Knowing which licenses you need for your business isn’t as simple as it seems. An attorney in our network who has knowledge of the relevant regulations can help determine what’s needed so that you stay compliant.

What types of things can an attorney in the network help me with?

What types of things can an attorney in the network help me with?

LegalZoom provides access to independent attorneys and self-service tools. LegalZoom is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice, except where authorized through its subsidiary law firm LZ Legal Services, LLC. Use of our products and services is governed by our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy .