Associate Attorney
Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Craig Maravich
Vetted by us. Ready for you.Get advice
Meet the attorney
Licensed in
Pennsylvania
Practice areas
Business, Family & Personal
Years of Experience
2000 years of legal experience, practicing since 25.
About
Hi, I'm Craig. I like to share my knowledge by breaking down the law in understandable terms and finding the essential issue. I represent clients in Pennsylvania as a litigator and advisor regarding general litigation, contracts, torts, construction law, employment matters and constitutional law issues.
As a former deputy attorney general, government lawyer and clerk for a trial appellate court, I have learned a vast skillset that spans from advisory to litigation all the way through appeal.
Although my experience includes trials and hearings and appeals in state and federal courts, I take pride in having served as college adjunct faculty member where I was teaching the law to students wanting to gain new knowledge with their legal interests.
My priority with every consultation is that my client leaves with a better understanding of the law and the issues with a plan to move forward to rectify their concerns. In my spare time, I focus on my family and our activities and sports.
Why practice law
I always wanted to go to law school to learn how to "think like a lawyer" and because of that I enjoy learning everyday and working on solutions to avoid or resolve disputes.
Fun fact
I have had the pleasure of arguing before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.
Professional background
Education
- Duquesne University School of Law
J.D. in Law, 2000
- University of Pittsburgh
B.S. in Psychology, 1997
Experience
- Cafardi Ferguson & Wyrick, LLC
Associate Attorney
2023 - 2025
- Sommer Law Group
Attorney
2018 - 2023
- Domish Law Group
Attorney
2017 - 2018
- Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania
Judicial Law Clerk
2016
- Craig E. Maravich, Esq.
Attorney
2006 - 2016
- Community College Allegheny County
Adjunct Faculty
2008 - 2013
- Allegheny County
Assistant Solicitor
2007 - 2014
- Pennsylvania Attorney General Office
Deputy Attorney General
2000 - 2006
Associations
- Allegheny County Arbitration
Arbitrator
2000 - 2025