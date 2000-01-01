Michigan

About

Hi, I’m Andrew. I am an estate planning and probate attorney. After listening and understanding a client’s needs, I efficiently provide an understandable and effective solution.

I enjoy using Excel to make tools to aid in the economical preparation of complex matters and charts for persuasive documents.

Why I practice law

Stressing to plan for the unknowns of aging, incapacity and death can be overwhelming, often resulting in perpetual procrastination or ineffective planning. Administration following the incapacity or death of a loved one is often thankless and distressing work, full of liability. I often see and hear a client’s stress and anxiety ease after a single consultation. It is even more gratifying to assist a client perfect such a significant responsibility.

Fun fact

I enjoy water sports in the summer and skiing in the winter.

Professional background

Education

Michigan State University – College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2004

Central Michigan University

B.S. in Business Adminisration, 2000

Experience

Lex Novus, PLC

Senior Attorney

2021 - Present

The Law Offices of Harold C. MacDonald, PLLC / The Law Offices of Benjamin T. Vader, PLLC

Senior Attorney

2012 - 2021

Trott Law, P.C.

Associate Attorney

2007 -2012

The Shea Law Firm, PLLC

Associate Attorney

2005 - 2007

Associations

Michigan Bar Association

Member

2005 - Present