Alaska

About

Hi, I’m Anne and I am fueled by a passion for making things better.

I represent clients on a variety of business and personal legal matters, including business formation, contracts, estate planning and guardianship. All of this has given me experience with the Alaska court system and knowledge of our appeal process.

I am a board member for the Anchorage Bar Association, a former committee member of the Probate Section of the Alaska Bar and a member of the New York State Bar. I sing with the Anchorage Concert Chorus and other musical performance groups around town.

Why I practice law

My father inspired me to practice law. He taught me how to be tranquil, fair, strong, wise and compassionate.

Fun fact

I am a student pilot.

Professional background

Education

Regent University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2002

University of Bridgeport

M.S. in Education, 1999

Thomas More College of Liberal Arts

B.A. in Literature, 1997

Experience

Helzer Law LLC

Attorney

2007-Present