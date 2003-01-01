Hi, my name is Chris Cafardi. I have a passion for assisting clients with complex problems and create and grow their businesses. Over the past twenty plus years of practicing law and owning and operating multiple businesses myself, I have learned many skills that I enjoy sharing with others.

Over the course of my career, I have effectively assisted countless clients with estate planning, business counseling, creation of new businesses and complex litigation issues.

I pride myself on doing this as efficiently as possible for businesses, while maintaining transparency and communication in an effort to accomplish my clients' goals.