Of Counsel
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Virginia
Hi, I’m Chad. My passion is advising entrepreneurs.
I work with clients in the Commonwealth of Virginia on a variety of business issues including formation, labor and employment, contracts, taxation, and management. I know how to integrate back-office functions (i.e., Law, Accounting, and Human Resources) to achieve the best outcomes for my clients.
My favorite experience has been coaching one of my clients as she transformed from government employee to successful entrepreneur after purchasing the business that employed her brother.
I’m not just an attorney but a small business generalist working to keep your business safe while maximizing profits. I enjoy kayaking, triathlons, and serving as the Cub Master for a Cub Scout Pack.
I love the challenges that come from taking a business from the seeds of the formation to a profitable enterprise.
I did my first triathlon (The Luray Sprint) having not run in months and used a 12-year-old mountain bike.
University of Richmond
J.D. in Law, 2009
George Mason University
B.S. in Administration of Justice, 2003
Jefferson College of Health Sciences
A.S. in Emergency Health Services, 1993
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Of Counsel
2018
RAVEN Small Business Services
Member/Manager
2010 - 2018
H & R Block
Trainer/Tax Preparer
2007-2010
Virginia State Bar
Member
2012-Present
American Payroll Association
Member
2014-2015
National Association of Tax Preparers
Member
2011-Present