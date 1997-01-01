Ben Kilborn

Legal Executive Corporate Attorney

Outside Chief Legal LLC

Ben Kilborn

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Alabama

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

About

Hi, I'm Benjamin H. Kilborn, Jr. (Ben). I am a seasoned corporate attorney and business executive who brings over 25 years of legal experience coupled with extensive real-world business acumen to Outside Chief Legal LLC. A native of the Mobile, Alabama area, I began my distinguished legal career at two of Mobile's preeminent litigation defense firms after graduating cum laude from Duke University and earning my Juris Doctor with Honors from the University of Texas School of Law, where I received an exemplary A+ in Contract Law.

Following my tenure in private practice, my entrepreneurial spirit led me to the business world, serving for over a decade as General Counsel and trusted legal advisor for an array of companies spanning the hospitality, retail, entertainment, financial services, and manufacturing industries throughout Mobile and Baldwin Counties. In these executive roles, I not only expertly managed corporate transactions and legal compliance, but also leveraged my pragmatic business insights to drive strategic growth initiatives across operations, sales, marketing, and business development.

A versatile leader, I have spearheaded groundbreaking Public-Private Partnerships, securing landmark economic development incentives. I have orchestrated multi-million dollar real estate acquisitions and development projects from conception through permitting and construction. I've revolutionized business models, launched new products and vertical markets, and forged lucrative strategic partnerships and distribution channels. My triumphs include propelling a nascent financial education startup to a 7-figure acquisition and establishing a pioneering government bidding program that unlocked over $5 million in new sales opportunities.

My multifaceted expertise transcends the practice of law, making me an invaluable asset for corporate clients seeking big-picture legal strategies aligned with overarching business objectives. With a rare combination of top-tier legal credentials and acute business instincts honed over decades, I deliver sophisticated counsel marked by creative vision and an uncompromising commitment to maximizing client success.

Why practice law

Admitted to practice in Alabama and Florida, my diverse experience and profound insights empower Outside Chief Legal's clients to confidently navigate complex legal landscapes while capitalizing on strategic business opportunities.

Fun fact

I was the in-house lawyer for 3 years for the owners of the world-famous Flora-Bama Lounge on the Florida-Alabama line, a 60-year old roadhouse consistently voted one of the best beach bars in the world.

Professional background

Education

University of Texas School of Law

J.D. in Law, 1997

Duke University

B.A. in History, cum laude, 1991

Experience

Outside Chief Legal LLC

Legal Executive Corporate Attorney

2024 - Present

The McInnis Company, LLC

VP Business Development and In-House Counsel

2017 - 2020

Diversified Trading Institute

Director of Marketing and In-House Counsel

2011 - 2017

Gulf Coast Entertainment, LLC

Director of Operations and General Counsel

2007 - 2011

Alford, Clausen & McDonald, LLC

Associate Attorney

2002 - 2006

McDowell Knight Roedder & Sledge, LLC

Staff Attorney

1997 - 2002

Associations

Baldwin County Bar Association

Member

2024 – Present

Mobile County Bar Association

Member

2024 – Present

Alabama State Bar Assocation

Member

1998 - Present

The Florida Bar

Member

1997 - Present

ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.