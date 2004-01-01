Amber Florio

Attorney

Fears Law PLLC

Amber Florio

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Texas

Practice areas

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

18 years of legal experience, practicing since 2007.

About

Hi, I’m Amber Florio. I am passionate about helping my clients by listening carefully, and by offering compassionate legal advice to meet their needs.

I have practiced in the areas of Estate Planning, Wills, Trusts, Guardianship, Probate, Oil and Gas, Debtor/Creditor/Business Bankruptcy, Business Law, and Real Estate for 17 years.

I am licensed to practice law in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

A proud moment was opening my own practice very early in my legal career, and successfully managing and providing legal services for 17 years.

I strive to provide valuable assistance to individuals while genuinely listening to their needs and try to help them navigate the legal issues they are presented with. I enjoy traveling as often as possible with my family, my two young boys, and our Labrador.

Why practice law

I have always wanted to practice law, but it was my Business Law professor in college who inspired me to attend law school by sparking my genuine interest in the subject matter.

Fun fact

My family and I are avid outdoorsmen. We enjoy golfing, hunting and fishing and spend most of our time outdoors.

Professional background

Education

  • Texas State University
    B.A. in International Studies, 2004
  • Universidad de Guanajuato
    B.A. in Law, 2006
  • Texas Tech University School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2007

Experience

  • Fears Law
    Attorney
    2025 - Present
  • Florio Law Firm, PLLC
    Solo Practitioner - Attorney
    2008 - Present
  • BCDA Law, GSWY Law, Charles Smith and Associates
    Contract Oil and Gas Title Attorney
    2010 - 2014
  • Collins Law Firm, PLLC
    Associate Attorney
    2008 - 2009
