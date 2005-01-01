- All States
- Home
- Legal Plans
- attorney directory
- Christopher M. Brown
Christopher M. Brown
Vetted by us. Ready for you.
Hi, I’m Chris. Each client I serve comes with a unique need, whether it’s business or personal in nature. My goal and my practice is to ensure that you thoroughly understand every option available to you to best protect your interests and help your business thrive!
I have represented businesses and individuals in a broad range of scenarios, ranging from contracts to business organizational structures in an international setting.
One of my proudest moments was being published in an international law journal, where I advocated for changes in the law to better protect human trafficking victims by mirroring parts of the anti-terrorism legislation.
Now, I partner with each client to help them achieve not only their business goals, but also to protect them personally through legal strategy and the pursuit of justice both in the courts and beyond!
- * Also covering Intellectual Property matters for the following states:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Florida
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Mississippi
- Montana
- North Dakota
- Nebraska
- New Mexico
- South Dakota
- Texas
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
University of Miami School of Law
L.L.M. in International Law, 2013
Nova Southeastern University Law
J.D. in Law, 2012
Arizona State University
B.S. in Kinesiology, 2005
Fears Law PLLC
Associate Attorney
2016-Present
Epiq/DTI
Attorney
2015-2016
Sky Firm International
Consultant
2014-2015
Marlene Reiss Esq., P.A.
Attorney
2013-2014
Synergy Legal
Attorney
2012-2013
Isicoff, Ragatz & Koenigsberg, P.A.
Clerk
2011
Nova Southeastern University
Research Assistant
2010
Florida Bar Association
Member
2012-Present
Professional background
