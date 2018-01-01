Florida

About

Hi, I’m Ben. I strive to communicate effectively and make sure my clients understand their legal issues, no matter how complex, while we work together towards a positive outcome.

My practice is focused around Transactional Business Law, Estate Planning and Real Estate.

My prior experience as an Associate for two respected law firms has given me opportunities to help a variety of different types of businesses and individuals with tailored advice and guidance. The defining principle for my practice has always been to build a positive relationship with my clients based on understanding and effective communication.

I am particularly proud of my experience working with one of the Central Florida Public School Boards, where I helped negotiate and plan for the construction of multiple schools in low-income neighborhoods.

I believe that my attention to detail and compassion for those I work for provide all my clients with a feeling of trust and satisfaction concerning their legal needs.

Why I practice law

I have always enjoyed practicing law because I have a passion for helping people. Seeing the results of my work having a positive effect on my clients’ lives is both enjoyable and rewarding.

Fun fact

I was born and spent most of my childhood near Philadelphia, PA and am an avid Eagles fan. I love fishing, traveling with my family, and playing golf and beach volleyball.

Professional background

Education

University of Florida Levin College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2018

Florida State University

B.S. in Risk Management/Insurance, 2015

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2021 - Present

Marchena & Graham P.A.

Associate Attorney

2020

Cipparone & Cipparone P.A.

Law Clerk

2018 - 2019

Associations

Florida Bar Association

Member

2019 - Present