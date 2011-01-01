Austin F. Hatcher

About

Hi, I’m Austin. I enjoy helping people solve their seemingly insurmountable legal issues.

I represent clients in the state of Washington on a variety of business and personal legal matters, to include business formation, contracts, and estate planning.

As a veteran, I also welcome any opportunity to assist other veterans.

One of my proudest career moments was attaining the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps. The best part of being an officer in the Marine Corps was the ability to have a positive impact in the lives of my Marines.

I strive to provide the same positive impact to the lives of my clients. In my spare time, I love riding my Harley-Davidson motorcycle and spending time with my family.