Ben Kilborn

Hi, I'm Benjamin H. Kilborn, Jr. (Ben). I am a seasoned corporate attorney and business executive who brings over 25 years of legal experience coupled with extensive real-world business acumen to Outside Chief Legal LLC. A native of the Mobile, Alabama area, I began my distinguished legal career at two of Mobile's preeminent litigation defense firms after graduating cum laude from Duke University and earning my Juris Doctor with Honors from the University of Texas School of Law, where I received an exemplary A+ in Contract Law.

Following my tenure in private practice, my entrepreneurial spirit led me to the business world, serving for over a decade as General Counsel and trusted legal advisor for an array of companies spanning the hospitality, retail, entertainment, financial services, and manufacturing industries throughout Mobile and Baldwin Counties. In these executive roles, I not only expertly managed corporate transactions and legal compliance, but also leveraged my pragmatic business insights to drive strategic growth initiatives across operations, sales, marketing, and business development.

A versatile leader, I have spearheaded groundbreaking Public-Private Partnerships, securing landmark economic development incentives. I have orchestrated multi-million dollar real estate acquisitions and development projects from conception through permitting and construction. I've revolutionized business models, launched new products and vertical markets, and forged lucrative strategic partnerships and distribution channels. My triumphs include propelling a nascent financial education startup to a 7-figure acquisition and establishing a pioneering government bidding program that unlocked over $5 million in new sales opportunities.

My multifaceted expertise transcends the practice of law, making me an invaluable asset for corporate clients seeking big-picture legal strategies aligned with overarching business objectives. With a rare combination of top-tier legal credentials and acute business instincts honed over decades, I deliver sophisticated counsel marked by creative vision and an uncompromising commitment to maximizing client success.