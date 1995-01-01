Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Of Counsel
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Georgia
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m April Lash. I am excited about helping people connect the law to their personal experiences.
I represent clients in the State of Georgia on a variety of personal and business matters such as Trust and Estates, Business Law and Family Law. I have learned that a good attorney takes the time to listen and understand their client’s needs. My previous experiences have led me into this direction of the law.
One of my proudest moments as an attorney was when I was able to help a client figure out the best business entity that worked for their professional goals and endeavors. Also, when I was given an opportunity to create estate plans for First Responders in my community and participating in Ask A Lawyer Day in my community. These opportunities give me a chance to connect by serving my community.
Values I bring to my clients are integrity and honesty in my work and recommendations for their legal needs. I enjoy traveling to interesting small towns.
I became inspired to practice law because of a role model in my community who was an attorney.
I enjoy traveling to small towns and trying new foods.
Touro College
Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center - J.D. in Law, 2002
Carnegie Mellon University
M.S. in Public Policy and Management, 1997
University of California, Berkeley
B.A. in Political Science, 1995
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Of Counsel
2016-Present
The Law Office of April L. Lash
Attorney
2013-Present
Henry County Board of Education
Educator
2009-2012
The Atlanta Bar Association
Member
2014-Present
State Bar of Georgia
Member
2013-Present
American Bar Association
Member
2013-Present