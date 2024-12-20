Travel Agency Name Generator (With 250 Unique Ideas)

Need help selecting a good travel agency name? Use our free name generator and review our name suggestions for inspiration.
by Chloe Packard
Updated on: December 20, 2024 · 13 min read
The travel agency market has steadily grown in recent years and is expected to continue on that path. Reports suggest that it could see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, growing to $185.4 billion by 2028.
Now seems to be as good a time as ever for a travel agent to start their own travel agency.
While there are a few steps you must take to officially establish your travel business, an important one involves selecting an appropriate agency name. If you need some inspiration, follow along for all kinds of travel agency name ideas.
Our travel agency name generator can be your brainstorming buddy while you’re thinking up some creative travel agency names. Based on marketing concepts and business naming guidelines, this free travel business name generator will spit out custom options based on your preferences and input.
Simply provide a brief description of your travel business and then experiment with the advanced search features. Using the sliding scales, you can decide how serious, funny, creative, conventional, global, or local you want your travel company name to be.
For instance, you could enter the description "A travel agency business for budget-conscious families" and use the slider to generate a somewhat funny, very creative name on a local level.
If you're not satisfied with the initial output, keep playing with your description and the sliders until you land on some catchy travel agency names.
Travel agencies provide a valuable service to travelers by helping them build customized itineraries for business trips and vacations. Travel agents sort out all the details, from arranging transportation and booking accommodations to scheduling personal tours and everything in between.
Just as an industry, many travel agents specialize in specific areas, like adventurous excursions or upscale getaways. Because travel agencies have so many different niches, it's important to choose a name that reflects what you offer to attract the right customers.
To help you brainstorm names that will resonate with your potential customers and help build identity, we've provided 250 business names for travel agents that focus on luxury travel, family travel, adventure travel, relaxing travel, and budget travel.
Luxury travel agencies are geared toward creating lavish getaways with a VIP feel. Their customers tend to have deep pockets, as these luxurious trips often revolve around five-star hotels, first-class airfare, Michelin-star restaurants, and private tours.
Therefore, the most successful luxury travel agencies use language in their titles that appeals to their target audience and speaks to the caliber of their travel services, such as "opulent," "prestige," "luxe," and "platinum."
As the name suggests, a family travel agency builds travel packages for travelers with children. They create customized itineraries with kid-friendly and age-appropriate activities that the whole family will enjoy. This might include recommending resorts that host kid clubs, restaurants with children's menus, and activities that appeal to a younger audience.
This kind of travel business will want to select an agency name that highlights its family-centric approach. These agencies might use words that convey family, children, or togetherness to help attract potential clients looking to travel with their brood.
A travel company that specializes in adventure travel customizes itineraries for globe trotters who want to take the road less traveled. Adventure travel agencies are for the rock climbers, hikers, kayakers, surfers, and backpackers eager to visit mountain peaks, deserts, beach breaks, waterfalls, and more.
Due to the unique nature of their clients' requests, adventure travel agents must be skilled at helping travelers navigate off the beaten path. Therefore, the best names for this niche will reference adventures, expeditions, and treks or use words that conjure up excitement like "wild," "wander," and "untamed."
Relaxation-focused travel agents are all about helping their clients rest and recharge during their getaways. These travelers want a stress-free vacation where they can indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, blissful accommodations, decadent meals, and peaceful activities.
When it comes to brainstorming travel business names for this specialty, travel agents should include words related to rest and relaxation, such as "serenity," "tranquil," "chill," or "calm" to help showcase their unique selling points.
Just because a traveler has a shoestring budget doesn't mean they can't explore the world, and that's where these savvy travel agents come into play. Budget-friendly travel agencies specialize in creating affordable travel arrangements that won't break the bank. They might book motel reservations, find hot deals on airfare, and track down free tours and activities for their clients.
Because these agencies want to attract budget travelers, their business names should reflect their economical approach, incorporating words like "penny," "frugal," "savings," or "affordable."
There's more to choosing a business name than just picking one you like. You must consider several factors, such as whether it will resonate with your target audience and comply with government naming guidelines.
A big part of establishing your business involves defining your brand identity. What distinguishes your travel agency from others in the competitive market? What are your unique selling points? And how do you convey your brand's personality to your potential clients?
Once you develop your brand identity, you can begin brainstorming names that align with your business initiatives and appeal to your target audience.
If you were choosing between the names "Good Travel Agency" and "Enchanted Excursions," which do you think would be more memorable? The latter one is not only catchy but also evokes images of a whimsical getaway to a faraway place.
When selecting a travel agency name, it should stick with your audience. You want your clients to remember your name, associate it with your business offerings, and recall it when speaking with their friends and loved ones.
That said, there are unique travel agency names and then there are names that are so obscure that they don't click with your customers at all. Choose a distinct, creative, and cool travel agency name, but don't get too crazy with it.
Also, avoid picking a name that will limit your offerings. For instance, if you're opening your travel company in Philadelphia, you may not want to choose something like “Philly Fly Club” in case you want to expand your business outside of town or even another state.
Furthermore, the name of your travel agency must comply with state and federal government naming guidelines.
While exact rules vary by state, there are a few common rules that generally apply to all new businesses in the United States:
Per the government naming guidelines, you cannot select a business name that's already registered to another business.
Your travel agency name must be unique and distinguishable from other registered names, so it's essential to conduct a business name search. Visit your Secretary of State's website and perform a business entity search with your potential name.
In the same vein, you cannot register a name that's associated with a registered trademark, so it's equally important to run a trademark search. You can perform your own search on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website or hire LegalZoom to take care of the trademark search for you.
If a registered or trademarked business name appears in the results, you'll need to pick another name, but if nothing shows up, you can move forward with registering your preferred travel agency name.
Once you've picked a travel agency name that aligns with all the guidelines and recommendations, we encourage you to reserve it with your Secretary of State to prevent other businesses from registering it before you.
Navigate to your Secretary of State's website, fill out the name reservation form, and pay the filing fee. This will protect your name for up to 120 days while you focus on establishing your business. If you need help completing the business formation steps, LegalZoom can help.
In the meantime, you can also begin forming your online presence. Check domain name availability, and then register your domain name so that it matches your travel agency name. This is also a good time to start creating online accounts with your business name handle to help establish your digital footprint. The easier you make it for your customers to find your business online, the more customers you'll attract.
Among other free business tools, LegalZoom's travel agency name generator provides a convenient way to brainstorm names. Type in a description of your business and experiment with the sliders to generate names that align with your business goals.
A thesaurus is another handy tool that's free of charge. Round up some words you'd like associated with your business, and then look them up in the thesaurus to find synonyms that resonate with your brand identity.
We also advise you to brainstorm potential names with your friends, family, and colleagues. They can bring a fresh perspective and help you narrow down your choices.
Avoid choosing names that are too generic or unforgettable, like "Cool Travel Agency" or "Budget Travel." Instead, brainstorm a name that reflects what your business offers without being so on the nose. For example, you might choose something more catchy with alliteration like "Globe Gliders" or quirky like "Travel Bug Agency." That said, don't select a name that's so far into left field that your customers won't understand it or connect it with your business.
According to the government naming guidelines, you cannot use a name that's already registered with another business. In this case, you'll need to brainstorm new names or change the name so that it is distinct from the registered one.
If you're unsure if the name is available, run a business name search on your Secretary of State's website.
Once you've registered your business name, you may want to consider trademarking it. While it's not required, it can help prevent other businesses from using your name or something similar. What's more, if someone infringes upon your trademark rights, you can take legal action.
You can register for a trademark with the trademark office or allow LegalZoom to take care of your trademark for you.
