Hi, I’m Amber Florio. I am passionate about helping my clients by listening carefully, and by offering compassionate legal advice to meet their needs.

I have practiced in the areas of Estate Planning, Wills, Trusts, Guardianship, Probate, Oil and Gas, Debtor/Creditor/Business Bankruptcy, Business Law, and Real Estate for 17 years.

I am licensed to practice law in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

A proud moment was opening my own practice very early in my legal career, and successfully managing and providing legal services for 17 years.

I strive to provide valuable assistance to individuals while genuinely listening to their needs and try to help them navigate the legal issues they are presented with. I enjoy traveling as often as possible with my family, my two young boys, and our Labrador.