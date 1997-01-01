Craig S. Donais

- All States
Hi, I’m Craig. I’ve been told by clients that I do a great job explaining the law, legal options, and possible outcomes to clients so they know what to expect.
I represent clients in New Hampshire in a variety of business, real estate, and estate planning matters, including business formation, transactions, negotiating contracts, estate planning, real estate, and litigation in these areas. I’ve worked as an attorney in the public sector, and in other firms, so I bring an understanding of these areas to my current practice.
I’ve learned that technical knowledge and competency is important as an attorney. Understanding clients and their needs is equally, if not more, important.
I’ve had a number of proud career moments, and they’ve all had a common element – seeing a client’s satisfaction in an outcome where I was able to either assist in achieving that outcome, or in communicating a range of outcomes so the client knew what to expect.
My clients value my services due to my practical approach to solving their problems. In my spare time, I enjoy working with a variety of community organizations and nonprofits.
Suffolk University Law School
J.D., cum laude, in Law, 1996
University of Massachusetts Amherst
B.A., magna cum laude, in Political Science, 1992
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
Referral Attorney
2012-Present
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
Of Counsel
2012-2013
Donais Law Offices, PLLC
Managing Attorney
2009-2019
Getman, Stacey, Schulthess & Steere, PA
Associate Attorney
2005-2007
New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General
Assistant Attorney General
1999-2005
New Hampshire Supreme Court
Judicial Law Clerk
1997-1999
Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America
Council Commissioner, Executive Board, National Council Representative
2001-Present
Manchester Historic Association
Trustee
2010-Present
Queen City Rotary
Member
2005-Present
City of Manchester, New Hampshire, Personnel Appeals Board
Member
2007-Present
New Hampshire Bar Association
Member
1997-Present
Professional background
