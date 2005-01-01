Louisiana

About

Hi, I'm Addie. With experience providing tax advice on multimillion-dollar deals in NYC and Atlanta, as well as preparing estate planning documents for Louisiana families, my experience spans a wide range of legal matters that I use to help individuals facing real-life legal challenges.

I represent clients in Louisiana on a range of business and personal legal matters, including business formation and estate planning. And as a co-owner of an independent retail pharmacy alongside my husband, I understand firsthand the challenges business owners face and the importance of having solid legal protections in place.

One of my career highlights was helping three childhood friends sell their business for millions, securing their families’ financial future.

Whether it's carefully crafting estate plans or ensuring the smooth formation of businesses, I'm dedicated to empowering families and businesses to secure their future. Outside the office, you’re likely to find me at a field cheering on my kids, and even occasionally coaching a soccer team.

Why I practice law

It wasn't solely reading John Grisham novels growing up that sparked my desire to become a lawyer, but rather the realization that lawyers make a difference by using their skills in reading and writing to help people.

Fun fact

In undergrad, I played volleyball at LSU. Geaux Tigers!

Professional background

Education

Boston University School of Law

LL.M. in Taxation, 2006

Louisiana State University Law School

J.D. in Law, 2005

Louisiana State University

B.A. in Political Science, 2001

Experience

Spera Law Group, LLC

Of Counsel

2023 - Present

Addie Prewitt Law, LLC

Managing Member

2020 - Present

A-1 Pharmacy Metairie

Co-Founder & Managing Member

2014 - Present

Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips

Associate

2012 - 2014

Ernst & Young

Transaction Advisory Services, Tax Manager

2007 - 2012

Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips

Associate

2006 - 2007

Associations

Louisiana State Bar Association

Member

2005 - Present