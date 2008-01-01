Texas

Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues

About

Hi, I’m Andrea Dwyer. I became an attorney to guide and empower others during difficult times.

I have represented clients in Florida and Texas in various areas including bankruptcy, general civil litigation, and family law. Most recently, I worked for the Small Business Administration to aid borrowers with emergency disaster assistance relief in the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of my proudest achievements is when I had the opportunity to defend debtors in Bankruptcy Court who were on the verge of losing their homes to foreclosure, and successfully mediating a resolution with the bank to allow them to save and stay in their homes.

I have had the opportunity to work in big as well as small law firms. Each experience has provided me with a chance to learn from other practicing attorneys and work with them closely to achieve my goal of assisting those in need. Every consultation is a chance to help, inform and make a difference.

I am a wife and mother of two young children, a girl and a boy. We enjoy going to the zoo, working on crafts and making fun memories each day.

Why I practice law

My parent's divorce was the first time I was exposed to the legal system and the courtroom scene. Law, and its very real impact on the lives of everyone, has been on my mind ever since.

Fun fact

I worked at SeaWorld all through high school and college.

Professional background

Education

Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Barry University

J.D. in Law, 2008

University of Central Florida

B.A. in Legal Studies, 2005

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Of Counsel

2022 - Present

Small Business Administration

Attorney Advisor

2020 - 2021

Martinez Hsu, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2014 -2016

Bess & Freyberg, P.A.

Associate Attorney

2012 - 2014

Law Offices of Walter Benenati, P.A.

Associate Attorney

2011 - 2012

Kauffman, Englett & Lynd, P.A.

Associate Attorney

2010 - 2011

Michael Tierney, P.A.

Associate Attorney

2009 - 2011

Associations

The Texas Bar Association

Member

2014 - Present

The Florida Bar Association

Member

2008 - Present