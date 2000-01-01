Coming from a family full of law enforcement officers, I grew up with a deep respect for the role they play in protecting and serving the community. Over time, I realized that attorneys also have a critical role, one that goes beyond enforcement to guiding, educating, and advocating for people. I chose the path of law to help others in a different way, learning from my family's experiences while also working to ensure that rights are protected and mistakes are avoided.

I'm proud of the attorney I am becoming, and I’m committed to continually growing both personally and professionally. Every opportunity pushes me to work harder, aim higher, and better serve those who place their trust in me.