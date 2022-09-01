Why not use LegalZoom?

In certain circumstances, LegalZoom may not be the best fit for your needs
by Belle Wong, J.D.
Updated on: April 3, 2024 · 2 min read
If you are:
For these issues, you should consult a lawyer who handles more complicated and specialized types of law.
LegalZoom can help you navigate your way through a number of legal situations as an individual or business owner. We offer multiple services such as business formation, tax preparation, and intellectual property products and services that can make these sometimes complicated legal tasks easier to complete. Nearly 6 million customers have relied on us for their business and personal legal needs. But there are legal situations you wouldn't turn to LegalZoom for, such as criminal matters or civil litigation, because we don't offer those services.
We've helped more than 2 million business owners start their LLCs, corporations, and nonprofit organizations across the country. But depending on your particular business situation, LegalZoom's services may not be the appropriate choice.
LZ Tax™ offers tax return preparation services, accounting solutions such as bookkeeping and payroll software, and expert tax advice. But there are some situations where LegalZoom's services may not fit your needs best.
Whether you need to register a copyright or trademark, or apply for a patent, LegalZoom's intellectual property services are designed to help.
LegalZoom isn't set up to provide assistance in adversarial intellectual property matters, including litigation. You may want to consult a provider who specializes in the following areas: infringement actions, cease-and-desist orders, and knowledge of infringement. Although customers who have active legal plan memberships can schedule consultations to discuss these issues, you'll still be able to use LegalZoom's intellectual property registration services.
Whether it's business formation, tax services, or intellectual property registration, LegalZoom's products and services are often an excellent choice. But for special instances such as those mentioned above, we recommend alternate services.
For attorney assistance, you can also tap into LegalZoom's legal plans to speak with a lawyer from the network of attorneys. Contact us today to assess whether we can help with your legal situation.
