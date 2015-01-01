Virginia

Child Custody / Support, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Personal Injury, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate

About

Hi, I’m Chris Arakaky. I love analyzing complex legal issues and identifying the best solutions to get positive results.

I assist both businesses and individuals in Virginia on a wide-variety of matters, including business formation and contracts, estate planning, and employment. My goal is to help clients understand their rights and navigate the law to achieve their objectives.

I am a Virginia native and graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2015. I worked as a Law Fellow for George Mason University for 2 years prior to joining Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.

Why I practice law

I practice law because I enjoy making a difference by assisting people with their business and personal legal needs.

Fun fact

When I was in college, I lost over 100 lbs. through diet and exercise.

Professional background

Education

University of Virginia School of Law

J.D. in Law, 2015

George Mason University

B.A. in Integrative Studies, 2012

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC

Associate Attorney

2018-Present

George Mason University

Law Fellow

2015-2018

Associations

Virginia Bar Association

Member

2018-Present