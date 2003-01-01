Christopher Cafardi

Managing Member

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Christopher Cafardi

Pennsylvania

Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal

22 years of legal experience, practicing since 2003.

Hi, my name is Chris Cafardi. I have a passion for assisting clients with complex problems and create and grow their businesses. Over the past twenty plus years of practicing law and owning and operating multiple businesses myself, I have learned many skills that I enjoy sharing with others.

Over the course of my career, I have effectively assisted countless clients with estate planning, business counseling, creation of new businesses and complex litigation issues.

I pride myself on doing this as efficiently as possible for businesses, while maintaining transparency and communication in an effort to accomplish my clients' goals.

My father was an attorney and Dean of my law school. He is my hero to this day. Watching his example as a father and leader naturally led me to the practice of law.

In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and children and coaching high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

  • Duquesne Law School
    J.D. in Law, 2003
  • Duquesne Law School
    B.A. in Communications, 2001

  • Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
    Managing Member
    2014 - Present
  • Lynch Weiss LLC
    Senior Counsel
    2012 - 2014
  • Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman
    Associate Attorney
    2009 - 2011
  • Pepper Hamilton LLP
    Associate Attorney
    2004 - 2009
  • Eckert Seamans
    Associate Attorney
    2003 - 2004

  • Allegheny County Bar Association
    Member
    2003 - 2025
