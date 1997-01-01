Craig S. Donais

About

Hi, I’m Craig. I’ve been told by clients that I do a great job explaining the law, legal options, and possible outcomes to clients so they know what to expect.

I represent clients in New Hampshire in a variety of business, real estate, and estate planning matters, including business formation, transactions, negotiating contracts, estate planning, real estate, and litigation in these areas. I’ve worked as an attorney in the public sector, and in other firms, so I bring an understanding of these areas to my current practice.

I’ve learned that technical knowledge and competency is important as an attorney. Understanding clients and their needs is equally, if not more, important.

I’ve had a number of proud career moments, and they’ve all had a common element – seeing a client’s satisfaction in an outcome where I was able to either assist in achieving that outcome, or in communicating a range of outcomes so the client knew what to expect.

My clients value my services due to my practical approach to solving their problems. In my spare time, I enjoy working with a variety of community organizations and nonprofits.