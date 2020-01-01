Associate Attorney
Lauren E.A. Truitt, PC
Briana Elizondo
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
New Mexico
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
0 years of legal experience, practicing since 2025.
About
Hi, I'm Briana. I like making the legal process as stress free and easy to understand as possible for my clients.
Why practice law
A few years ago, I watched a documentary that dove into the United State's agricultural practices. I learned how chemicals used in growing produce not only negatively impact our food, but as well as our bodies, the ecosystem, and world health in general. I was ignited with a passion to advocate for those in positions where one may not always be able to advocate for themself.
I want to be the person who can help navigate a sticky situation into one where peace of mind is achieved. I want to be the hands to be felt safe in.
My greatest accomplishment has been serving on the Executive Board of Maurer's Latinx Law Student Association and as a member of Maurer's Student Diversity Advisory Board. As one of the few persons of color at my law school, it was important for me to advocate for my peers that come from different walks of life. Since then, I have made it my goal to advocate for the most vulnerable amongst us, advocate for my client, and understand the barriers that impact that advocacy.
Fun fact
I love watching reality television. Sister Wives is my current guilty pleasure.
Professional background
Education
- Indiana University Maurer School of Law J.D. in Law, 2023
- Esade Ramon Llull University, Law Exchange Program in Barcelona, Spain Fall 2022
- University of Texas at El Paso
B.A. in Political Science, 2020
Experience
- Lauren E. A. Truitt, P.C.
Associate Attorney
2025 - Present
- Quintero Broche, P.A.
Law Clerk
May - July 2022
- Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court of Florida
Judicial Intern for Judge Jose Rodriguez
May - July 2022
- Conservation Law Clinic
Legal Intern
2021 - 2022
- Quinonez Law Firm PLLC
Legal Assistant
June - August 2021
Associations
- New Mexico Bar Association
Member
2025 - Present