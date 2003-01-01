C. Bryan Fears

Founding Partner
Fears Law PLLC
Hi, I’m Bryan. I value customer service and I appreciate and enjoy helping people by solving their legal challenges. As a founding partner at my firm, Fears Nachawati, I am responsible for overseeing the business law and bankruptcy practices of the firm. My goal is to provide each and every client with the best representation at a reasonable price.
I am licensed to practice law in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, and Colorado, and I am admitted to the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, Eastern, and Western Districts of Texas, and the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado.
I practice law because I believe everyone deserves a voice and I find great satisfaction in helping people and businesses solve their legal problems.
Outside of practicing law, I enjoy running, traveling with my wife and sons, and spending time at my family’s vineyard.
South Texas College of Law
J.D. in Law, 2003
Baylor University
B.A. in Biology, 2000
Fears Law, PLLC
Managing Partner
2006-Present
Macey & Aleman
Partner
2004-2006
Texas Trial Lawyers Association
Board of Directors
2010-Present
Million Dollar Advocates Forum
Member
2010-Present
College of the State Bar of Texas
Member
2011-Present
State Bar of Texas Bankruptcy Section Intl. Conference
Chairperson
2011-Present
Dallas Bar Association
Member
2004-Present
Austin Bar Association
Member
2004-Present
American Bar Association
Member
2003-Present
Dallas Trial Lawyers Association
Member
2009-Present
Tarrant County Bar Association
Member
2004-Present
American Association for Justice
Member
2007-Present