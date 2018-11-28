Tenant tips for writing a security deposit return letter

As a tenant who has recently moved out, you're entitled to the return of your security deposit, in addition to interest, where applicable. Find out how to get your security deposit back without having to go to court.
by Ronna L. DeLoe, Esq.
Updated on: February 1, 2023
After you end your tenancy and give your landlord notice of your intended move, you'll want your security deposit returned to you, per the terms of your lease. Getting the landlord to return the security deposit, however, can be problematic. In most states, failure to return a security deposit is illegal. A landlord is responsible for the return of your security deposit even if you're not entitled to receive the full amount.
The purpose of a security deposit is to provide the landlord with protection in the event the apartment is partially or severely damaged. The deposit functions as a reminder to you, the tenant, to keep the apartment in good condition and to pay your rent on time. In some cases, it can act as the last month's rent, although many landlords do not allow that.
A security deposit is usually given to a landlord at the start of the lease. Depending on your state, a security deposit can total anywhere from one to three month's rent.
Depending on which state the unit is in, a landlord may have anywhere from 14 to 60 days to return the deposit. Only a few states don't have any specific time limit or have laws that state the landlord has to return the deposit within “a reasonable amount of time," a term that is left to the interpretation of the court. One to three months could be considered reasonable, while six months might be considered unreasonable.
When you moved in, hopefully the landlord provided you with a moving-in checklist. In most cases, the tenant never gets this document. Even if you don't receive one, you should prepare your own moving-in checklist and take photos of the apartment, condo, or house to show how it looked as of the date you moved in. This way, a landlord can't say you caused pre-existing damage.
Make sure the checklist is comprehensive and includes each room. Document what type of damage already exists by writing it on the checklist. Supplement the checklist by taking photos of every room in case the landlord fails to do so or in the exceptional case that the landlord doctors the photos.
Do a walk-through with the landlord and inspect each room carefully. Both you and the landlord should agree as to whether something is in worn, bad, or unusual condition, and document it on the checklist, making a copy for you and one for the landlord.
A landlord cannot deduct expenses from your security deposit based on normal wear and tear. Each state has its own definition of normal wear and tear, but it usually includes worn carpeting, breakdown of some appliances due to continual use (especially in long-term leases of a few years or more), peeling paint, and minor changes inside the apartment that would be expected from someone living there a year or more.
You are responsible, in most cases, for anything that is not considered normal wear and tear, including:
If you have guests in your rented apartment or house, you are responsible for any damage they've done as if you did the damage yourself. Do another walk-through with the landlord at the end of the lease. Let the landlord inspect the property so she can raise any issues about damage right then and there. Document what she says. Take photos of the rental at the time you move out.
In order to get your security deposit back if the landlord hasn't returned it, you need to write a demand letter. Include the information below and send the letter by certified mail with a return receipt requested. In some cases, you may need to acknowledge that there is some damage to the unit. Make copies for yourself in case you need the letter at a future date or if you have to bring the landlord to small claims court.
Include the following information in a security deposit return letter:
Following these steps will allow you to request your security deposit and help if you have to sue in small claims court.
