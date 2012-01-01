California

Child Custody / Support, Marriage and Divorce, Business Formation, Corporate Ownership

About

Hi, I’m Bebe. I enjoy making complex legal concepts easily accessible for everyone to understand.

My practical experience has focused on a range of business, real estate, and family law matters with an emphasis on legal research and analysis, corporate and regulatory compliance, contract drafting and negotiation, premarital asset protection, and non-contested dissolution and settlements.

I am humbled by the clients I serve and consider their success and satisfaction to be my greatest achievement.

I seek to find solutions for my clients that empower them to reach their highest potential, whether it be through business or family. When I am not assisting clients, I also teach courses in Business Law, International Business, Sociology, and Law and Ethics.

Why I practice law

I became a lawyer to help make people’s lives better.

Fun fact

In my pre-lawyer life I was a competitive figure skater.

Professional background

Education

University of California, Berkeley School of Law

LL.M. in Law, 2014

University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2012

University of California, Davis

B.A. in American Studies, 2006

Experience

Arroyo Law Group, LLP

Associate Attorney

2020 - Present

The Bales Law Office

Attorney

2015 - Current

Bellevue College

Faculty/Instructor – Business Law, International Business

2017 - Current

Legal Aid of Sonoma County

Staff Attorney

2021 - 2022

Ground Matter Consulting

Legal Consultant/Attorney

2015 - 2021

Pima Medical Institute

Faculty/Instructor – Sociology, Law & Ethics

2015 - 2021

Expeditors International (In-House Legal Department)

Contract Attorney

2014 - 2015

Seattle Community Law Center

Attorney

2013 - 2014

Superior Court of California, County of Sacramento, William R. Ridgeway Family Relations Courthouse

Judicial Extern/Clerk

2012

Associations

State Bar of California

Member

2015 - Present

California Lawyers Association

Member

2015 - Current

Washington Education Association

Member

2018 - Current

King County Washington Women Lawyers

Volunteer

2014 - 2018