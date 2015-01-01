Associate Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Virginia
Hi, I’m Chris Arakaky. I love analyzing complex legal issues and identifying the best solutions to get positive results.
I assist both businesses and individuals in Virginia on a wide-variety of matters, including business formation and contracts, estate planning, and employment. My goal is to help clients understand their rights and navigate the law to achieve their objectives.
I am a Virginia native and graduated from the University of Virginia School of Law in 2015. I worked as a Law Fellow for George Mason University for 2 years prior to joining Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig.
I practice law because I enjoy making a difference by assisting people with their business and personal legal needs.
When I was in college, I lost over 100 lbs. through diet and exercise.
University of Virginia School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2015
George Mason University
B.A. in Integrative Studies, 2012
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig PLLC
Associate Attorney
2018-Present
George Mason University
Law Fellow
2015-2018
Virginia Bar Association
Member
2018-Present