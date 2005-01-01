  • All States
Christopher M. Brown

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Christopher M. Brown
Associate Attorney
Fears Law PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
Florida
Practice Areas
Business, Intellectual Property*
About

Hi, I’m Chris. Each client I serve comes with a unique need, whether it’s business or personal in nature. My goal and my practice is to ensure that you thoroughly understand every option available to you to best protect your interests and help your business thrive!

I have represented businesses and individuals in a broad range of scenarios, ranging from contracts to business organizational structures in an international setting.

One of my proudest moments was being published in an international law journal, where I advocated for changes in the law to better protect human trafficking victims by mirroring parts of the anti-terrorism legislation.

Now, I partner with each client to help them achieve not only their business goals, but also to protect them personally through legal strategy and the pursuit of justice both in the courts and beyond!

Why I Practice Law
I was drawn to the practice of law because of the profound effect I can have on one person or their business. I’ve worked as an appellate and business attorney in the private sector, and now I work with businesses and individuals to maximize their protection and success.
Fun Fact
I have lived in three out of the four corners of the country. During my undergraduate studies I lived in Spain, and while serving in the Army I also lived in Asia. I love to travel, meet new people, and experience different cultures and their food.
  • * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
  • Alabama
  • Arkansas
  • Colorado
  • Florida
  • Iowa
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Mississippi
  • Montana
  • North Dakota
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • South Dakota
  • Texas
  • Wisconsin
  • Wyoming
Professional background
Education

University of Miami School of Law

L.L.M. in International Law, 2013

Nova Southeastern University Law

J.D. in Law, 2012

Arizona State University

B.S. in Kinesiology, 2005

Experience

Fears Law PLLC

Associate Attorney

2016-Present

Epiq/DTI

Attorney

2015-2016

Sky Firm International

Consultant

2014-2015

Marlene Reiss Esq., P.A.

Attorney

2013-2014

Synergy Legal

Attorney

2012-2013

Isicoff, Ragatz & Koenigsberg, P.A.

Clerk

2011

Nova Southeastern University

Research Assistant

2010

Associations

Florida Bar Association

Member

2012-Present

