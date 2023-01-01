Nebraska

Healthcare Directive, Living Trust, Last Will and Testament, Power of Attorney, Bankruptcy, Employment and Termination, Real Estate, Business Formation, Business Licenses, Business Litigation, Business Management, Collections and Debt Issues, Corporate Ownership, Employment and Termination, Landlord / Tenant, Real Estate

About

Hi, I'm Clay. I have been practicing law for 47 years. At this juncture in my career, I have had the opportunity to experience an assortment of legal proceedings and assist a variety of individuals and business clients in both simple everyday legal matters as well as complex business issues and litigation. I have acquired or learned various skills useful in my practice, the most important of which is to listen to the client and be responsive to the client’s needs.

One of the highlights of my career has been serving on the Board of Directors of Ducks Unlimited, Inc. (the 120th largest 501c3 non-profit in the U.S). I was also one of 15 Americans appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Why I practice law

I entered into the practice of law somewhat by accident. After college and during law school, I was involved in the radio business, but left after seven years to join a law firm. I continue to practice law because I enjoy dealing with all the interesting business matters I come into contact with.

Fun fact

As an avid conservationist, I enjoy spending as much time in the outdoors as possible.

Professional background

Education

Creighton University School Of Law

J.D. in Law, 1974

University of Nebraska - Lincoln

B.A. in Political Science/Economics, 1970

Experience

Smith Pauley Slusky and Rogers LLP

Attorney

1995 - Present

Solo Practice

Attorney

1994 - 1995

US Wear

Owner

1992 - 1994

Steier Pistillo & Rogers

Attorney

1986 - 1992

Erickson & Sederstrom

Attorney

1978- 1985

Associations

Nebraska Bar Association

Member

1974 - Present