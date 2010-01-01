Associate Attorney
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
North Dakota
Real Estate, Real Estate
Hi, I’m Alexander Gruchala. I specialize in real estate law, including examining and clearing title, real property transactions, and water projects.
My years of work in the field of property law have given me a detailed insight into property law issues. I provide detailed work for each client’s unique situation.
In my free time, I enjoy biking, running, and reading.
I basically fell into the legal field. After graduating with a BA in History, going on to law school seemed like a logical next step.
Every year, my dad and I go on a 400-mile bicycle tour.
University of North Dakota
J.D. in Law, 2013
University of North Dakota
B.A. in History, 2010
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2016 - Present
Ohnstad Twichell, P.C.
Law Clerk
2015 - 2016
State Bar Association of North Dakota
Member
2016