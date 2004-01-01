Delaware, Maryland

About

Hi, I’m Amanda. I am a former high school teacher so I know how to make the law easy and accessible.

I represent clients in Delaware who need help with their estate planning, probating an estate, starting an LLC, transferring ownership or rights to property, or buying or selling a home.

I am a lifelong advocate committed to helping people understand their rights to achieve their goals

Why I practice law

I was inspired to practice law while advocating for my students during my decade as an educator as well as for my fellow teachers as a union leader.

Fun fact

I am an avid gamer and married my husband in 2005 in a Star Wars and Halo themed wedding.

Professional background

Education

Widener Delaware Law School

J.D. in Law, 2020

Wilmington University

M.Ed. in Applied Technology in Education, 2012

University of Delaware

B.A.A.S in History, 2004

Experience

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

MacElree Harvey

Associate Attorney

2023

Ward & Taylor

Associate Attorney

2022 - 2023

Law Offices of Bonnie M. Benson

Associate Attorney

2020 - 2022

Associations

Maryland Bar Association

Member

2022 - Present

Delaware State Bar Association

Member

2020 - Present

Pennsylvania Bar Association

Member

2023 - Present