Of Counsel
Fears Law PLLC
Texas
Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Business Litigation, Collections and Debt Issues
Hi, I’m Andrea Dwyer. I became an attorney to guide and empower others during difficult times.
I have represented clients in Florida and Texas in various areas including bankruptcy, general civil litigation, and family law. Most recently, I worked for the Small Business Administration to aid borrowers with emergency disaster assistance relief in the first stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of my proudest achievements is when I had the opportunity to defend debtors in Bankruptcy Court who were on the verge of losing their homes to foreclosure, and successfully mediating a resolution with the bank to allow them to save and stay in their homes.
I have had the opportunity to work in big as well as small law firms. Each experience has provided me with a chance to learn from other practicing attorneys and work with them closely to achieve my goal of assisting those in need. Every consultation is a chance to help, inform and make a difference.
I am a wife and mother of two young children, a girl and a boy. We enjoy going to the zoo, working on crafts and making fun memories each day.
My parent's divorce was the first time I was exposed to the legal system and the courtroom scene. Law, and its very real impact on the lives of everyone, has been on my mind ever since.
I worked at SeaWorld all through high school and college.
Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law, Barry University
J.D. in Law, 2008
University of Central Florida
B.A. in Legal Studies, 2005
2022 - Present
Small Business Administration
Attorney Advisor
2020 - 2021
Martinez Hsu, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2014 -2016
Bess & Freyberg, P.A.
Associate Attorney
2012 - 2014
Law Offices of Walter Benenati, P.A.
Associate Attorney
2011 - 2012
Kauffman, Englett & Lynd, P.A.
Associate Attorney
2010 - 2011
Michael Tierney, P.A.
Associate Attorney
2009 - 2011
The Texas Bar Association
Member
2014 - Present
The Florida Bar Association
Member
2008 - Present