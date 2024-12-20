Travel Agency Name Generator (With 250 Unique Ideas)

Updated on: December 20, 2024 · 13 min read

The travel agency market has steadily grown in recent years and is expected to continue on that path. Reports suggest that it could see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%, growing to $185.4 billion by 2028.

Now seems to be as good a time as ever for a travel agent to start their own travel agency.

While there are a few steps you must take to officially establish your travel business, an important one involves selecting an appropriate agency name. If you need some inspiration, follow along for all kinds of travel agency name ideas.

How to use our travel agency name generator

Our travel agency name generator can be your brainstorming buddy while you’re thinking up some creative travel agency names. Based on marketing concepts and business naming guidelines, this free travel business name generator will spit out custom options based on your preferences and input.

Simply provide a brief description of your travel business and then experiment with the advanced search features. Using the sliding scales, you can decide how serious, funny, creative, conventional, global, or local you want your travel company name to be.

For instance, you could enter the description "A travel agency business for budget-conscious families" and use the slider to generate a somewhat funny, very creative name on a local level.

If you're not satisfied with the initial output, keep playing with your description and the sliders until you land on some catchy travel agency names.

250 travel agency name ideas

Travel agencies provide a valuable service to travelers by helping them build customized itineraries for business trips and vacations. Travel agents sort out all the details, from arranging transportation and booking accommodations to scheduling personal tours and everything in between.

Just as an industry, many travel agents specialize in specific areas, like adventurous excursions or upscale getaways. Because travel agencies have so many different niches, it's important to choose a name that reflects what you offer to attract the right customers.

To help you brainstorm names that will resonate with your potential customers and help build identity, we've provided 250 business names for travel agents that focus on luxury travel, family travel, adventure travel, relaxing travel, and budget travel.

Luxury travel agency names

Luxury travel agencies are geared toward creating lavish getaways with a VIP feel. Their customers tend to have deep pockets, as these luxurious trips often revolve around five-star hotels, first-class airfare, Michelin-star restaurants, and private tours.

Therefore, the most successful luxury travel agencies use language in their titles that appeals to their target audience and speaks to the caliber of their travel services, such as "opulent," "prestige," "luxe," and "platinum."

Luxurious names

Opulent Journeys

Sapphire Escapes

Platinum Horizons

The Elite Voyage

Exquisite World Travel

Haute Voyage Collective

Prestige Passports

Luxe Odyssey

Crown Travel Co.

Majestic Horizons

Fun names

Jetset & Celebrate

Luxe & Laughs Travel

Fancy Feet Adventures

High-Class Wanderlust

Glitz & Go Travel

Glam Getaways Co.

First-Class Fun

Sparkle and Soar

Posh and Play

VIP Vacay Vibes

Adventurous names

Expedition in Elegance

Luxe Trailblazers

Bold Horizons Collective

Platinum Pathfinders

Adventurous Elite Co.

Summit to Skyline Escapes

Luxe Untamed Travel

Safari Royale

Prestige Explorers

Glamorous Getaways

Relaxing names

Serene Horizons

Peaceful Paradise Co.

The Tranquil Traveler

Luxe Retreat Escapes

Velvet Vacations

Whispered Waves Travel

The Gentle Globe

Graceful Getaways

Calm & Classy Voyages

Euphoria Horizons

Funny names

First-Class Funnies

Champagne & Check-Ins

Posh and Punchlines Travel

The Fancy Pants Traveler

Luxe for Laughs

Glitter on the Go

High-End Shenanigans

The Platinum Passport Punch

Luxe and Looney Trips

Glam on the Run

Family travel agency names

As the name suggests, a family travel agency builds travel packages for travelers with children. They create customized itineraries with kid-friendly and age-appropriate activities that the whole family will enjoy. This might include recommending resorts that host kid clubs, restaurants with children's menus, and activities that appeal to a younger audience.

This kind of travel business will want to select an agency name that highlights its family-centric approach. These agencies might use words that convey family, children, or togetherness to help attract potential clients looking to travel with their brood.

Luxurious names

Golden Family Getaways

Legacy Voyages

Sapphire Family Escapes

Timeless Memories Co.

Majestic Family Horizons

Crown Adventures for All

Luxe Together Travel

Family Odyssey Co.

Elegant Explorers

The Prestige Family Travel

Fun names

Kidventures & Co.

The Giggle Getaway

Fun for All Travel Co.

Laughing Horizons

Happy Feet Adventures

Goofy Globetrotting

Smiles Abroad Travel

Family Fun Flyaways

Whimsy and Wander Co.

Happy Trails Agency

Adventurous names

Bold Family Explorers

Summit Together Co.

The Family Adventure Pass

Trails & Tales Travel

Expedition All Together

Beyond the Horizon Family Co.

Thrills Abroad Agency

Little Trailblazers Travel

Bold Together Getaways

Adventure for All Agency

Relaxing names

Peaceful Family Retreats

Serenity Together Agency

Calm Horizons Co.

Cozy Getaways for Families

Tranquil Treks Together

Blissful Escapes Co.

The Gentle Family Globe

Harmony Travel Agency

Paradise Found Together

Quiet Trails Family Travel

Funny names

Chaos & Calm Travel

Herd the Kids Adventures

Naps & Maps Agency

Screaming Jetsetters

Snacks on Board Travel

The Giggle Guide Abroad

Tantrums & Tourism

Goofy Globes Family Co.

Wrangling Wanderlust

Passport to Playtime

Adventure travel agency names

A travel company that specializes in adventure travel customizes itineraries for globe trotters who want to take the road less traveled. Adventure travel agencies are for the rock climbers, hikers, kayakers, surfers, and backpackers eager to visit mountain peaks, deserts, beach breaks, waterfalls, and more.

Due to the unique nature of their clients' requests, adventure travel agents must be skilled at helping travelers navigate off the beaten path. Therefore, the best names for this niche will reference adventures, expeditions, and treks or use words that conjure up excitement like "wild," "wander," and "untamed."

Luxurious names

Summit Luxe Co.

The Prestige Expedition

Crowned Trails Travel

Golden Horizons Adventure

Sapphire Treks Co.

Luxe Adventure Collective

Opulent Peaks Agency

Majestic Trails Travel

First-Class Expeditions

Bold Luxe Explorers

Fun names

Adventure & Laughs Co.

Thrill Seekers & Giggles

Bold and Bubbly Treks

Hike, Hop & Happiness

Excite & Explore Agency

Peaks and Play Co.

Fun Above the Clouds

Trails of Joy

Whoop and Wander

Leap & Laugh Treks

Adventurous names

Beyond Boundaries Agency

Fearless Frontier Travel

Untamed Horizons Co.

Summit and Sky Adventures

The Bold Wanderer

Trails and Tales Collective

Wild Edge Expeditions

Elevation Escapes Agency

The Thrill Collective

Endless Horizons Travel

Relaxing names

Gentle Adventure Co.

Serene Explorer Agency

Tranquil Peaks Travel

Harmony Hikes Abroad

Peaceful Horizons Adventures

Graceful Trails Co.

Blissful Exploration Agency

Calm Escapes Collective

Retreat and Roam

Soft Trails Travel

Funny names

Trails and Tribulations

The Clumsy Climber Co.

Whoops and Wonders Travel

Trip and Trek Agency

Adrenaline & Antics

Laughing Mountaineers

Silly Summit Treks

Peakaboo Explorers

Thrill and Spill Travel

Giggle and Go Adventures

Relaxation-focused travel agency names

Relaxation-focused travel agents are all about helping their clients rest and recharge during their getaways. These travelers want a stress-free vacation where they can indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments, blissful accommodations, decadent meals, and peaceful activities.

When it comes to brainstorming travel business names for this specialty, travel agents should include words related to rest and relaxation, such as "serenity," "tranquil," "chill," or "calm" to help showcase their unique selling points.

Luxurious names

Velvet Horizons

Sapphire Retreats

Majestic Serenity Co.

Opulent Rest & Relaxation

Tranquil Luxe Travel

Crowned Calm Co.

Blissful Horizons Agency

Pure Euphoria Retreats

Prestige Getaways Co.

Graceful Rest Escapes

Fun names

Chill & Cheers Travel

Happy Hammock Adventures

Relax & Roam Co.

Calm and Quirky Getaways

Bliss and Giggles Retreats

Sun, Sand & Smiles

The Lounge & Laugh Co.

Zen with a Twist

Hammocks and Hilarity

Snooze & Cruise

Adventurous names

Bold Serenity Treks

Restful Horizons Agency

Calm Beyond Co.

Gentle Thrills Travel

Harmony in the Wild

Peaceful Journeys Collective

Tranquil Trails Travel

Soft Adventures Abroad

The Restful Frontier

Balance & Boundaries

Relaxing names

Bliss Abroad Travel

Serene Paths Co.

Gentle Getaways Collective

Zen Escape Agency

Calm Shores Travel

Harmony & Horizons Co.

Quiet Reflections Agency

Peaceful Moments Travel

Serenity Found Co.

The Relaxation Odyssey

Funny names

Snooze & Booze Co.

Nap & Map Travel

Hammocks and Shenanigans

Chill Out, Go Out Co.

Giggles and Zen

Peaceful and Goofy Getaways

Laugh & Lounge Travel

Snore & Explore

Calming Chaos Co.

Quiet and Quirky Trips

Budget-friendly travel agency names

Just because a traveler has a shoestring budget doesn't mean they can't explore the world, and that's where these savvy travel agents come into play. Budget-friendly travel agencies specialize in creating affordable travel arrangements that won't break the bank. They might book motel reservations, find hot deals on airfare, and track down free tours and activities for their clients.

Because these agencies want to attract budget travelers, their business names should reflect their economical approach, incorporating words like "penny," "frugal," "savings," or "affordable."

Luxurious names

Luxe for Less

Prestige on a Penny

The Frugal Voyager

Majestic Budget Getaways

Sapphire Savings Travel

Opulent Escapes on a Dime

First Class on a Budget

Crowned Comfort Co.

Affordable Elegance Voyages

Platinum Value Adventures

Fun names

Pennywise Wanderlust

Budget Bon Voyage

Laughs & Low-Cost Getaways

Cheap and Cheery Travels

Frugal Fun Adventures

Save & Soar Agency

Dollar for Dreams Travel

Wallet-Friendly Wonders

Happy Trails, Happy Wallet

Smiles on a Shoestring

Adventurous names

Adventure on a Budget

Wild and Wallet-Friendly

Boldly Budgeted Journeys

Penny Pincher Expeditions

Thrill on the Cheap

Affordable Explorers Co.

Boundless on a Budget

Frugal Frontier Treks

Summit and Save Agency

Budget Trailblazers

Relaxing names

Calm Without the Cost

Serene & Simple Travel

Bliss on a Budget

Peaceful Savings Voyages

Quiet Escapes, Loud Savings

Restful on a Dime

Tranquility on a Budget

Affordable Calm Co.

Relaxation Within Reach

Zen Without Breaking the Bank

Funny names

Cheap Thrills Travel

Relaxation for a Buck

Broke but Bougie Adventures

Jetset on a Shoestring

Couch Change Getaways

Economy Escapes Co.

Fly Now, Pay Later

The Laughably Low-Cost Travel Co.

Penny Pinch & Passport

Tight Treks

How to choose a travel business name

There's more to choosing a business name than just picking one you like. You must consider several factors, such as whether it will resonate with your target audience and comply with government naming guidelines.

Reflect on your brand identity

A big part of establishing your business involves defining your brand identity. What distinguishes your travel agency from others in the competitive market? What are your unique selling points? And how do you convey your brand's personality to your potential clients?

Once you develop your brand identity, you can begin brainstorming names that align with your business initiatives and appeal to your target audience.

Select a memorable business name

If you were choosing between the names "Good Travel Agency" and "Enchanted Excursions," which do you think would be more memorable? The latter one is not only catchy but also evokes images of a whimsical getaway to a faraway place.

When selecting a travel agency name, it should stick with your audience. You want your clients to remember your name, associate it with your business offerings, and recall it when speaking with their friends and loved ones.

That said, there are unique travel agency names and then there are names that are so obscure that they don't click with your customers at all. Choose a distinct, creative, and cool travel agency name, but don't get too crazy with it.

Also, avoid picking a name that will limit your offerings. For instance, if you're opening your travel company in Philadelphia, you may not want to choose something like “Philly Fly Club” in case you want to expand your business outside of town or even another state.

Comply with government naming rules

Furthermore, the name of your travel agency must comply with state and federal government naming guidelines.

While exact rules vary by state, there are a few common rules that generally apply to all new businesses in the United States:

Your business name must be distinct from other registered business names.

Your travel agency name cannot be the same as a registered trademark.

Your name cannot include restricted words like bank, insurance, trust, or trustee without proper approval from regulatory authorities.

Your travel agency name cannot include offensive or obscene words.

Your business name cannot falsely imply association with a government agency.

Check your business name’s availability

Per the government naming guidelines, you cannot select a business name that's already registered to another business.

Your travel agency name must be unique and distinguishable from other registered names, so it's essential to conduct a business name search. Visit your Secretary of State's website and perform a business entity search with your potential name.

In the same vein, you cannot register a name that's associated with a registered trademark, so it's equally important to run a trademark search. You can perform your own search on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) website or hire LegalZoom to take care of the trademark search for you.

If a registered or trademarked business name appears in the results, you'll need to pick another name, but if nothing shows up, you can move forward with registering your preferred travel agency name.

How to reserve your travel agency name

Once you've picked a travel agency name that aligns with all the guidelines and recommendations, we encourage you to reserve it with your Secretary of State to prevent other businesses from registering it before you.

Navigate to your Secretary of State's website, fill out the name reservation form, and pay the filing fee. This will protect your name for up to 120 days while you focus on establishing your business. If you need help completing the business formation steps, LegalZoom can help.

In the meantime, you can also begin forming your online presence. Check domain name availability, and then register your domain name so that it matches your travel agency name. This is also a good time to start creating online accounts with your business name handle to help establish your digital footprint. The easier you make it for your customers to find your business online, the more customers you'll attract.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a travel agency name?

Among other free business tools, LegalZoom's travel agency name generator provides a convenient way to brainstorm names. Type in a description of your business and experiment with the sliders to generate names that align with your business goals.

A thesaurus is another handy tool that's free of charge. Round up some words you'd like associated with your business, and then look them up in the thesaurus to find synonyms that resonate with your brand identity.

We also advise you to brainstorm potential names with your friends, family, and colleagues. They can bring a fresh perspective and help you narrow down your choices.

What should I avoid when naming my travel agency?

Avoid choosing names that are too generic or unforgettable, like "Cool Travel Agency" or "Budget Travel." Instead, brainstorm a name that reflects what your business offers without being so on the nose. For example, you might choose something more catchy with alliteration like "Globe Gliders" or quirky like "Travel Bug Agency." That said, don't select a name that's so far into left field that your customers won't understand it or connect it with your business.

What if another business is already using my preferred name?

According to the government naming guidelines, you cannot use a name that's already registered with another business. In this case, you'll need to brainstorm new names or change the name so that it is distinct from the registered one.

If you're unsure if the name is available, run a business name search on your Secretary of State's website.

Should I trademark my business name?

Once you've registered your business name, you may want to consider trademarking it. While it's not required, it can help prevent other businesses from using your name or something similar. What's more, if someone infringes upon your trademark rights, you can take legal action.

You can register for a trademark with the trademark office or allow LegalZoom to take care of your trademark for you.