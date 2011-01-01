  • All States
  • Alabama
  • Alaska
  • Arizona
  • Arkansas
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Delaware
  • District of Columbia
  • Florida
  • Georgia
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Illinois
  • Indiana
  • Iowa
  • Kansas
  • Kentucky
  • Louisiana
  • Maine
  • Maryland
  • Massachusetts
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Mississippi
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • Nevada
  • New Hampshire
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • New York
  • North Carolina
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island
  • South Carolina
  • South Dakota
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington
  • West Virginia
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming
  • All Practice Areas
  • Estate Planning
  • Healthcare Directive
  • Living Trust
  • Last Will and Testament
  • Power of Attorney
  • Family & Personal
  • Bankruptcy
  • Name Change
  • Child Custody / Support
  • Employment and Termination
  • Landlord / Tenant
  • Marriage and Divorce
  • Personal Injury
  • Real Estate
  • Prenuptial Agreement
  • Business
  • Business Formation
  • Business Licenses
  • Business Litigation
  • Business Management
  • Collections and Debt Issues
  • Corporate Ownership
  • Employment and Termination
  • Franchise Disclosure
  • Landlord / Tenant
  • Real Estate
  • Website Terms and Conditions
  • Intellectual Property
  • Copyright
  • Patent
  • Trademark

Austin F. Hatcher

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Austin F. Hatcher
Of Counsel
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Washington
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Austin. I enjoy helping people solve their seemingly insurmountable legal issues.

I represent clients in the state of Washington on a variety of business and personal legal matters, to include business formation, contracts, and estate planning.

As a veteran, I also welcome any opportunity to assist other veterans.

One of my proudest career moments was attaining the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps. The best part of being an officer in the Marine Corps was the ability to have a positive impact in the lives of my Marines.

I strive to provide the same positive impact to the lives of my clients. In my spare time, I love riding my Harley-Davidson motorcycle and spending time with my family.

 

Why I Practice Law
My intellectual curiosity and desire to help people in meaningful ways attracted me to the practice of law.
Fun Fact
I lived in Okinawa, Japan for two years, and received my SCUBA certification during that time.
Professional background
Education

Seattle University School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2020

Eastern Washington University

B.A. in History, 2011

Experience

Evergreen Attorneys PLLC

Associate Attorney

2020 - Present

Evergreen Attorneys PLLC

Law Clerk

2019 - Present

Aviation Technical Services

Legal Specialist

2019 - 2020

The Odigo Group

Project Manager, Content Writer

2016 - 2018

United States Marine Corps

Captain

2012 - 2016

Associations

Washington State Bar Association

Member

2020 - Present

American Legion

Member

2017 - Present

The Federalist Society

Member

2017 - Present

Meet the Attorney

Licensed In
  • Washington
Practice Areas
  • Estate Planning,
  • Family & Personal,
  • Business
About

Hi, I’m Austin. I enjoy helping people solve their seemingly insurmountable legal issues.

I represent clients in the state of Washington on a variety of business and personal legal matters, to include business formation, contracts, and estate planning.

As a veteran, I also welcome any opportunity to assist other veterans.

One of my proudest career moments was attaining the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps. The best part of being an officer in the Marine Corps was the ability to have a positive impact in the lives of my Marines.

I strive to provide the same positive impact to the lives of my clients. In my spare time, I love riding my Harley-Davidson motorcycle and spending time with my family.

 

Why I Practice Law
My intellectual curiosity and desire to help people in meaningful ways attracted me to the practice of law.
Fun Fact
I lived in Okinawa, Japan for two years, and received my SCUBA certification during that time.

Professional background

Education
- Seattle University School of Law - J.D. in Law, 2020
- Eastern Washington University - B.A. in History, 2011
Experience
- Evergreen Attorneys PLLC - Associate Attorney - 2020 - Present
- Evergreen Attorneys PLLC - Law Clerk - 2019 - Present
- Aviation Technical Services - Legal Specialist - 2019 - 2020
- The Odigo Group - Project Manager, Content Writer - 2016 - 2018
- United States Marine Corps - Captain - 2012 - 2016
Associations
- Washington State Bar Association - Member - 2020 - Present
- American Legion - Member - 2017 - Present
- The Federalist Society - Member - 2017 - Present
Read Customer Reviews

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: This portion of the LegalZoom website is an advertisement for legal services. LegalZoom does not endorse or recommend any lawyer or law firm who advertises on our site. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. The information contained in this advertisement is not legal advice. Any information you submit through this site may not be protected by attorney-client privilege and may be provided to attorneys for the purpose of determining your needs for legal services. All case evaluations are performed by a participating attorney.

To see the attorney in your area who is responsible for this advertisement, please click here. If you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York please click here for additional information.

This advertisement and all attorney services may be subject to additional terms and conditions, located on the website of each attorney. Please visit the website of the participating attorney in your area for more details. Any arrangement made by you and your attorney is strictly between you and them.