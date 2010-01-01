North Dakota

About

Hi, I’m Alexander Gruchala. I specialize in real estate law, including examining and clearing title, real property transactions, and water projects.

My years of work in the field of property law have given me a detailed insight into property law issues. I provide detailed work for each client’s unique situation.

In my free time, I enjoy biking, running, and reading.

Why I practice law

I basically fell into the legal field. After graduating with a BA in History, going on to law school seemed like a logical next step.

Fun fact

Every year, my dad and I go on a 400-mile bicycle tour.

Professional background

Education

University of North Dakota

J.D. in Law, 2013

University of North Dakota

B.A. in History, 2010

Experience

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2016 - Present

Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.

Law Clerk

2015 - 2016

Associations

State Bar Association of North Dakota

Member

2016