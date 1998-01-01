Iowa, Nebraska

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I'm Aaron. I have been practicing law for 18 years. During the course of my career, I have focused on complex civil litigation in the State and Federal Courts of Nebraska and Iowa, represented businesses in their formation, compliance, and administration, and in enforcing contracts.

I represent individuals in domestic relations matters, estate planning and probate, and criminal defense. My diverse clientele has afforded me the opportunity to practice across a variety of legal disciplines, to develop an in-depth understanding of interrelated issues, and to provide sound legal guidance and effective representation to my clients based on that practical experience.

One highlight of my career was being recently elected by my peers to the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Nebraska Court of Appeals. The role of the Commission is to determine which candidates seeking appointment to the Court of Appeals will be forwarded to the Governor for consideration and possible appointment to the appellate bench.

Why I practice law

I went to law school after being a chef and restauranteur while earning my Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree and then teaching high school. I enjoy my job every day and get great satisfaction from seeing results for my clients.

Fun fact

Outside the practice of law, I play the saxophone and some guitar, and continue to cook for friends and family.

Professional background

Education

Creighton University School Of Law

J.D. in Law, 2003

University Of Nebraska

M.A. in Education, 2000

University Of Nebraska-Omaha

B.S.E. in Education, 1998

Experience

Walentine O’Toole, LLP

Partner

2024 - Present

Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP

Partner

2012 - Present

Smith Gardner Slusky Lazer Pohren & Roders LLP

Associate Attorney

2011 - 2012

Aaron F. Smeall PC LLO

Managing Member

2003 - 2011

Associations

Nebraska State Bar Association

Member

2003 - Present