name after you register it?

Yes, you can change your business name by submitting articles of amendment to your Secretary of State. When changing your business name, you must also update your internal documents to reflect the name change.

What if my desired name is already registered to another business?

Per government guidelines, your business name must be unique and distinguishable from already registered businesses. Therefore, if the name is already registered, you must select a different one.