Of Counsel
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
New York
Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Corporate Ownership, Copyright, Trademark
Hi, I’m Camille. I take pride in working with creatives and entrepreneurs and demystifying the law for them.
I focus on Business, Intellectual Property, and Music Law.
Equipped with my legal experience and business-savvy attitude, I advise my clients at various stages in their business.
I started my career working alongside several notable entertainment and small business attorneys. My proudest moment as an attorney was developing and releasing an online course for small business owners and creative entrepreneurs.
When I’m not working, I enjoy travel, music, good food, and being surrounded by even greater people.
I started my first business from the “ground up” as a law student, thus embarking on my own small business and entrepreneurial journey. Now, my passion is helping other small businesses succeed.
I have a personal goal of traveling to 60 countries by the time I am 50 years old (I have some time!)
Touro Law Center
J.D. in Law, 2016
Saint Thomas Aquianas College
B.S. in Business Administration/International Business, 2012
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
Associate Attorney
2019
Anidi Law Firm
Attorney
2017 - Present
The Law Offices of Robert A. Celestin
Of Counsel
2017 - Present
Law Offices of Joseph A. Romano
Associate Attorney
2018
Leopold, Gross & Sommers
Associate Attorney
2017 - 2018
Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association
Member
2018 - Present
Nigerian Lawyers Association
Member
2018 - Present