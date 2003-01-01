Of Counsel
Lemoine Law Firm
Oregon
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney
Hi, I am Amanda. I am an attorney with a wealth of personal finance and business experience with the ability to simplify complex legal language into practical terms. My practice is focused on estate planning (including wills and trusts).
Although newer to the practice of law, my years of experience have allowed me the opportunity to work with a wide variety of people to develop clear communication skills.
I enjoy helping clients, whether they are young college students or established professionals, plan for their financial goals.
I became an attorney to help people protect and maximize what they have worked for or are working to achieve. I believe access to affordable competent legal advice should be for everyone. Outside of practicing law, I enjoy spending time with my two sons and hunting for new music to add to my ever-growing record collection.
As a classically trained pianist, I enjoy live music of all genres and sharing a meal with friends when I can.
Lewis and Clark Law School
J.D. in Law, 2020
Marylhurst University
MBA in Business, 2008
Eastern Oregon University
B.S. in Accounting, 2003
Lemoine Law Firm
Of Counsel
2021 - Present
Bierbrauer Law LLC
Owner/Attorney
2020 - Present
Portland State University
Associate Vice President
2009 - Present
Washington State Bar
Member
2021 - Present
Oregon State Bar
Member
2020 - Present
Wealth Council
Member
2020