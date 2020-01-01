A few years ago, I watched a documentary that dove into the United State's agricultural practices. I learned how chemicals used in growing produce not only negatively impact our food, but as well as our bodies, the ecosystem, and world health in general. I was ignited with a passion to advocate for those in positions where one may not always be able to advocate for themself.

I want to be the person who can help navigate a sticky situation into one where peace of mind is achieved. I want to be the hands to be felt safe in.

My greatest accomplishment has been serving on the Executive Board of Maurer's Latinx Law Student Association and as a member of Maurer's Student Diversity Advisory Board. As one of the few persons of color at my law school, it was important for me to advocate for my peers that come from different walks of life. Since then, I have made it my goal to advocate for the most vulnerable amongst us, advocate for my client, and understand the barriers that impact that advocacy.