Andrew Kraus

Associate Attorney
Opticliff Law, LLC
Maine
Hi, I’m Andrew. I am a listener and life-long learner. My practice in Portland centers on the legal issues surrounding business ownership, intellectual property and estate planning.
I’ve learned the keys to a successful practice are active listening, creativity, and the ability to hold engaging conversations.
It’s been an incredible experience to work in Maine’s entrepreneurial community. I’m an organizer for Maine Startup and Create Week – an annual conference that highlights innovation and opportunity within the business community. I love calling Maine home!
I'm a problem solver and connector – If I can’t provide a solution, I know someone who can. I love the Maine outdoors; you’ll find me exploring the trails and waterways around town.
The ability to bring about positive change in our community is what inspires me to practice law.
I’ve set foot on all seven continents!
University of Maryland
School of Law - J.D. in Law, 2013
St. Lawrence University
B.A. in Spanish and Environmental Studies, 2009
Opticliff Law, LLC
Associate Attorney
2014
Maine State Bar Association
Member
2014
American Bar Association
Member
2011-Present