Louisiana

About

Hi, I’m Andrew. I’m a tech-savvy lawyer who owns the Spera Law Group, a paperless and cloud-based firm headquartered on Canal Street in New Orleans.

I help small business owners create and protect successful companies, and particularly enjoy assisting them with partnership agreements, employment issues, and licensing and zoning.

My model has been featured in Forbes and New Orleans City Business, while Super Lawyers honored me in 2016 and 2015 by including me on their “Rising Star” list. I regularly speak about technology, and in March 2016 presented at the country's largest legal-tech conference: ABA TECHSHOW.

I use technology to help me better serve my clients, but when I’m not practicing, I try to escape electronics and explore the great outdoors.

Why I practice law

I practice business law to help our community grow economically, create jobs, and provide a solid future for the region.

Fun fact

I love riding my bike, so don’t be surprised if you see me biking around New Orleans to work or a weekend festival.

Professional background

Education

Loyola University New Orleans

College of Law - J.D. in Law, 2011

University of Florida

B.S. in Sport Management & Business Administration, 2008

Experience

Spera Law Group, LLC

Partner

2014-Present

Andrew Legrand Law, LLC

Managing Member

2011-2014

The Shepherd Law Firm

Law Clerk

2011

Leake & Andersson, LLP

Law Clerk

2010

Murphy, Rogers, Sloss & Gambel

Law Clerk

2009

Associations

Louisiana Bar Association

Member

2011-Present

American Bar Association

Member

2011-Present