Delaware

About

Hi, I’m Brandon K. Rickwood. I am dedicated to providing exceptional service and quality to my clients.

I am licensed to practice in Delaware, Maryland and Florida. I represent clients in the state of Delaware regarding a variety of legal practices, including residential and commercial real estate transactions, contractual law, corporate formations, creditors rights and estate planning. My previous work in transactional law gave me a broad understanding of real property transactions from start to finish.

One of my proudest moments was serving as a Director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce promoting local businesses while enhancing the quality of life in the Quiet Resorts area.

Outside of work, I enjoy going to the beach with my dog, boating, running, traveling and golfing.

Why I practice law

Ever since I read “Helter Skelter” by the famous L.A. Prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi, I have been fascinated by the legal process and the advocacy for justice.

Fun fact

I ran the Delaware Riverfront Marathon in 3 hours and 30 minutes as a Team In Training representative, raising over $5,000.00 in contributions for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Professional background

Education

Florida Coastal School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2014

University of Delaware

B.A. in Spanish Language and Literature, 2007

Experience

Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2023 - Present

Cardinal Settlements of MD, LLC

Real Estate Attorney

2022 - 2023

Tunnell & Raysor, P.A.

Associate Attorney, Law Clerk

2014 - 2022

Associations

Delaware Bar Association

Member

2018 - Present

American Bar Association

Member

2017 - Present

Maryland Bar Association

Member

2017 - Present

Florida Bar Association

Member

2016 - Present