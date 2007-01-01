Bryan Zlimen

Minnesota, South Dakota

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Personal Injury, Business Formation, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Website Terms and Conditions

About

Hi, I’m Bryan. I am an attorney who enjoys helping clients understand how the law affects their situation and what they can do to help reach their goals.

My practice focuses on small businesses and their owners. I assist them with services like business formation and management, contracts, collections, and succession planning. As a current and former small business owner myself, I understand the issues that small businesses face. In addition to those business services, I also work with individual clients on probate administration and estate planning matters.

My proudest career moments come from my clients. Whether it’s a simple thank you card or being recommended to a colleague, friend, or family member; knowing that clients appreciate the value of my services and trust me enough to recommend to those closest to them is very rewarding.

Why I practice law

I practice law because, as I once told a law school professor, I like to help people and I like to argue. It seems a perfect fit.

Fun fact

A fun fact about me is that, in addition to being an attorney, I am a certified whitewater kayak instructor. When I’m not helping clients, I can usually be found running rapids, working on freestyle moves, and teaching new paddlers.

Professional background

Education

William Mitchell College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2007

University of Wisconsin – Madison

B.A. in Communication Arts, 2002

Experience

Zlimen & McGuiness, PLLC

Principal/Managing Member

2010-Present

Faegre & Benson/Robert Half Legal

Contract Attorney

2008-2011

Associations

Minnesota State Bar Association

Member

2007-Present

Ramsey County Bar Association

Member

2007-Present