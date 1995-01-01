Georgia

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m April Lash. I am excited about helping people connect the law to their personal experiences.

I represent clients in the State of Georgia on a variety of personal and business matters such as Trust and Estates, Business Law and Family Law. I have learned that a good attorney takes the time to listen and understand their client’s needs. My previous experiences have led me into this direction of the law.

One of my proudest moments as an attorney was when I was able to help a client figure out the best business entity that worked for their professional goals and endeavors. Also, when I was given an opportunity to create estate plans for First Responders in my community and participating in Ask A Lawyer Day in my community. These opportunities give me a chance to connect by serving my community.

Values I bring to my clients are integrity and honesty in my work and recommendations for their legal needs. I enjoy traveling to interesting small towns.

Why I practice law

I became inspired to practice law because of a role model in my community who was an attorney.

Fun fact

I enjoy traveling to small towns and trying new foods.

Professional background

Education

Touro College

Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center - J.D. in Law, 2002

Carnegie Mellon University

M.S. in Public Policy and Management, 1997

University of California, Berkeley

B.A. in Political Science, 1995

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Of Counsel

2016-Present

The Law Office of April L. Lash

Attorney

2013-Present

Henry County Board of Education

Educator

2009-2012

Associations

The Atlanta Bar Association

Member

2014-Present

State Bar of Georgia

Member

2013-Present

American Bar Association

Member

2013-Present