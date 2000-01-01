Hi, I'm Craig. I like to share my knowledge by breaking down the law in understandable terms and finding the essential issue. I represent clients in Pennsylvania as a litigator and advisor regarding general litigation, contracts, torts, construction law, employment matters and constitutional law issues.

As a former deputy attorney general, government lawyer and clerk for a trial appellate court, I have learned a vast skillset that spans from advisory to litigation all the way through appeal.

Although my experience includes trials and hearings and appeals in state and federal courts, I take pride in having served as college adjunct faculty member where I was teaching the law to students wanting to gain new knowledge with their legal interests.

My priority with every consultation is that my client leaves with a better understanding of the law and the issues with a plan to move forward to rectify their concerns. In my spare time, I focus on my family and our activities and sports.