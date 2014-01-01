Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I’m Brandon K. Rickwood. I am dedicated to providing exceptional service and quality to my clients.
I am licensed to practice in Delaware, Maryland and Florida. I represent clients in the state of Delaware regarding a variety of legal practices, including residential and commercial real estate transactions, contractual law, corporate formations, creditors rights and estate planning. My previous work in transactional law gave me a broad understanding of real property transactions from start to finish.
One of my proudest moments was serving as a Director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce promoting local businesses while enhancing the quality of life in the Quiet Resorts area.
Outside of work, I enjoy going to the beach with my dog, boating, running, traveling and golfing.
Ever since I read “Helter Skelter” by the famous L.A. Prosecutor Vincent Bugliosi, I have been fascinated by the legal process and the advocacy for justice.
I ran the Delaware Riverfront Marathon in 3 hours and 30 minutes as a Team In Training representative, raising over $5,000.00 in contributions for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Florida Coastal School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2014
University of Delaware
B.A. in Spanish Language and Literature, 2007
Dunlap Bennett and Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - Present
Cardinal Settlements of MD, LLC
Real Estate Attorney
2022 - 2023
Tunnell & Raysor, P.A.
Associate Attorney, Law Clerk
2014 - 2022
Delaware Bar Association
Member
2018 - Present
American Bar Association
Member
2017 - Present
Maryland Bar Association
Member
2017 - Present
Florida Bar Association
Member
2016 - Present