Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Florida
Marriage and Divorce, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Franchise Disclosure, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate, Website Terms and Conditions
Hi, I'm Brittney Bush. I strive to simplify the law for all clients, and provide advice that is clear and thorough.
My areas of practice include Business Law, Intellectual Property, Family Law, Dependency Law, Contract Laws, Marchman Act Law, and Estate Planning.
I have gained extensive experience litigating matters, conducting discovery, and other related tasks associated with trial and overall dissemination of a case.
I offer clients a distinguished work ethic, human compassion and legal aptitude. In my spare time, I enjoy live music concerts.
I became an attorney because I earnestly love helping others. I am inheritantly altruistic and while the law does not always favor every person in every situation, the practice of law does permit me to navigate clients through their challenging, scary moments.
I am an avid drummer, and have played for 20 years.
Florida A & M University Law School
J.D. in Law, 2012
University of Florida
B.S. in Business Administration, 2009
2019-Current
Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida
Helpline Attorney
2018-Present
DSK Law Firm
Legal Shield Provider Attorney
2016-2018
Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel
Litigating Attorney
2014-2016
Jane Carey Law Firm
Family Law Attorney
2012-2013
The Florida Bar
Member
2012-Present