Alicia Gonzalez

Associate Attorney

Vyzas & Associates, P.C.

Licensed in

New Jersey

Practice areas

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Alicia Gonzalez.  I represent clients in the State of New Jersey on a variety of business and personal matters, including business formation, contract drafting, and guardianship cases.

One of my proudest career moments was participating in the legal clinic at my law school. I was able to help local clients form businesses as well as advocate for the mentally incapacitated.

My main priority is to fulfill my client’s goals efficiently through a collaborative effort. I love to travel and try new restaurants.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I was fascinated by legal shows as a child and became more intrigued as I learned about all the things real lawyers can do.

Fun fact

I am ambidextrous.

Professional background

Education

Case Western Reserve School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2014

Rutgers University - Newark

B.A. in English, 2011

Experience

2016-Present

Associations

New Jersey State Bar Association

Member

2014-Present

