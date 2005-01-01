Christopher M. Brown

About

Hi, I’m Chris. Each client I serve comes with a unique need, whether it’s business or personal in nature. My goal and my practice is to ensure that you thoroughly understand every option available to you to best protect your interests and help your business thrive!

I have represented businesses and individuals in a broad range of scenarios, ranging from contracts to business organizational structures in an international setting.

One of my proudest moments was being published in an international law journal, where I advocated for changes in the law to better protect human trafficking victims by mirroring parts of the anti-terrorism legislation.

Now, I partner with each client to help them achieve not only their business goals, but also to protect them personally through legal strategy and the pursuit of justice both in the courts and beyond!