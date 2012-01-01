Associate Attorney
Arroyo Law Group, LLP
California
Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Business Formation, Corporate Ownership
Hi, I’m Bebe. I enjoy making complex legal concepts easily accessible for everyone to understand.
My practical experience has focused on a range of business, real estate, and family law matters with an emphasis on legal research and analysis, corporate and regulatory compliance, contract drafting and negotiation, premarital asset protection, and non-contested dissolution and settlements.
I am humbled by the clients I serve and consider their success and satisfaction to be my greatest achievement.
I seek to find solutions for my clients that empower them to reach their highest potential, whether it be through business or family. When I am not assisting clients, I also teach courses in Business Law, International Business, Sociology, and Law and Ethics.
I became a lawyer to help make people’s lives better.
In my pre-lawyer life I was a competitive figure skater.
University of California, Berkeley School of Law
LL.M. in Law, 2014
University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2012
University of California, Davis
B.A. in American Studies, 2006
The Bales Law Office
Attorney
2015 - Current
Bellevue College
Faculty/Instructor – Business Law, International Business
2017 - Current
Legal Aid of Sonoma County
Staff Attorney
2021 - 2022
Ground Matter Consulting
Legal Consultant/Attorney
2015 - 2021
Pima Medical Institute
Faculty/Instructor – Sociology, Law & Ethics
2015 - 2021
Expeditors International (In-House Legal Department)
Contract Attorney
2014 - 2015
Seattle Community Law Center
Attorney
2013 - 2014
Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento, William R. Ridgeway Family Relations Courthouse
Judicial Extern/Clerk
2012
State Bar of California
Member
2015 - Present
California Lawyers Association
Member
2015 - Current
Washington Education Association
Member
2018 - Current
King County Washington Women Lawyers
Volunteer
2014 - 2018