Managing Member
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Christopher Cafardi
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Pennsylvania
Practice areas
Business, Estate Planning, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
2003 years of legal experience, practicing since 22.
About
Hi, my name is Chris Cafardi. I have a passion for assisting clients with complex problems and create and grow their businesses. Over the past twenty plus years of practicing law and owning and operating multiple businesses myself, I have learned many skills that I enjoy sharing with others.
Over the course of my career, I have effectively assisted countless clients with estate planning, business counseling, creation of new businesses and complex litigation issues.
I pride myself on doing this as efficiently as possible for businesses, while maintaining transparency and communication in an effort to accomplish my clients' goals.
Why practice law
My father was an attorney and Dean of my law school. He is my hero to this day. Watching his example as a father and leader naturally led me to the practice of law.
Fun fact
In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my wife and children and coaching high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
Professional background
Education
- Duquesne Law School
J.D. in Law, 2003
- Duquesne Law School
B.A. in Communications, 2001
Experience
- Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Managing Member
2014 - Present
- Lynch Weiss LLC
Senior Counsel
2012 - 2014
- Cohen Seglias Pallas Greenhall & Furman
Associate Attorney
2009 - 2011
- Pepper Hamilton LLP
Associate Attorney
2004 - 2009
- Eckert Seamans
Associate Attorney
2003 - 2004
Associations
- Allegheny County Bar Association
Member
2003 - 2025