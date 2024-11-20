Trucking Company Name Generator (With 240 Ideas)

If you’re struggling to find the right name for your business, this list of examples and name generator can help.

Updated on: November 20, 2024 · 11 min read

With 11.18 billion tons hauled in 2023, the 95.5% of trucking companies that operate 10 or fewer trucks mean that these small businesses are the backbone of getting goods from one part of the country to another. To stand out in this industry, it’s important to have a unique and memorable name.

If coming up with a name for your business out of thin air feels like too much, that’s OK. We have come up with a list of 240 trucking company name ideas you can choose from to name your trucking business. You can also use our name generator to create a custom name that’s just right for you. Make sure to register your business name as soon as you find one you like, so you can secure it.

How to use our trucking name generator

If the 240 examples aren’t enough for you—or, you just don’t like the names we’ve come up with (we’re not offended, promise)—you can use our trucking company name generator.

It’s simple to use: just three steps. 

  1. Input your information. You know your company and brand best. Type in some parameters and words that describe your business. For example, you might put “savage trucking business” or “floral trucking business.”
  2. Adjust the settings. The name generator has sliders that you can adjust to make sure you get the right tone for your business. You might want your business name to be more authoritative and less funny. 
  3. Read the results. The name generator will spit out a list of names you can use or use for inspiration. And, if you don’t find something you like, that’s OK. Simply input new information and run it again. It’s free to use, so you can create as many lists as you want.

Once you’ve found a name you like, you’ll want to snatch it up. You can go to your state’s Secretary of State website and reserve the name or register your LLC so that no one else can use that name. 

Freight hauling trucking company names

Freight hauling companies are hired to move goods and materials from one location to another. Freight haulers are always on the move, using U.S. highways to pick up and deliver items to different parts of the country.

Funny freight hauling trucking company names

  • Load & Laugh Logistics
  • Freight O'Mighty
  • Truck 'N Chuck
  • Cargo Clowns
  • Haul Yeah!
  • Ship Happens
  • Load Warriors
  • Loco Loaders
  • Roadies Hauling Co.
  • Cargo Giggler Express

Authoritative freight hauling trucking company names

  • Apex Freight Solutions
  • Titan Transport Group
  • Ironclad Haulers
  • Pinnacle Freight Corp
  • Vanguard Hauling Services
  • Dominion Logistics
  • Command Transport
  • Precision Freight Systems
  • Sovereign Cargo Co.
  • Legacy Freightline

Catchy freight hauling names for trucking businesses

  • SwiftShift Haulers
  • Speedy Cargo Pros
  • Expressway Freight
  • GoFreight Logistics
  • PowerMove Hauling
  • Freight Fusion
  • Turbo Transport Co.
  • QuickLane Hauling
  • HyperFreight Systems
  • LoadLift Logistics

Refrigerated trucking company names

Similar to freight hauling, refrigerated trucks are moving goods that must be kept climate-controlled. These types of trucks might be refrigerated to transport produce or kept cold enough so frozen goods don’t thaw.

Funny refrigerated trucking company names

  • Ice Ice Cargo
  • Freeze Frame Freight
  • Cold-Blooded Truckers
  • Cool Runnings Transport
  • Frosty Fleet Logistics
  • Chill Pill Transport Co.
  • Polar Bear Haulers
  • Ice Pack Express
  • Cold Snap Cargo
  • Arctic Monkeys Shipping

Authoritative refrigerated transportation company names

  • Polar Prime Logistics
  • Glacier Haul Services
  • Icebound Cargo Solutions
  • Permafrost Freight Systems
  • CryoTrans Logistics
  • Summit Cold Freight
  • Northern Chill Transport
  • Frostline Hauling Co.
  • ArcticStar Refrigerated Hauling
  • DeepFreeze Transport

Catchy refrigerated trucking company names

  • CoolWave Haulers
  • ChillFleet Express
  • FrostFlow Logistics
  • FreezeMotion Trucking
  • ArcticRush Freight
  • IceStream Transport
  • PolarShift Hauling
  • FrostPulse Shipping
  • CoolGlide Logistics
  • GlacierGo Cargo

Flatbed trucking company names

Unlike a traditional box trailer, flatbed trucks have no walls or roofs on the bed. This allows them to haul tied-down, oddly shaped goods. 

Funny flatbed trucking business name ideas

  • Flat Out Haulin'
  • Road Pancakes Transport
  • Flatbed Fred's Freight
  • Heavy Metal Haulers
  • Flatty Patty Trucking
  • Big Bed Haul Express
  • No Bed Too Flat
  • Wide Load Warriors
  • Haulzilla Flatbed
  • Bedrock Transport Co.

Authoritative flatbed trucking company names

  • Flatbed Precision Transport
  • Apex Load Solutions
  • IronFlat Hauling Corp
  • EdgeLine Logistics
  • Peak Performance Freight
  • SolidGround Trucking
  • TitanBed Logistics
  • StraightLine Transport
  • Industrial Edge Hauling
  • EagleFlat Cargo Systems

Catchy flatbed trucking company names

  • FlatGear Freight
  • LoadLink Flatbed
  • WideWing Transport
  • OpenRoad Flatbed Haulers
  • FlatbedFlex Logistics
  • MaxFlat Hauling
  • FlatEdge Cargo Movers
  • SmoothBed Freight Co.
  • LoadLifter Flatbed
  • OpenAir Haulers

Tanker trucking company names

In the trucking industry, tanker trucks are specifically designed to haul liquids or gas. They may be transporting natural gas, milk, gasoline, or other types of fuel. 

Funny tanker trucking company names

  • Liquid Luck Haulers
  • Fuel Me Once
  • Tank You Very Much
  • Wet Wheels Express
  • Big Gulp Transport
  • Fluid O'Clock
  • Splash & Dash Haulers
  • H2O Go Freight
  • Gas Guzzlers United
  • Drip Drip Trucking

Authoritative tanker trucking company names

  • Apex Liquid Logistics
  • Vanguard Tanker Services
  • PrimeFlow Hauling
  • Titan Liquid Transport
  • Fortress Tanker Solutions
  • SafeGuard Fluid Carriers
  • CommandTank Logistics
  • Dominion Fluid Systems
  • IronTank Freightlines
  • LiquidGold Transport

Catchy tanker trucking company names

  • TankerPro Logistics
  • AquaLine Hauling
  • FuelForce Transport
  • FluidFlex Carriers
  • SwiftStream Tankers
  • HydroMove Freight
  • JetFlow Tanker Hauling
  • LiquidPulse Logistics
  • HydroLift Transport
  • AquaSpeed Haulers

Heavy haul trucking company names

All vehicles have a weight limit. When you need something to go from one location to another, and it’s too heavy to be hauled by a semi, you need a heavy haul trucking company. These trucks have larger engines and other equipment that make it possible to carry such heavy payloads.

Funny heavy haul trucking company names

  • Big Haul Brawlers
  • Haulzilla
  • Goliath Haulers
  • Load & Hulk
  • Heavy Metal Movers
  • Hulk Haul Express
  • Chunky Cargo Co.
  • Loadzilla Hauling
  • Behemoth Haulers
  • Mammoth Movers Inc.

Authoritative heavy haul trucking company names

  • Titan Heavy Haul
  • Apex Power Haulers
  • Ironclad Load Movers
  • Vanguard Heavy Load Transport
  • Dominion Haulage
  • Hercules Heavy Freight
  • Fortress Heavy Transport
  • CommandLoad Haulers
  • Precision Heavy Movers
  • Everest Load Solutions

Catchy heavy haul trucking company names

  • PowerMove Haulers
  • HeavyFlex Transport
  • LoadLift Heavy Haul
  • StrongArm Freight
  • MaxLoad Movers
  • TitanEdge Haulers
  • BulkForce Transport
  • HeavyShift Hauling
  • GigaHaul Logistics
  • HeavyHorizon Freight

Moving and relocation trucking company names

We’ve all been there. Looking at a pile of boxes in our home and wondering how we’re going to get all our stuff to our new house. That’s where moving and relocation companies come in. Some offer to load and drive the truck, others pack the stuff in someone’s home, and others simply rent trucks for people to use.

Funny moving truck company names

  • We Haul Y’all
  • Move It or Lose It
  • Bye-Bye Boxes
  • The Moving Maestros
  • You Call, We Haul
  • Moving Groovin’ Co.
  • Bye Bye Baggage
  • Moving on Up Co.
  • Pack Rats Relocation
  • Boxed and Loaded

Authoritative moving truck company names

  • Apex Relocation Services
  • Pinnacle Movers Co.
  • Prestige Moving Solutions
  • Vanguard Relocation Services
  • Elite Moving & Logistics
  • Premier Packing & Moving
  • Dominion Moving Systems
  • Sovereign Movers Group
  • Command Transport & Relocation
  • Ironclad Moving Co.

Catchy moving truck company names

  • SwiftMove Haulers
  • GoGo Movers
  • SmoothShift Relocation
  • QuickLift Moving Co.
  • Lift & Shift Movers
  • EasyStreet Movers
  • MoveMaster Logistics
  • Glide Movers & Relocation
  • Pack & Dash Moving
  • RelocateRight Co.

LTL (less than truckload) trucking company names

Sometimes, a customer has only a small amount of stuff they need to be hauled. This is known as LTL or less than truckload hauling. These trucks may combine small loads from multiple customers into one truck and then deliver. 

Funny LTL company names

  • Lite Freight Legends
  • Half-Load Heroes
  • Mini Mighty Movers
  • Parcel Pals
  • Teeny Tiny Truckers
  • Freight Lite & Quick
  • Less Mess Express
  • Baby Load Haulers
  • Freight Sprinters
  • Bit by Bit Movers

Authoritative LTL potential trucking company names

  • Apex LTL Solutions
  • Titan LTL Logistics
  • Pinnacle Less Load Freight
  • Precision LTL Services
  • CommandLoad Trucking
  • Ironclad LTL Carriers
  • Vanguard LTL Transport
  • Sovereign LTL Hauling
  • Legacy LTL Freight
  • Dominion LTL Systems

Catchy LTL company names

  • SwiftShift LTL
  • QuickHaul Lite
  • LiteLine Freight
  • ZipFreight LTL
  • LiteSpeed Movers
  • FlexFreight LTL
  • LoadLink LTL
  • Lift & Move Lite
  • EasyLoad Express
  • TinyTrail Logistics

Expedited freight trucking company names

If you need your product within a few days, or maybe even overnight, you need an expedited freight company. They’re able to get loads to their end destination faster than other companies.

Funny expedited freight trucking company names

  • Freight on the Fly
  • Zoom Zoom Haulers
  • Go-Go Getters Express
  • Lightning Loaders
  • Rapid Wranglers
  • Zip Zap Freight
  • Speedy Delivery Dudes
  • Fast Track Hack
  • Freight Furious
  • Quick Flick Freight

Authoritative expedited freight trucking company names

  • Apex Expedited Freight
  • Vanguard Express Logistics
  • Titan Fast Freight Services
  • Precision Express Haulers
  • Pinnacle Expedited Solutions
  • Ironclad Express Freight
  • Dominion Fast Freight
  • Command Speed Logistics
  • Fortress Express Haulers
  • Legacy Expedited Transport

Catchy expedited freight trucking company names

  • FastLane Freight
  • SpeedLink Express
  • QuickShift Haulers
  • BoltMove Express
  • FlashFreight Logistics
  • HyperHaul Solutions
  • RushLane Freight
  • GoFast Express
  • TurboLoad Haulers
  • RapidGo Logistics

How to choose a trucking company name

When choosing a name for your trucking company, there are so many factors to consider:

  • You want the name to be memorable to your customers.
  • You need the name to be unique due to state regulations.
  • The name should represent you and your brand ideas.
  • You should be able to get social media handles and website URLs to represent your company name.

Consider your company identity

The first thing you want to consider when going through this brainstorming process is who you are as a business owner, what you want your company brand to represent, and the type of customer you want to attract.

All of this comes together to form your business identity.

If your business will be in expedited freight, you want to represent that in the name, using words like fast or efficient. If you’re specifically going to haul liquids in a tanker, you can do a play on words for your business name.

Choose a memorable name

A memorable name is one that customers might see out in the wild, not need your services, and then remember the name months later when they need something hauled.

A memorable name is also going to be distinguishable from other companies while still describing what you do. Calling your business something generic, such as St. Louis Moving Company, isn’t going to let your business stand out from all the other moving companies in St. Louis.

There’s a balance to strike between being memorable, descriptive, and not too narrow. If you name your business after a specific product or service, it may limit your options for expanding your business in the future.

Follow government naming rules

Your business will be registered with the state where you live. That state will have business name guidelines and requirements. For example, most states do not allow profanity or racial slurs in your business name.

There are also some federal naming guidelines that you must follow. For example, you cannot misrepresent your business and use a term such as “banking” in your business name unless you are a bank.

Check your business name’s availability

The final thing you need to consider is whether or not the business name you want to use is available for use.

To check the availability, you’ll want to follow a few steps:

  • Check that the name isn’t already in use in your state.
  • Make sure you can get the social media handles you want.
  • Find a URL or website address you like.

If your name isn’t available, you may want to choose another option. States require that your business name be distinguishable from all others so as to not create customer confusion and to protect your business name and the names of other businesses.  

How to reserve your trucking company name

Once you’ve gone through the process and found a business name that you like and is available, it’s time to register your business with the state.

In most states, this is a simple process that requires you to go through the Secretary of State. From there, you will choose your business entity, fill out some forms, pay a fee, and submit the forms to the proper place.

If you are ready to register your business but not sure what the process is, we can help you. LegalZoom offers business formation services for a small fee. We take the stress of registering your business off your hands. 

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a trucking company name?

Coming up with a business name all on your own can feel next to impossible. Luckily, you don’t have to do it on your own. There are many tools out there to help you through this process. You might:

  • Use an online thesaurus.
  • Recruit your friends and family to get their ideas.
  • Research online for name options.
  • Check out competitors' and trucking companies' names for inspiration.
  • Input your ideas to our trucking company business name generator.

What should I avoid when naming my trucking company?

When it comes to your business name, you want to avoid being too similar to your competitors and avoid adding any profanity or racial slurs. These are all banned by either state or federal business name guidelines.

How can I make sure my business name is future-proof?

Naming your business is tricky. You want to make sure that it’s specific to what services you offer and represents you and your brand. But, you don’t want it to be so specific that it limits the services you can offer. 

For example, if you name your business Apple Hauling, customers may assume that you can’t haul oranges but only apples. You want to make sure you keep your business name future-proof, in case you want to expand into additional services.

