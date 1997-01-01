Ben Kilborn

Legal Executive Corporate Attorney
Outside Chief Legal LLC
Alabama
Business, Family & Personal
Hi, I'm Benjamin H. Kilborn, Jr. (Ben). I am a seasoned corporate attorney and business executive who brings over 25 years of legal experience coupled with extensive real-world business acumen to Outside Chief Legal LLC. A native of the Mobile, Alabama area, I began my distinguished legal career at two of Mobile's preeminent litigation defense firms after graduating cum laude from Duke University and earning my Juris Doctor with Honors from the University of Texas School of Law, where I received an exemplary A+ in Contract Law.
Following my tenure in private practice, my entrepreneurial spirit led me to the business world, serving for over a decade as General Counsel and trusted legal advisor for an array of companies spanning the hospitality, retail, entertainment, financial services, and manufacturing industries throughout Mobile and Baldwin Counties. In these executive roles, I not only expertly managed corporate transactions and legal compliance, but also leveraged my pragmatic business insights to drive strategic growth initiatives across operations, sales, marketing, and business development.
A versatile leader, I have spearheaded groundbreaking Public-Private Partnerships, securing landmark economic development incentives. I have orchestrated multi-million dollar real estate acquisitions and development projects from conception through permitting and construction. I've revolutionized business models, launched new products and vertical markets, and forged lucrative strategic partnerships and distribution channels. My triumphs include propelling a nascent financial education startup to a 7-figure acquisition and establishing a pioneering government bidding program that unlocked over $5 million in new sales opportunities.
My multifaceted expertise transcends the practice of law, making me an invaluable asset for corporate clients seeking big-picture legal strategies aligned with overarching business objectives. With a rare combination of top-tier legal credentials and acute business instincts honed over decades, I deliver sophisticated counsel marked by creative vision and an uncompromising commitment to maximizing client success.
Admitted to practice in Alabama and Florida, my diverse experience and profound insights empower Outside Chief Legal's clients to confidently navigate complex legal landscapes while capitalizing on strategic business opportunities.
I was the in-house lawyer for 3 years for the owners of the world-famous Flora-Bama Lounge on the Florida-Alabama line, a 60-year old roadhouse consistently voted one of the best beach bars in the world.
University of Texas School of Law
J.D. in Law, 1997
Duke University
B.A. in History, cum laude, 1991
Outside Chief Legal LLC
Legal Executive Corporate Attorney
2024 - Present
The McInnis Company, LLC
VP Business Development and In-House Counsel
2017 - 2020
Diversified Trading Institute
Director of Marketing and In-House Counsel
2011 - 2017
Gulf Coast Entertainment, LLC
Director of Operations and General Counsel
2007 - 2011
Alford, Clausen & McDonald, LLC
Associate Attorney
2002 - 2006
McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge, LLC
Staff Attorney
1997 - 2002
Baldwin County Bar Association
Member
2024 – Present
Mobile County Bar Association
Member
2024 – Present
Alabama State Bar Assocation
Member
1998 - Present
The Florida Bar
Member
1997 - Present