Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Delaware, Maryland
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Amanda. I am a former high school teacher so I know how to make the law easy and accessible.
I represent clients in Delaware who need help with their estate planning, probating an estate, starting an LLC, transferring ownership or rights to property, or buying or selling a home.
I am a lifelong advocate committed to helping people understand their rights to achieve their goals
I was inspired to practice law while advocating for my students during my decade as an educator as well as for my fellow teachers as a union leader.
I am an avid gamer and married my husband in 2005 in a Star Wars and Halo themed wedding.
Widener Delaware Law School
J.D. in Law, 2020
Wilmington University
M.Ed. in Applied Technology in Education, 2012
University of Delaware
B.A.A.S in History, 2004
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
MacElree Harvey
Associate Attorney
2023
Ward & Taylor
Associate Attorney
2022 - 2023
Law Offices of Bonnie M. Benson
Associate Attorney
2020 - 2022
Maryland Bar Association
Member
2022 - Present
Delaware State Bar Association
Member
2020 - Present
Pennsylvania Bar Association
Member
2023 - Present