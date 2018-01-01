Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Florida
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Ben. I strive to communicate effectively and make sure my clients understand their legal issues, no matter how complex, while we work together towards a positive outcome.
My practice is focused around Transactional Business Law, Estate Planning and Real Estate.
My prior experience as an Associate for two respected law firms has given me opportunities to help a variety of different types of businesses and individuals with tailored advice and guidance. The defining principle for my practice has always been to build a positive relationship with my clients based on understanding and effective communication.
I am particularly proud of my experience working with one of the Central Florida Public School Boards, where I helped negotiate and plan for the construction of multiple schools in low-income neighborhoods.
I believe that my attention to detail and compassion for those I work for provide all my clients with a feeling of trust and satisfaction concerning their legal needs.
I have always enjoyed practicing law because I have a passion for helping people. Seeing the results of my work having a positive effect on my clients’ lives is both enjoyable and rewarding.
I was born and spent most of my childhood near Philadelphia, PA and am an avid Eagles fan. I love fishing, traveling with my family, and playing golf and beach volleyball.
University of Florida Levin College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2018
Florida State University
B.S. in Risk Management/Insurance, 2015
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2021 - Present
Marchena & Graham P.A.
Associate Attorney
2020
Cipparone & Cipparone P.A.
Law Clerk
2018 - 2019
Florida Bar Association
Member
2019 - Present