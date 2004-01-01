Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Amber Florio
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Texas
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
18 years of legal experience, practicing since 2007.
About
Hi, I’m Amber Florio. I am passionate about helping my clients by listening carefully, and by offering compassionate legal advice to meet their needs.
I have practiced in the areas of Estate Planning, Wills, Trusts, Guardianship, Probate, Oil and Gas, Debtor/Creditor/Business Bankruptcy, Business Law, and Real Estate for 17 years.
I am licensed to practice law in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas.
A proud moment was opening my own practice very early in my legal career, and successfully managing and providing legal services for 17 years.
I strive to provide valuable assistance to individuals while genuinely listening to their needs and try to help them navigate the legal issues they are presented with. I enjoy traveling as often as possible with my family, my two young boys, and our Labrador.
Why practice law
I have always wanted to practice law, but it was my Business Law professor in college who inspired me to attend law school by sparking my genuine interest in the subject matter.
Fun fact
My family and I are avid outdoorsmen. We enjoy golfing, hunting and fishing and spend most of our time outdoors.
Professional background
Education
- Texas State University
B.A. in International Studies, 2004
- Universidad de Guanajuato
B.A. in Law, 2006
- Texas Tech University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2007
Experience
- Fears Law
Attorney
2025 - Present
- Florio Law Firm, PLLC
Solo Practitioner - Attorney
2008 - Present
- BCDA Law, GSWY Law, Charles Smith and Associates
Contract Oil and Gas Title Attorney
2010 - 2014
- Collins Law Firm, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2008 - 2009