C. Bryan Fears

About

Hi, I’m Bryan. I value customer service and I appreciate and enjoy helping people by solving their legal challenges. As a founding partner at my firm, Fears Nachawati, I am responsible for overseeing the business law and bankruptcy practices of the firm. My goal is to provide each and every client with the best representation at a reasonable price.

I am licensed to practice law in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado, and I am admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I believe everyone deserves a voice and I find great satisfaction in helping people and businesses solve their legal problems.

Fun fact

Outside of practicing law, I enjoy running, traveling with my wife and sons, and spending time at my family’s vineyard.

Professional background

Education

South Texas College of Law

J.D. in Law, 2003

Baylor University

B.A. in Biology, 2000

Experience

Fears Law, PLLC

Managing Partner

2006-Present

Macey & Aleman

Partner

2004-2006

Associations

Texas Trial Lawyers Association

Board of Directors

2010-Present

Million Dollar Advocates Forum

Member

2010-Present

College of the State Bar of Texas

Member

2011-Present

State Bar of Texas Bankruptcy Section Intl. Conference

Chairperson

2011-Present

Dallas Bar Association

Member

2004-Present

Austin Bar Association

Member

2004-Present

American Bar Association

Member

2003-Present

Dallas Trial Lawyers Association

Member

2009-Present

Tarrant County Bar Association

Member

2004-Present

American Association for Justice

Member

2007-Present