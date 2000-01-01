Senior Attorney
Lex Novus PLC
Michigan
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Child Custody / Support, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Franchise Disclosure, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Andrew. I am an estate planning and probate attorney. After listening and understanding a client’s needs, I efficiently provide an understandable and effective solution.
I enjoy using Excel to make tools to aid in the economical preparation of complex matters and charts for persuasive documents.
Stressing to plan for the unknowns of aging, incapacity and death can be overwhelming, often resulting in perpetual procrastination or ineffective planning. Administration following the incapacity or death of a loved one is often thankless and distressing work, full of liability. I often see and hear a client’s stress and anxiety ease after a single consultation. It is even more gratifying to assist a client perfect such a significant responsibility.
I enjoy water sports in the summer and skiing in the winter.
Michigan State University – College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2004
Central Michigan University
B.S. in Business Adminisration, 2000
Lex Novus, PLC
Senior Attorney
2021 - Present
The Law Offices of Harold C. MacDonald, PLLC / The Law Offices of Benjamin T. Vader, PLLC
Senior Attorney
2012 - 2021
Trott Law, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2007 -2012
The Shea Law Firm, PLLC
Associate Attorney
2005 - 2007
Michigan Bar Association
Member
2005 - Present