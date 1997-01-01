  • All States
Craig S. Donais

Vetted by us. Ready for you.

Photo of Craig S. Donais
Referral Attorney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC
Meet the Attorney
Licensed In
New Hampshire
Practice Areas
Estate Planning, Family & Personal, Business
About

Hi, I’m Craig. I’ve been told by clients that I do a great job explaining the law, legal options, and possible outcomes to clients so they know what to expect.

I represent clients in New Hampshire in a variety of business, real estate, and estate planning matters, including business formation, transactions, negotiating contracts, estate planning, real estate, and litigation in these areas. I’ve worked as an attorney in the public sector, and in other firms, so I bring an understanding of these areas to my current practice.

I’ve learned that technical knowledge and competency is important as an attorney.  Understanding clients and their needs is equally, if not more, important.

I’ve had a number of proud career moments, and they’ve all had a common element – seeing a client’s satisfaction in an outcome where I was able to either assist in achieving that outcome, or in communicating a range of outcomes so the client knew what to expect.

My clients value my services due to my practical approach to solving their problems.  In my spare time, I enjoy working with a variety of community organizations and nonprofits.

Why I Practice Law
I chose to practice law to help individual and business clients achieve their desired outcomes, which involves understanding their motivations, desired outcomes, and what can be achieved under those circumstances.
Fun Fact
My client base is diverse, including campgrounds, restaurants, technology companies, and car dealerships.
Professional background
Education

Suffolk University Law School

J.D., cum laude, in Law, 1996

University of Massachusetts Amherst

B.A., magna cum laude, in Political Science, 1992

Experience

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC

Referral Attorney

2012-Present

Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, PLLC

Of Counsel

2012-2013

Donais Law Offices, PLLC

Managing Attorney

2009-2019

Getman, Stacey, Schulthess & Steere, PA

Associate Attorney

2005-2007

New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General

Assistant Attorney General

1999-2005

New Hampshire Supreme Court

Judicial Law Clerk

1997-1999

Associations

Daniel Webster Council, Boy Scouts of America

Council Commissioner, Executive Board, National Council Representative

2001-Present

Manchester Historic Association

Trustee

2010-Present

Queen City Rotary

Member

2005-Present

City of Manchester, New Hampshire, Personnel Appeals Board

Member

2007-Present

New Hampshire Bar Association

Member

1997-Present

