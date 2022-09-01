Why not use LegalZoom?

Updated on: April 3, 2024 · 2 min read

Who shouldn't use LegalZoom?

If you are:

acquiring an existing company

forming an entity outside of the U.S.

seeking representation for civil litigation, criminal matters, or adversarial intellectual property matters

For these issues, you should consult a lawyer who handles more complicated and specialized types of law.

LegalZoom can help you navigate your way through a number of legal situations as an individual or business owner. We offer multiple services such as business formation, tax preparation, and intellectual property products and services that can make these sometimes complicated legal tasks easier to complete. Nearly 6 million customers have relied on us for their business and personal legal needs. But there are legal situations you wouldn't turn to LegalZoom for, such as criminal matters or civil litigation, because we don't offer those services.

Are LegalZoom's business formation services right for you?

We've helped more than 2 million business owners start their LLCs, corporations, and nonprofit organizations across the country. But depending on your particular business situation, LegalZoom's services may not be the appropriate choice.

Are LegalZoom's tax services right for you?

LZ Tax™ offers tax return preparation services, accounting solutions such as bookkeeping and payroll software, and expert tax advice. But there are some situations where LegalZoom's services may not fit your needs best.

When shouldn't you use LegalZoom's tax services?

Nonprofit taxes. LegalZoom's 501(c)(3) application packages can assist qualified nonprofits seeking tax-exempt status under s. 501(c)(3). But at this time, if your nonprofit organization is in need of any other kind of tax services, you will need to consult a professional adviser.

You or your business will not be eligible for LegalZoom's tax services if you do not meet the eligibility requirements. For example, if you're a non-U.S. resident, or if you have foreign tax obligations, you will not be eligible to use LZ Tax. Financial advice. LZ Tax doesn't offer financial advice.

Are LegalZoom's intellectual property services right for you?

Whether you need to register a copyright or trademark, or apply for a patent, LegalZoom's intellectual property services are designed to help.

Who shouldn't use LegalZoom's intellectual property services?

LegalZoom isn't set up to provide assistance in adversarial intellectual property matters, including litigation. You may want to consult a provider who specializes in the following areas: infringement actions, cease-and-desist orders, and knowledge of infringement. Although customers who have active legal plan memberships can schedule consultations to discuss these issues, you'll still be able to use LegalZoom's intellectual property registration services.

Whether it's business formation, tax services, or intellectual property registration, LegalZoom's products and services are often an excellent choice. But for special instances such as those mentioned above, we recommend alternate services.

For attorney assistance, you can also tap into LegalZoom's legal plans to speak with a lawyer from the network of attorneys. Contact us today to assess whether we can help with your legal situation.