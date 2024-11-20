Trucking Company Name Generator (With 240 Ideas)

Updated on: November 20, 2024 · 11 min read

With 11.18 billion tons hauled in 2023, the 95.5% of trucking companies that operate 10 or fewer trucks mean that these small businesses are the backbone of getting goods from one part of the country to another. To stand out in this industry, it’s important to have a unique and memorable name.

If coming up with a name for your business out of thin air feels like too much, that’s OK. We have come up with a list of 240 trucking company name ideas you can choose from to name your trucking business. You can also use our name generator to create a custom name that’s just right for you. Make sure to register your business name as soon as you find one you like, so you can secure it.

How to use our trucking name generator

If the 240 examples aren’t enough for you—or, you just don’t like the names we’ve come up with (we’re not offended, promise)—you can use our trucking company name generator.

It’s simple to use: just three steps.

Input your information. You know your company and brand best. Type in some parameters and words that describe your business. For example, you might put “savage trucking business” or “floral trucking business.” Adjust the settings. The name generator has sliders that you can adjust to make sure you get the right tone for your business. You might want your business name to be more authoritative and less funny. Read the results. The name generator will spit out a list of names you can use or use for inspiration. And, if you don’t find something you like, that’s OK. Simply input new information and run it again. It’s free to use, so you can create as many lists as you want.

Once you’ve found a name you like, you’ll want to snatch it up. You can go to your state’s Secretary of State website and reserve the name or register your LLC so that no one else can use that name.

Freight hauling trucking company names

Freight hauling companies are hired to move goods and materials from one location to another. Freight haulers are always on the move, using U.S. highways to pick up and deliver items to different parts of the country.

Funny freight hauling trucking company names

Load & Laugh Logistics

Freight O'Mighty

Truck 'N Chuck

Cargo Clowns

Haul Yeah!

Ship Happens

Load Warriors

Loco Loaders

Roadies Hauling Co.

Cargo Giggler Express

Authoritative freight hauling trucking company names

Apex Freight Solutions

Titan Transport Group

Ironclad Haulers

Pinnacle Freight Corp

Vanguard Hauling Services

Dominion Logistics

Command Transport

Precision Freight Systems

Sovereign Cargo Co.

Legacy Freightline

Catchy freight hauling names for trucking businesses

SwiftShift Haulers

Speedy Cargo Pros

Expressway Freight

GoFreight Logistics

PowerMove Hauling

Freight Fusion

Turbo Transport Co.

QuickLane Hauling

HyperFreight Systems

LoadLift Logistics

Refrigerated trucking company names

Similar to freight hauling, refrigerated trucks are moving goods that must be kept climate-controlled. These types of trucks might be refrigerated to transport produce or kept cold enough so frozen goods don’t thaw.

Funny refrigerated trucking company names

Ice Ice Cargo

Freeze Frame Freight

Cold-Blooded Truckers

Cool Runnings Transport

Frosty Fleet Logistics

Chill Pill Transport Co.

Polar Bear Haulers

Ice Pack Express

Cold Snap Cargo

Arctic Monkeys Shipping

Authoritative refrigerated transportation company names

Polar Prime Logistics

Glacier Haul Services

Icebound Cargo Solutions

Permafrost Freight Systems

CryoTrans Logistics

Summit Cold Freight

Northern Chill Transport

Frostline Hauling Co.

ArcticStar Refrigerated Hauling

DeepFreeze Transport

Catchy refrigerated trucking company names

CoolWave Haulers

ChillFleet Express

FrostFlow Logistics

FreezeMotion Trucking

ArcticRush Freight

IceStream Transport

PolarShift Hauling

FrostPulse Shipping

CoolGlide Logistics

GlacierGo Cargo

Flatbed trucking company names

Unlike a traditional box trailer, flatbed trucks have no walls or roofs on the bed. This allows them to haul tied-down, oddly shaped goods.

Funny flatbed trucking business name ideas

Flat Out Haulin'

Road Pancakes Transport

Flatbed Fred's Freight

Heavy Metal Haulers

Flatty Patty Trucking

Big Bed Haul Express

No Bed Too Flat

Wide Load Warriors

Haulzilla Flatbed

Bedrock Transport Co.

Authoritative flatbed trucking company names

Flatbed Precision Transport

Apex Load Solutions

IronFlat Hauling Corp

EdgeLine Logistics

Peak Performance Freight

SolidGround Trucking

TitanBed Logistics

StraightLine Transport

Industrial Edge Hauling

EagleFlat Cargo Systems

Catchy flatbed trucking company names

FlatGear Freight

LoadLink Flatbed

WideWing Transport

OpenRoad Flatbed Haulers

FlatbedFlex Logistics

MaxFlat Hauling

FlatEdge Cargo Movers

SmoothBed Freight Co.

LoadLifter Flatbed

OpenAir Haulers

Tanker trucking company names

In the trucking industry, tanker trucks are specifically designed to haul liquids or gas. They may be transporting natural gas, milk, gasoline, or other types of fuel.

Funny tanker trucking company names

Liquid Luck Haulers

Fuel Me Once

Tank You Very Much

Wet Wheels Express

Big Gulp Transport

Fluid O'Clock

Splash & Dash Haulers

H2O Go Freight

Gas Guzzlers United

Drip Drip Trucking

Authoritative tanker trucking company names

Apex Liquid Logistics

Vanguard Tanker Services

PrimeFlow Hauling

Titan Liquid Transport

Fortress Tanker Solutions

SafeGuard Fluid Carriers

CommandTank Logistics

Dominion Fluid Systems

IronTank Freightlines

LiquidGold Transport

Catchy tanker trucking company names

TankerPro Logistics

AquaLine Hauling

FuelForce Transport

FluidFlex Carriers

SwiftStream Tankers

HydroMove Freight

JetFlow Tanker Hauling

LiquidPulse Logistics

HydroLift Transport

AquaSpeed Haulers

Heavy haul trucking company names

All vehicles have a weight limit. When you need something to go from one location to another, and it’s too heavy to be hauled by a semi, you need a heavy haul trucking company. These trucks have larger engines and other equipment that make it possible to carry such heavy payloads.

Funny heavy haul trucking company names

Big Haul Brawlers

Haulzilla

Goliath Haulers

Load & Hulk

Heavy Metal Movers

Hulk Haul Express

Chunky Cargo Co.

Loadzilla Hauling

Behemoth Haulers

Mammoth Movers Inc.

Authoritative heavy haul trucking company names

Titan Heavy Haul

Apex Power Haulers

Ironclad Load Movers

Vanguard Heavy Load Transport

Dominion Haulage

Hercules Heavy Freight

Fortress Heavy Transport

CommandLoad Haulers

Precision Heavy Movers

Everest Load Solutions

Catchy heavy haul trucking company names

PowerMove Haulers

HeavyFlex Transport

LoadLift Heavy Haul

StrongArm Freight

MaxLoad Movers

TitanEdge Haulers

BulkForce Transport

HeavyShift Hauling

GigaHaul Logistics

HeavyHorizon Freight

Moving and relocation trucking company names

We’ve all been there. Looking at a pile of boxes in our home and wondering how we’re going to get all our stuff to our new house. That’s where moving and relocation companies come in. Some offer to load and drive the truck, others pack the stuff in someone’s home, and others simply rent trucks for people to use.

Funny moving truck company names

We Haul Y’all

Move It or Lose It

Bye-Bye Boxes

The Moving Maestros

You Call, We Haul

Moving Groovin’ Co.

Bye Bye Baggage

Moving on Up Co.

Pack Rats Relocation

Boxed and Loaded

Authoritative moving truck company names

Apex Relocation Services

Pinnacle Movers Co.

Prestige Moving Solutions

Vanguard Relocation Services

Elite Moving & Logistics

Premier Packing & Moving

Dominion Moving Systems

Sovereign Movers Group

Command Transport & Relocation

Ironclad Moving Co.

Catchy moving truck company names

SwiftMove Haulers

GoGo Movers

SmoothShift Relocation

QuickLift Moving Co.

Lift & Shift Movers

EasyStreet Movers

MoveMaster Logistics

Glide Movers & Relocation

Pack & Dash Moving

RelocateRight Co.

LTL (less than truckload) trucking company names

Sometimes, a customer has only a small amount of stuff they need to be hauled. This is known as LTL or less than truckload hauling. These trucks may combine small loads from multiple customers into one truck and then deliver.

Funny LTL company names

Lite Freight Legends

Half-Load Heroes

Mini Mighty Movers

Parcel Pals

Teeny Tiny Truckers

Freight Lite & Quick

Less Mess Express

Baby Load Haulers

Freight Sprinters

Bit by Bit Movers

Authoritative LTL potential trucking company names

Apex LTL Solutions

Titan LTL Logistics

Pinnacle Less Load Freight

Precision LTL Services

CommandLoad Trucking

Ironclad LTL Carriers

Vanguard LTL Transport

Sovereign LTL Hauling

Legacy LTL Freight

Dominion LTL Systems

Catchy LTL company names

SwiftShift LTL

QuickHaul Lite

LiteLine Freight

ZipFreight LTL

LiteSpeed Movers

FlexFreight LTL

LoadLink LTL

Lift & Move Lite

EasyLoad Express

TinyTrail Logistics

Expedited freight trucking company names

If you need your product within a few days, or maybe even overnight, you need an expedited freight company. They’re able to get loads to their end destination faster than other companies.

Funny expedited freight trucking company names

Freight on the Fly

Zoom Zoom Haulers

Go-Go Getters Express

Lightning Loaders

Rapid Wranglers

Zip Zap Freight

Speedy Delivery Dudes

Fast Track Hack

Freight Furious

Quick Flick Freight

Authoritative expedited freight trucking company names

Apex Expedited Freight

Vanguard Express Logistics

Titan Fast Freight Services

Precision Express Haulers

Pinnacle Expedited Solutions

Ironclad Express Freight

Dominion Fast Freight

Command Speed Logistics

Fortress Express Haulers

Legacy Expedited Transport

Catchy expedited freight trucking company names

FastLane Freight

SpeedLink Express

QuickShift Haulers

BoltMove Express

FlashFreight Logistics

HyperHaul Solutions

RushLane Freight

GoFast Express

TurboLoad Haulers

RapidGo Logistics

How to choose a trucking company name

When choosing a name for your trucking company, there are so many factors to consider:

You want the name to be memorable to your customers.

You need the name to be unique due to state regulations.

The name should represent you and your brand ideas.

You should be able to get social media handles and website URLs to represent your company name.

Consider your company identity

The first thing you want to consider when going through this brainstorming process is who you are as a business owner, what you want your company brand to represent, and the type of customer you want to attract.

All of this comes together to form your business identity.

If your business will be in expedited freight, you want to represent that in the name, using words like fast or efficient. If you’re specifically going to haul liquids in a tanker, you can do a play on words for your business name.

Choose a memorable name

A memorable name is one that customers might see out in the wild, not need your services, and then remember the name months later when they need something hauled.

A memorable name is also going to be distinguishable from other companies while still describing what you do. Calling your business something generic, such as St. Louis Moving Company, isn’t going to let your business stand out from all the other moving companies in St. Louis.

There’s a balance to strike between being memorable, descriptive, and not too narrow. If you name your business after a specific product or service, it may limit your options for expanding your business in the future.

Follow government naming rules

Your business will be registered with the state where you live. That state will have business name guidelines and requirements. For example, most states do not allow profanity or racial slurs in your business name.

There are also some federal naming guidelines that you must follow. For example, you cannot misrepresent your business and use a term such as “banking” in your business name unless you are a bank.

Check your business name’s availability

The final thing you need to consider is whether or not the business name you want to use is available for use.

To check the availability, you’ll want to follow a few steps:

Check that the name isn’t already in use in your state.

Make sure you can get the social media handles you want.

Find a URL or website address you like.

If your name isn’t available, you may want to choose another option. States require that your business name be distinguishable from all others so as to not create customer confusion and to protect your business name and the names of other businesses.

How to reserve your trucking company name

Once you’ve gone through the process and found a business name that you like and is available, it’s time to register your business with the state.

In most states, this is a simple process that requires you to go through the Secretary of State. From there, you will choose your business entity, fill out some forms, pay a fee, and submit the forms to the proper place.

If you are ready to register your business but not sure what the process is, we can help you. LegalZoom offers business formation services for a small fee. We take the stress of registering your business off your hands.

FAQs

What tools can help me brainstorm a trucking company name?

Coming up with a business name all on your own can feel next to impossible. Luckily, you don’t have to do it on your own. There are many tools out there to help you through this process. You might:

Use an online thesaurus.

Recruit your friends and family to get their ideas.

Research online for name options.

Check out competitors' and trucking companies' names for inspiration.

Input your ideas to our trucking company business name generator.

What should I avoid when naming my trucking company?

When it comes to your business name, you want to avoid being too similar to your competitors and avoid adding any profanity or racial slurs. These are all banned by either state or federal business name guidelines.

How can I make sure my business name is future-proof?

Naming your business is tricky. You want to make sure that it’s specific to what services you offer and represents you and your brand. But, you don’t want it to be so specific that it limits the services you can offer.

For example, if you name your business Apple Hauling, customers may assume that you can’t haul oranges but only apples. You want to make sure you keep your business name future-proof, in case you want to expand into additional services.