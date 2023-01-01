Managing Partner
Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP
Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Employment and Termination, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate
Hi, I'm Clay. I have been practicing law for 47 years. At this juncture in my career, I have had the opportunity to experience an assortment of legal proceedings and assist a variety of individuals and business clients in both simple everyday legal matters as well as complex business issues and litigation. I have acquired or learned various skills useful in my practice, the most important of which is to listen to the client and be responsive to the client’s needs.
One of the highlights of my career has been serving on the Board of Directors of Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (the 120th largest 501c3 non-profit in the U.S). I was also one of 15 Americans appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of Ducks Unlimited Canada.
I entered into the practice of law somewhat by accident. After college and during law school, I was involved in the radio business, but left after seven years to join a law firm. I continue to practice law because I enjoy dealing with all the interesting business matters I come into contact with.
As an avid conservationist, I enjoy spending as much time in the outdoors as possible.
Creighton University School Of Law
J.D. in Law, 1974
University of Nebraska - Lincoln
B.A. in Political Science/Economics, 1970
Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP
Attorney
1995 - Present
Solo Practice
Attorney
1994 - 1995
US Wear
Owner
1992 - 1994
Steier Pistillo & Rogers
Attorney
1986 - 1992
Erickson & Sederstrom
Attorney
1978- 1985
Nebraska Bar Association
Member
1974 - Present