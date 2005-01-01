Of Counsel
Spera Law Group, LLC
Louisiana
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate
Hi, I'm Addie. With experience providing tax advice on multimillion-dollar deals in NYC and Atlanta, as well as preparing estate planning documents for Louisiana families, my experience spans a wide range of legal matters that I use to help individuals facing real-life legal challenges.
I represent clients in Louisiana on a range of business and personal legal matters, including business formation and estate planning. And as a co-owner of an independent retail pharmacy alongside my husband, I understand firsthand the challenges business owners face and the importance of having solid legal protections in place.
One of my career highlights was helping three childhood friends sell their business for millions, securing their families’ financial future.
Whether it's carefully crafting estate plans or ensuring the smooth formation of businesses, I'm dedicated to empowering families and businesses to secure their future. Outside the office, you’re likely to find me at a field cheering on my kids, and even occasionally coaching a soccer team.
It wasn't solely reading John Grisham novels growing up that sparked my desire to become a lawyer, but rather the realization that lawyers make a difference by using their skills in reading and writing to help people.
In undergrad, I played volleyball at LSU. Geaux Tigers!
Boston University School of Law
LL.M. in Taxation, 2006
Louisiana State University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2005
Louisiana State University
B.A. in Political Science, 2001
2023 - Present
Addie Prewitt Law, LLC
Managing Member
2020 - Present
A-1 Pharmacy Metairie
Co-Founder & Managing Member
2014 - Present
Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips
Associate
2012 - 2014
Ernst & Young
Transaction Advisory Services, Tax Manager
2007 - 2012
Taylor Porter Brooks & Phillips
Associate
2006 - 2007
Louisiana State Bar Association
Member
2005 - Present