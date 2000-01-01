Albert Trevino

Hi, I'm Albert. Navigating legal issues can feel like wading through deep, uncertain waters. As an attorney, my mission is to be the steady guide who helps clients reach clearer shores with confidence and care.

Coming from a family full of law enforcement officers, I grew up with a deep respect for the role they play in protecting and serving the community. Over time, I realized that attorneys also have a critical role, one that goes beyond enforcement to guiding, educating, and advocating for people. I chose the path of law to help others in a different way, learning from my family's experiences while also working to ensure that rights are protected and mistakes are avoided.

I'm proud of the attorney I am becoming, and I’m committed to continually growing both personally and professionally. Every opportunity pushes me to work harder, aim higher, and better serve those who place their trust in me.

When I'm not practicing law, you can usually find me outdoors whether it's fishing, hunting, or photographing the small details of nature through macro photography. I also have a passion for BBQ and smoking meat, and I’m proud to have competed in BBQ competitions, even making it to the finals table with my brisket.

  • Texas Southern University - Thurgood Marshall School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2021
  • St. Mary's University
    B.A. in Criminal Justice, 2016

  • Lauren E. A. Truitt, P.C.
    Associate Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Cruz Day Law, PLLC
    Law Clerk
    ﻿2023 - 2025
