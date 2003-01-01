Oregon

About

Hi, I am Amanda. I am an attorney with a wealth of personal finance and business experience with the ability to simplify complex legal language into practical terms. My practice is focused on estate planning (including wills and trusts).

Although newer to the practice of law, my years of experience have allowed me the opportunity to work with a wide variety of people to develop clear communication skills.

I enjoy helping clients, whether they are young college students or established professionals, plan for their financial goals.

Why I practice law

I became an attorney to help people protect and maximize what they have worked for or are working to achieve. I believe access to affordable competent legal advice should be for everyone. Outside of practicing law, I enjoy spending time with my two sons and hunting for new music to add to my ever-growing record collection.

Fun fact

As a classically trained pianist, I enjoy live music of all genres and sharing a meal with friends when I can.

Professional background

Education

Lewis and Clark Law School

J.D. in Law, 2020

Marylhurst University

MBA in Business, 2008

Eastern Oregon University

B.S. in Accounting, 2003

Experience

Lemoine Law Firm

Of Counsel

2021 - Present

Bierbrauer Law LLC

Owner/Attorney

2020 - Present

Portland State University

Associate Vice President

2009 - Present

Associations

Washington State Bar

Member

2021 - Present

Oregon State Bar

Member

2020 - Present

Wealth Council

Member

2020