Spera Law Group, LLC
Louisiana
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Andrew. I’m a tech-savvy lawyer who owns the Spera Law Group, a paperless and cloud-based firm headquartered on Canal Street in New Orleans.
I help small business owners create and protect successful companies, and particularly enjoy assisting them with partnership agreements, employment issues, and licensing and zoning.
My model has been featured in Forbes and New Orleans City Business, while Super Lawyers honored me in 2016 and 2015 by including me on their “Rising Star” list. I regularly speak about technology, and in March 2016 presented at the country's largest legal-tech conference: ABA TECHSHOW.
I use technology to help me better serve my clients, but when I’m not practicing, I try to escape electronics and explore the great outdoors.
I practice business law to help our community grow economically, create jobs, and provide a solid future for the region.
I love riding my bike, so don’t be surprised if you see me biking around New Orleans to work or a weekend festival.
Loyola University New Orleans
College of Law - J.D. in Law, 2011
University of Florida
B.S. in Sport Management & Business Administration, 2008
Spera Law Group, LLC
Partner
2014-Present
Andrew Legrand Law, LLC
Managing Member
2011-2014
The Shepherd Law Firm
Law Clerk
2011
Leake & Andersson, LLP
Law Clerk
2010
Murphy, Rogers, Sloss & Gambel
Law Clerk
2009
Louisiana Bar Association
Member
2011-Present
American Bar Association
Member
2011-Present