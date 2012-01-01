New York

Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Copyright, Trademark

About

Hi, I’m Camille. I take pride in working with creatives and entrepreneurs and demystifying the law for them.

I focus on Business, Intellectual Property, and Music Law.

Equipped with my legal experience and business-savvy attitude, I advise my clients at various stages in their business.

I started my career working alongside several notable entertainment and small business attorneys. My proudest moment as an attorney was developing and releasing an online course for small business owners and creative entrepreneurs.

When I’m not working, I enjoy travel, music, good food, and being surrounded by even greater people.

Why I practice law

I started my first business from the “ground up” as a law student, thus embarking on my own small business and entrepreneurial journey. Now, my passion is helping other small businesses succeed.

Fun fact

I have a personal goal of traveling to 60 countries by the time I am 50 years old (I have some time!)

Professional background

Education

Touro Law Center

J.D. in Law, 2016

Saint Thomas Aquianas College

B.S. in Business Administration/International Business, 2012

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig

Associate Attorney

2019

Anidi Law Firm

Attorney

2017 - Present

The Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin

Of Counsel

2017 - Present

Law Offices of Joseph A. Romano

Associate Attorney

2018

Leopold, Gross & Sommers

Associate Attorney

2017 - 2018

Associations

Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association

Member

2018 - Present

Nigerian Lawyers Association

Member

2018 - Present