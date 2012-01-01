Florida

About

Hi, I'm Brittney Bush. I strive to simplify the law for all clients, and provide advice that is clear and thorough.

My areas of practice include Business Law, Intellectual Property, Family Law, Dependency Law, Contract Laws, Marchman Act Law, and Estate Planning.

I have gained extensive experience litigating matters, conducting discovery, and other related tasks associated with trial and overall dissemination of a case.

I offer clients a distinguished work ethic, human compassion and legal aptitude. In my spare time, I enjoy live music concerts.

Why I practice law

I became an attorney because I earnestly love helping others. I am inheritantly altruistic and while the law does not always favor every person in every situation, the practice of law does permit me to navigate clients through their challenging, scary moments.

Fun fact

I am an avid drummer, and have played for 20 years.

Professional background

Education

Florida A & M University Law School

J.D. in Law, 2012

University of Florida

B.S. in Business Administration, 2009

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2019-Current

Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida

Helpline Attorney

2018-Present

DSK Law Firm

Legal Shield Provider Attorney

2016-2018

Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel

Litigating Attorney

2014-2016

Jane Carey Law Firm

Family Law Attorney

2012-2013

Associations

The Florida Bar

Member

2012-Present