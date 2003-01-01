Virginia

About

Hi, I’m Chad. My passion is advising entrepreneurs.

I work with clients in the Commonwealth of Virginia on a variety of business issues including formation, labor and employment, contracts, taxation, and management. I know how to integrate back-office functions (i.e., Law, Accounting, and Human Resources) to achieve the best outcomes for my clients.

My favorite experience has been coaching one of my clients as she transformed from government employee to successful entrepreneur after purchasing the business that employed her brother.

I’m not just an attorney but a small business generalist working to keep your business safe while maximizing profits. I enjoy kayaking, triathlons, and serving as the Cub Master for a Cub Scout Pack.

Why I practice law

I love the challenges that come from taking a business from the seeds of the formation to a profitable enterprise.

Fun fact

I did my first triathlon (The Luray Sprint) having not run in months and used a 12-year-old mountain bike.

Professional background

Education

University of Richmond

J.D. in Law, 2009

George Mason University

B.S. in Administration of Justice, 2003

Jefferson College of Health Sciences

A.S. in Emergency Health Services, 1993

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Of Counsel

2018

RAVEN Small Business Services

Member/Manager

2010 - 2018

H & R Block

Trainer/Tax Preparer

2007-2010

Associations

Virginia State Bar

Member

2012-Present

American Payroll Association

Member

2014-2015

National Association of Tax Preparers

Member

2011-Present