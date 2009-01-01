Andrew Kraus

Maine

About

Hi, I’m Andrew. I am a listener and life-long learner. My practice in Portland centers on the legal issues surrounding business ownership, intellectual property and estate planning.

I’ve learned the keys to a successful practice are active listening, creativity, and the ability to hold engaging conversations.

It’s been an incredible experience to work in Maine’s entrepreneurial community. I’m an organizer for Maine Startup and Create Week – an annual conference that highlights innovation and opportunity within the business community. I love calling Maine home!

I'm a problem solver and connector – If I can’t provide a solution, I know someone who can. I love the Maine outdoors; you’ll find me exploring the trails and waterways around town.

Why I practice law

The ability to bring about positive change in our community is what inspires me to practice law.

Fun fact

I’ve set foot on all seven continents!

Professional background

Education

University of Maryland

School of Law - J.D. in Law, 2013

St. Lawrence University

B.A. in Spanish and Environmental Studies, 2009

Experience

Opticliff Law, LLC

Associate Attorney

2014

Associations

Maine State Bar Association

Member

2014

American Bar Association

Member

2011-Present