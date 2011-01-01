- All States
Austin F. Hatcher
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Austin. I enjoy helping people solve their seemingly insurmountable legal issues.
I represent clients in the state of Washington on a variety of business and personal legal matters, to include business formation, contracts, and estate planning.
As a veteran, I also welcome any opportunity to assist other veterans.
One of my proudest career moments was attaining the rank of Captain in the United States Marine Corps. The best part of being an officer in the Marine Corps was the ability to have a positive impact in the lives of my Marines.
I strive to provide the same positive impact to the lives of my clients. In my spare time, I love riding my Harley-Davidson motorcycle and spending time with my family.
Seattle University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2020
Eastern Washington University
B.A. in History, 2011
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Associate Attorney
2020 - Present
Evergreen Attorneys PLLC
Law Clerk
2019 - Present
Aviation Technical Services
Legal Specialist
2019 - 2020
The Odigo Group
Project Manager, Content Writer
2016 - 2018
United States Marine Corps
Captain
2012 - 2016
Washington State Bar Association
Member
2020 - Present
American Legion
Member
2017 - Present
The Federalist Society
Member
2017 - Present
Meet the Attorney
- Washington
- Estate Planning,
- Family & Personal,
- Business
Professional background
