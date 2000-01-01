Craig Maravich

Associate Attorney

Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC

Craig Maravich

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Get advice

Meet the attorney

Licensed in

Pennsylvania

Practice areas

Business, Family & Personal

Years of Experience

2000 years of legal experience, practicing since 25.

About

Hi, I'm Craig. I like to share my knowledge by breaking down the law in understandable terms and finding the essential issue. I represent clients in Pennsylvania as a litigator and advisor regarding general litigation, contracts, torts, construction law, employment matters and constitutional law issues.

As a former deputy attorney general, government lawyer and clerk for a trial appellate court, I have learned a vast skillset that spans from advisory to litigation all the way through appeal.

Although my experience includes trials and hearings and appeals in state and federal courts, I take pride in having served as college adjunct faculty member where I was teaching the law to students wanting to gain new knowledge with their legal interests.

My priority with every consultation is that my client leaves with a better understanding of the law and the issues with a plan to move forward to rectify their concerns. In my spare time, I focus on my family and our activities and sports.

Why practice law

I always wanted to go to law school to learn how to "think like a lawyer" and because of that I enjoy learning everyday and working on solutions to avoid or resolve disputes.

Fun fact

I have had the pleasure of arguing before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

Professional background

Education

  • Duquesne University School of Law
    J.D. in Law, 2000
  • University of Pittsburgh
    B.S. in Psychology, 1997

Experience

  • Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
    Associate Attorney
    2023 - 2025
  • Sommer Law Group
    Attorney
    2018 - 2023
  • Domish Law Group
    Attorney
    2017 - 2018
  • Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania
    Judicial Law Clerk
    2016
  • Craig E. Maravich, Esq.
    Attorney
    2006 - 2016
  • Community College Allegheny County
    Adjunct Faculty
    2008 - 2013
  • Allegheny County
    Assistant Solicitor
    2007 - 2014
  • Pennsylvania Attorney General Office
    Deputy Attorney General
    2000 - 2006

Associations

  • Allegheny County Arbitration
    Arbitrator
    2000 - 2025
ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT: Attorneys advertised on this site are independent attorneys. in your area who's responsible for this advertisement. LegalZoom.com, Inc. is not an "attorney referral service" or a law firm. The information you provide to LegalZoom is not protected by attorney-client privilege. about this advertisement if you live in Alabama, Missouri, or New York.